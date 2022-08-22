ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al Bundy
4d ago

he only needs 5 more to pass A-roid, and 8 more to hit 700 and 43 games to get it. I hope he does. I have always been a big fan and he sure deserves it.

John Shane
3d ago

If he does not get it hope he returns to get it Hammern Hank played extras years to get where he it. and we'll deserved

RJ1194
4d ago

He wants a ring. He's honest to himself, and to others about himself. 700 or a 3rd epic championship?He doesn't care what you want.

Padres Share New Juan Soto Update Following Injury News

Juan Soto was scratched from the San Diego Padres lineup on Tuesday night before they took on the Cleveland Guardians. The Padres offense has been somewhat anemic for a little while, and losing Soto didn’t help them, as the Guardians held them in check, winning by a final of 3-1.
The Spun

MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse

The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
San Francisco rips Giants for ‘borderline offensive’ shirt

Many cities have certain names that most of their locals just do not say. It might be said by a tourist but if you’re trying not to stick out like a sore thumb, it’s best to avoid using those names if possible. The San Francisco Giants seemed to...
Sportsbook lists odds of Albert Pujols reaching 700 home runs this season

The entire baseball world is rooting for Albert Pujols to become Mr. 700. Now we have a better idea of how likely that may actually be for Pujols. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger Pujols to reach 700 home runs (during the 2022 season). Pujols is listed at -2000 odds to fall short of the mark and at +900 to reach it. Those odds imply a 10 percent probability that Pujols will hit 700 homers.
MLB world reacts to crazy White Sox-Orioles finish

Heading into Thursday’s series finale, the Chicago White Sox were 63-61, while the Baltimore Orioles were 64-59. While those records may not seem that different, the attitude around the two teams is night and day. The way Thursday’s game went was a perfect reflection of the way the season has gone for both.
LIV Golf may have accidentally revealed new golfers

For the past several months, LIV Golf has been attempting to lure golf’s biggest stars away from the PGA Tour and into the new Saudi-backed golf league with massive guaranteed paychecks. And ahead of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational in Boston, it looks like LIV may have accidentally revealed the next crop of defections.
