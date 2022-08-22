Read full article on original website
Al Bundy
4d ago
he only needs 5 more to pass A-roid, and 8 more to hit 700 and 43 games to get it. I hope he does. I have always been a big fan and he sure deserves it.
Reply
30
John Shane
3d ago
If he does not get it hope he returns to get it Hammern Hank played extras years to get where he it. and we'll deserved
Reply(1)
5
RJ1194
4d ago
He wants a ring. He's honest to himself, and to others about himself. 700 or a 3rd epic championship?He doesn't care what you want.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ Coombs
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online Newspaper
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Related
Nolan Arenado Loses His Mind at Umpire's Awful Call
Nolan Arenado flipped out after John Libka called him out on a terrible call.
Yardbarker
Padres Share New Juan Soto Update Following Injury News
Juan Soto was scratched from the San Diego Padres lineup on Tuesday night before they took on the Cleveland Guardians. The Padres offense has been somewhat anemic for a little while, and losing Soto didn’t help them, as the Guardians held them in check, winning by a final of 3-1.
Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start
Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining
The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse
The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
Dodgers News: New Details Emerge on the Astros Cheating Scandal Emerge
The Astros cheating scandal that rocked the sports world will be felt for a very long time. That’s hard to deny at this point. Dodgers and Yankees fans will feel it for decades after being cheated out of a potential title. And other teams around baseball probably feel the same.
thecomeback.com
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Yankees gearing up for huge reinforcements after shaking up outfield
The New York Yankees have won three consecutive games, finally snapping a terrible cold stretch since the All-Star break. They defeated the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets in a two-game series, taking down Max Scherzer on Monday and Taijuan Walker on Tuesday night. All three games ended with...
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Albert Pujols Gives Game-Worn Jersey to Young Cardinals Fan
St. Louis Cardinals' great Albert Pujols gifted a young Cardinals fan his game-worn jersey, following the Cardinals 7-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Wednesday night. He also signed a baseball for the fan before the game.
thecomeback.com
San Francisco rips Giants for ‘borderline offensive’ shirt
Many cities have certain names that most of their locals just do not say. It might be said by a tourist but if you’re trying not to stick out like a sore thumb, it’s best to avoid using those names if possible. The San Francisco Giants seemed to...
Good Riddance, Arte Moreno. Thanks for Wasting Trout and Ohtani
His ownership is defined by mismanagement and utter disappointment. His exit can’t come soon enough.
Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman most regrets cutting one player
On his Twitter account, Rick Spielman talked about cutdown day and who it was the most difficult to cut. After first talking about it being the hardest to cut veterans, Spielman spoke about the one player he found the most difficult to cut: Daniel Carlson. In the 2018 NFL draft,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Sportsbook lists odds of Albert Pujols reaching 700 home runs this season
The entire baseball world is rooting for Albert Pujols to become Mr. 700. Now we have a better idea of how likely that may actually be for Pujols. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger Pujols to reach 700 home runs (during the 2022 season). Pujols is listed at -2000 odds to fall short of the mark and at +900 to reach it. Those odds imply a 10 percent probability that Pujols will hit 700 homers.
Dodgers News: NL All-Star Suggests LA Using Shady Tactics on Opposing Pitchers
Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara had some interesting comments about the Dodgers after giving up six earned runs in a historically short outing.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to crazy White Sox-Orioles finish
Heading into Thursday’s series finale, the Chicago White Sox were 63-61, while the Baltimore Orioles were 64-59. While those records may not seem that different, the attitude around the two teams is night and day. The way Thursday’s game went was a perfect reflection of the way the season has gone for both.
Cubs break down rivalry walls to honor Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs took the high road in their rivalry with the St. Louis Cardinals and took a moment to honor the legendary Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. Honest to the end, the Chicago Cubs reflect on what it’s been like to be terrorized by Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina all these years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
LIV Golf may have accidentally revealed new golfers
For the past several months, LIV Golf has been attempting to lure golf’s biggest stars away from the PGA Tour and into the new Saudi-backed golf league with massive guaranteed paychecks. And ahead of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational in Boston, it looks like LIV may have accidentally revealed the next crop of defections.
Six Minor League players suspended for drug violations
Six Minor League players were suspended by Major League Baseball on Wednesday for taking banned performance-enhancing substances. All players were
Comments / 25