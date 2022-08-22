Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Riverton Man Receives 56 – 65 Year Sentence For Repeatedly Raping Child
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Convicted of raping a female child repeatedly, a 44-year-old Riverton man was sentenced on Thursday to between 56 and 65 years in prison. David Wayne Munda was convicted by a jury in Fremont County in May, of multiple sexual abuse charges...
cowboystatedaily.com
Fremont County Coroner, Police Still Won’t Say Who Died After Reservation Police Shooting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Authorities are tight-lipped about the man who died Aug. 11 following a police shooting on the Wind River Indian Reservation. The Fremont County Coroner’s office and the police agencies involved with the investigation declined Tuesday to release the man’s name publicly....
wyo4news.com
Sublette County officials continue search for Pinedale man near Fremont Lake
Pinedale, Wyoming — On August 24th at 1:35 pm, Sublette County dispatch received a call via SOS spot device of a possible drowning near Moose Head Bay on Fremont Lake north of Pinedale, Wyoming. Sublette County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Tip Top Search members, and Forest Service law enforcement responded to the Upper Fremont Lake boat dock where they gathered witness information and then proceeded by boat to Moose Head Bay where they met with more witnesses. Witnesses stated that Richard De Ruiter Zylker (52) of Pinedale was out with a large group of people on Fremont Lake swimming when he went underwater and never resurfaced.
svinews.com
Arizona man identified in power pole hit and run
◆ Suspect facing DUI charges. An Arizona man has been identified as the person taken into custody after driving into an Afton power pole last week and then leaving the scene. Afton Police Chief Jason Romberg said Eric Harris, 45, was taken into custody by Afton PD for suspicion of driving while under the influence and other charges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
svinews.com
Sublette County authorities searching for missing swimmer
According to Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, there appears to have been a drowning in Fremont Lake north of Pinedale, Wyoming. According to reports, Richard “Rick” De Ruiter Zylker, 52, was swimming in the north end of Fremont Lake with a staff party from Ridley’s grocery and hardware store in Pinedale when he “went down in 2-300 feet of water around 2 pm on Wednesday, August 24.
svinews.com
LC Search & Rescue completes medical rescue
At approximately 3:10 pm on Tuesday August 23, the Lincoln County Search and Rescue was paged out for a medical rescue for an individual that fell from the back of a horse according to a release from the organization. The team was deployed the area of Bear Trap where they...
subletteexaminer.com
‘Offensive’ sign is protected as free speech
SUBLETTE COUNTY – A Big Piney resident’s large sign fastened to the front fence that says “F– Biden” is protected free speech, even if neighbors are concerned about the “offensive” F word. That was the consensus from the town’s attorney Doug Mason and...
wrrnetwork.com
Jr. Livestock Penalty Rule Upheld at Monday Meeting; 2022 Sale brought in over $802K
The Junior Livestock Sale Committee for the Fremont County Fair met at Heritage Hall on Monday night for their “after fair” meeting to discuss results, victories and to answer questions regarding concerns. The topic that dominated the meeting was the concern of participants in the Junior Livestock Sale...
IN THIS ARTICLE
county17.com
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
wrrnetwork.com
Drought moderating in Central Wyoming
A couple of weak storm systems and seasonal monsoonal flow has brought enough moisture to moderate drought conditions across the state, especially across the north and southwest. Nearly all of Fremont, Hot Springs, and Washakie counties are now in what is described as “abnormally dry” condition. A portion of Southeastern Fremont County is totally out of drought. See the graph below.
Wyoming Men Dead After Being Struck by SUV Friday Night
Two Wyoming men are dead after being struck by an SUV in Thayne Friday night, according to the highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:22 p.m. near milepost 99.95 on U.S. 89 (Main Street). According to a crash summary, a GMC Yukon was headed south when 59-year-old Phillip Pinney and...
svinews.com
EPA will hold hearing on Afton Spring Sept. 27
◆ Public comment opens Sept. 1, Public meeting Sept. 27. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold a public hearing in Afton on the community’s municipal water source, the Intermittent Spring Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Star Valley High School Auditorium. (Also known as the Periodic Spring in Swift Creek Canyon.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney’s name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
Comments / 0