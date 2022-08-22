Pinedale, Wyoming — On August 24th at 1:35 pm, Sublette County dispatch received a call via SOS spot device of a possible drowning near Moose Head Bay on Fremont Lake north of Pinedale, Wyoming. Sublette County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Tip Top Search members, and Forest Service law enforcement responded to the Upper Fremont Lake boat dock where they gathered witness information and then proceeded by boat to Moose Head Bay where they met with more witnesses. Witnesses stated that Richard De Ruiter Zylker (52) of Pinedale was out with a large group of people on Fremont Lake swimming when he went underwater and never resurfaced.

SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO