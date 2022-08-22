ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 53

guest
4d ago

Curious ..... just how many times do you want to post this article. NewsBreak is inundated with this article. We got it! We got it! We got it! We got it! We got it! We got it! Jesus!

Reply(14)
25
Jae Boston
4d ago

another example of bias in real estate. I hope they win the law suit because it surely denigrated who they were and the hard work that it took to get them there. why? the color of their skin and not their bank account.

Reply(3)
18
William Stokes
4d ago

I hope the city does not read about the new appraisal. Baltimore property taxes are no joke.

Reply
8
Related
mocoshow.com

Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List

Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Winning Pick 5 Ticket Sold at Silver Spring Giant

He plays two or three times a week “and always the same numbers,” said the Silver Spring resident visiting Lottery headquarters on Wednesday. Those numbers – a combination of his kids’ birthdays – proved very lucky in the Aug. 22 midday Pick 5 drawing, coming out just as he’d hoped and delivering a $50,000 win.
SILVER SPRING, MD
newsfromthestates.com

People of color shouldn’t have to obliterate their presence to receive fair home values

Another case of likely racial discrimination in housing appraisals has cropped up, this time in Baltimore. The New York Times recently reported a Black husband and wife first received an appraisal of $472,000. After they “whitewashed” their home – removing family photos and having a White colleague stand in for them as the “owner” – a second appraisal came in at $750,000. That’s nearly $300,000 more.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Black People#Black Communities#Lawsuits#Home Loans#Housing#Racial Injustice#Business Industry#Linus Business#Racism#Real Estate#Racial Issues#Zillow Com#20 20 Valuations#Johns Hopkins University#American#Foothill Ranch
washingtoninformer.com

Artist/Designer Elijah Rutland, 23, Takes D.C. Sneaker Con by Storm

Georgia native Elijah Rutland, 23, has reason to celebrate given his recent graduation from Florida A&M University (FAMU) in Tallahassee, where he majored in graphic engineering. But there’s a lot more for which this talented artist and budding entrepreneur can also be proud – from securing deals with Nike, Beats...
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorebrew.com

Two decades later, Ed Norris demands his city pension

The former Baltimore police commissioner – now local radio host – was convicted of federal corruption charges in 2004. Now at issue: a fund worth $200,000. He did his time. Now Ed Norris wants the pension money former Mayor Martin O’Malley promised him 20 years ago as he left the Baltimore Police Department to become superintendent of the Maryland State Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
mdhistory.org

Plan of Baltimore Town in 1729 containing 60 acres divided into 60 lots

A map of Baltimore, Maryland, as it was in 1729, depicting 60 acres divided into 60 lots. The map shows Long Street (East/West) at the intersections of Forest Street and Calvert Street (both North/South). A scale of perches is in the lower left corner. Creator. Date. circa 1823. Language(s) Collection...
BALTIMORE, MD
kiiky.com

10 Best Colleges in Baltimore | 2022

Baltimore is the most populous city in the U.S. state of Maryland, as well as the 30th most populous city in the United States, with a population of 585,708 in 2020. The colleges in Baltimore have been ranked so high, such that the University of Baltimore has been ranked #3 public master’s university in Maryland (2021), #3 public master’s university in Maryland for advancing students’ social mobility (2021), #1 public university in Maryland (#31 nationally) on the list of Best 4-Year Colleges for Adult Learners (2019).
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Debt Consolidation Services Providers Ordered to Pay More Than $2 Million in Penalties and Restitution

BALTIMORE, MD (August 22, 2022) – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced today that his Consumer Protection Division has issued a Final Order against Marcia L. Bailey and Arthur Wittenberg along with their entities, Marcia Bailey Inc. trading as Signature Accounting and the Wittenberg Family Trust, for violating the Consumer Protection Act when they collected hundreds […]
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorebeat.com

Yesterday’s Prices are not Today’s Prices

Since 2014, when cannabis possession of 10 grams or less was decriminalized across the state, Baltimore City has become a fascinating experiment in patchwork drug policy. Attempts to make cannabis legal in Maryland have failed for many years, resulting in more stopgap interventions, leading to an especially confusing situation for those who use or sell cannabis.
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
BETHESDA, MD
Nottingham MD

American Governors’ Border Strike Force initiative results in 27 arrests in Maryland, more expected

PIKESVILLE, MD—A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy