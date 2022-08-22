Read full article on original website
With new cardinals, pope puts stamp on Church future
VATICAN CITY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Saturday inducted 20 cardinals from around the world, choosing men who mostly agree with his vision of a more progressive and inclusive Church and influencing their choice of his eventual successor.
Hunter Schafer Is Facing Backlash For Liking And Commenting On A Problematic Instagram Post
"Damn, Hunter Schafer is really supporting blaming other trans people for the bills that right-wingers and fascists are pushing to restrict and ban trans healthcare. How disappointing," one person wrote.
