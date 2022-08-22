ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Hundreds of pounds of prohibited items seized at Baton Rouge Airport in 2022

By Michael Scheidt
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJZqZ_0hQqe5ss00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It has been a busy year for the Transportation Security Administration at Baton Rouge Airport.

TSA says that between January 4 and August 15, “390 pounds of prohibited items have been intercepted” at security.

Transportation Security Administration provided a breakdown of what has been sized at BTR this year:

  • Ammo: 69
  • Box cutters: 7
  • Bludgeons: 2
  • Firearm: 1
  • Flammables: 35
  • Knives 3 inches or more: 14
  • Knives less that 3 inches : 494
  • Other Dangerous Objects: 3
  • Replica weapons: 2
  • Sharp Objects: 3
  • Tools: 8

The featured image shows some of what has been seized in the past few months by TSA.

TSA is highlighting examples of items that are not what they appear to be.

In the picture you will see a knife that was hidden in a pen as well as a knife that was in the handle of a comb.

Transportation Security Administration spokesperson, Sari Koshetz would like to remind travelers to check their bags before leaving home.

Koshetz said, “Before heading to the airport be sure you do not have prohibited items like hazardous materials in your checked or carryon baggage. An easy rule for your carryon is if you wouldn’t want the person sitting next to you to have that item like a knife or a hammer in their possession, then you should not be bringing it yourself to TSA’s checkpoint.”

Earlier this year, TSA highlighted their “ Top 10 Catches ” throughout last year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Delon Scott, 34, of Hahnville, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty. Scott was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking and possession of firearms charges.
HAHNVILLE, LA
WGNO

LSU to enhance security measures following on campus abduction

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU is taking steps to ensure its community is safe after a reported kidnapping occurred on campus near Aster Street early Wednesday (August 24) morning. According to the institution’s Office of Communications and University Relations, LSU will soon enhance its security camera system, upgrade lighting across campus, and station police […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Tsa#Btr#Nexstar Media Inc
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Possession and Distribution of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Xanax, and Child Desertion

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Possession and Distribution of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Xanax, and Child Desertion. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirmed on August 22, 2022, that throughout the previous month, EBRSO Narcotics had launched an investigation into Terelle Willis, AKA “Self Made Shark.” Agents acquired search warrants for many locations and conducted numerous controlled purchases of fentanyl from Willis during the investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Bicyclist on LA 182

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Bicyclist on LA 182. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 24, 2022, soon after 5:30 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop I began investigating a crash involving a bicyclist on Louisiana Highway 182 near Whispering Oaks Drive in St. Landry Parish. Davonte Chane Edwards, 22, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, died in the crash.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
fox8live.com

Grieving mother faces double loss when burying her son

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge mother is now facing the impossible task of burying her son. Ester Banks said she was targeted by a fake company that swindled her out of the money she needed to pay for the funeral. She is urging other families to be careful when seeking help to bury their loved ones.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

LSU Police investigate reported kidnapping on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities are asking the public for information related to a kidnapping that occurred on LSU campus early Wednesday (August 24) morning. According to LSU Police, the victim was abducted around Aster Street near Cypress Hall. Authorities say the case is being viewed as a second-degree kidnapping. Though details related to […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed in state offices in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana Secretary of State’s office confirmed that the recall petition was filed on Friday (Aug. 26). The petition was filed in Baton Rouge by Eileen Carter and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mother arrested in Siegen Lane retail store arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A mother was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Siegen Lane retail store arson on Aug. 13. Authorities said Jerdae Tanner was arrested by fire investigators and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Students, police recommend caution around local gas stations

LSU child and family studies senior Adriana Richardson has practiced caution around the Chevron right outside of campus’ north gates, citing suspicious activity during her trips to the Highland Road gas station. Suspicious loiterers at the gas station were selling illegal car inspection stickers to individuals, with Richardson recalling...
WGNO

WGNO

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy