Hundreds of pounds of prohibited items seized at Baton Rouge Airport in 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It has been a busy year for the Transportation Security Administration at Baton Rouge Airport.

TSA says that between January 4 and August 15, “390 pounds of prohibited items have been intercepted” at security.

Transportation Security Administration provided a breakdown of what has been sized at BTR this year:

Ammo: 69

Box cutters: 7

Bludgeons: 2

Firearm: 1

Flammables: 35

Knives 3 inches or more: 14

Knives less that 3 inches : 494

Other Dangerous Objects: 3

Replica weapons: 2

Sharp Objects: 3

Tools: 8

The featured image shows some of what has been seized in the past few months by TSA.

TSA is highlighting examples of items that are not what they appear to be.

In the picture you will see a knife that was hidden in a pen as well as a knife that was in the handle of a comb.

Transportation Security Administration spokesperson, Sari Koshetz would like to remind travelers to check their bags before leaving home.

Koshetz said, “Before heading to the airport be sure you do not have prohibited items like hazardous materials in your checked or carryon baggage. An easy rule for your carryon is if you wouldn’t want the person sitting next to you to have that item like a knife or a hammer in their possession, then you should not be bringing it yourself to TSA’s checkpoint.”

Earlier this year, TSA highlighted their “ Top 10 Catches ” throughout last year.

