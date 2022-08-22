Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Mauldin police searching for woman who may be in danger
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is search for a missing woman who they believe may be in danger due to a medical issue. Officers said 65-year-old Alba Lucia Ruc is known to frequent the Bank of America and Publix in Mauldin. She is 5 feet, 4...
Teen arrested on drug and weapon charges in Asheville, NC
Asheville Police Department said they have arrested a teen on gun and drug charges.
WYFF4.com
Deadly crash reported in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The coroner was called to a crash Friday morning in Spartanburg County. The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. on Highway 9 near Bible Church Road. Troopers report the roadway is blocked in this area. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) No other...
Troopers: 16-year-old girl faces DWI charges after driving pickup truck into Burke Co. home
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old girl is facing DWI charges after police said she slammed a pickup truck into a Burke County home Friday morning. No one was hurt, but the wreck left behind thousands of dollars in damages to a home along Old NC Highway 10, south of Icard.
Death of Rockstar Cheer founder investigated by coroner, deputies
The owner and founder of Rockstar Cheer, which operates youth cheer and tumbling gyms in several locations throughout the country including Greenville, has died.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing woman in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday. According to deputies, 25-year-old Brionna Simone Talley was last seen wearing a purple “Lil Durk” shirt with pink Nike shoes and a purple bonnet, at around 10 a.m. in the area of 20 Interstate Court.
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday morning in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:53 a.m. at the intersection between Bible Church Road and Highway 9. Troopers said the motorcyclist ejected from the vehicle when it hit a Ford F150 attempting to make […]
FOX Carolina
1 hurt, 1 arrested following shooting in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody and another is hurt following a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene after a man called 911 stating someone he knows had shot him at the intersection of Ghana Drive and Blassingame Road just before 4:30 p.m.
1 hurt in Greenville Co. shooting, suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a shooting sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.
Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office warns public of phone scammer
Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office wants to warn the public about a phone scammer pretending to be from their department.
Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
FOX Carolina
Phone scammer pretending to be Spartanburg County sheriff, deputies warn
SPARTANBURG S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a phone scam perpetrated by someone pretending to Sheriff Chuck Wright. Deputies said they received at least four reports on Thursday from people who received calls from someone claiming to be the sheriff, telling...
FOX Carolina
Inmate dies while in custody at Spartanburg Co. jail, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced an inmate was pronounced dead while in custody at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. The coroner said his office, SLED, and the Sheriff’s Office were called to the detention center on Aug. 20 in reference to the death...
FOX Carolina
Man arrested, accused of burning front door of church
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested on Wednesday for burning the front door of a church. According to police, patrol officers were investigating a report of a breaking and entering at a church on State Street from late July when they learned about the incident that happened in February.
FOX Carolina
Donor in unsolved Upstate homicide asks for reward money back
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A donor who anonymously donated a reward for information that led to the identification and arrest in an unsolved homicide case has asked for their money back, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said in September of 2021, the donor donated the...
FOX Carolina
More charges after overdose incident
Man hits girlfriend's ex with car after brick thrown, deputies say. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car during an altercation with a woman Friday morning.
my40.tv
Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
my40.tv
Armed robberies on the rise in Asheville; police investigate 3 in 4-day span
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Armed robberies are increasing in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. Right now, detectives are trying to identify suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened within a four-day span, APD criminal investigation division commander Capt. Joe Silberman said. “We’re concerned that violent crime...
WBTV
Officials investigating shooting in Caldwell County after body found inside vehicle
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Deputies responded to a shooting call off the 2100 block of Harpertown Drive in Lenoir at 11:13 p.m. When they got to the home, they found a grey Range Rover with...
Police asking for help identifying Gaston County thief
The suspect reportedly stole items from a pawn shop.
