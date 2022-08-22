ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

FOX Carolina

Mauldin police searching for woman who may be in danger

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is search for a missing woman who they believe may be in danger due to a medical issue. Officers said 65-year-old Alba Lucia Ruc is known to frequent the Bank of America and Publix in Mauldin. She is 5 feet, 4...
MAULDIN, SC
WYFF4.com

Deadly crash reported in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The coroner was called to a crash Friday morning in Spartanburg County. The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. on Highway 9 near Bible Church Road. Troopers report the roadway is blocked in this area. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) No other...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
County
Rutherford County, NC
City
Rutherfordton, NC
Rutherford County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing woman in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday. According to deputies, 25-year-old Brionna Simone Talley was last seen wearing a purple “Lil Durk” shirt with pink Nike shoes and a purple bonnet, at around 10 a.m. in the area of 20 Interstate Court.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday morning in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:53 a.m. at the intersection between Bible Church Road and Highway 9. Troopers said the motorcyclist ejected from the vehicle when it hit a Ford F150 attempting to make […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 hurt, 1 arrested following shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody and another is hurt following a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene after a man called 911 stating someone he knows had shot him at the intersection of Ghana Drive and Blassingame Road just before 4:30 p.m.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
#Rutherford Co#Fox
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX Carolina

Man arrested, accused of burning front door of church

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested on Wednesday for burning the front door of a church. According to police, patrol officers were investigating a report of a breaking and entering at a church on State Street from late July when they learned about the incident that happened in February.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Donor in unsolved Upstate homicide asks for reward money back

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A donor who anonymously donated a reward for information that led to the identification and arrest in an unsolved homicide case has asked for their money back, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said in September of 2021, the donor donated the...
CHESNEE, SC
FOX Carolina

More charges after overdose incident

The Mauldin Police Department is asking for help finding missing woman Alba Ruc. Man hits girlfriend's ex with car after brick thrown, deputies say. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car during an altercation with a woman Friday morning.
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Armed robberies on the rise in Asheville; police investigate 3 in 4-day span

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Armed robberies are increasing in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. Right now, detectives are trying to identify suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened within a four-day span, APD criminal investigation division commander Capt. Joe Silberman said. “We’re concerned that violent crime...
ASHEVILLE, NC

