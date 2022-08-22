Athletic taps former U.S. national team star Tab Ramos for top job

Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio - The Hartford Athletic has tapped Tab Ramos to be the club's next head coach.

The 55-year-old Ramos, a National Soccer Hall of Famer, has had a long career in the game, going back to his playing days on the U.S. Men's National Team in the 1980s and 1990s.

Ramos spent eight years as head coach of the U.S. U20 National Team from 2011 to 2019.

He was head coach of the Houston Dynamo in the MLS in 2020 and 2021.

"I am honored to be named Head Coach of the Hartford Athletic," said Ramos.

Athletic chairman Bruce Mandell called Ramos a "giant in American soccer."

Ramos begins coaching September 1st.

His first match coaching the Athletic will be September 10th against FC Tulsa at Trinity Health Stadium.