Seventeen months after releasing the first “State of Black Business” report, the Arizona groups involved are sharing progress, challenges and recommendations. Timing was everything for Maria Laughner, deputy economic development director for Tempe. Days after listening to last year’s presentation on the state of Black business, she read an article about the growth of micro-manufacturing in urban areas and thought it might be a good fit for her landlocked city.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO