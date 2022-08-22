Read full article on original website
Arizona child care providers get major break in licensing fees
Some licensing fees for Arizona child care centers will be reduced to just $1 through the end of June 2024. The Arizona Department of Health Services offers licenses to individuals operating day cares and other child care facilities. The cost for three-year licensing can range from $1,000 to $7,800, depending on the number of kids the facility accepts.
Study reveals increasing cost of Arizona opioids crisis
A new study found the cost of the opioid crisis in Arizona has increased. Glenn Farley is the director of Policy & Research at “Common Sense Institute Arizona.”. He says the cost has gone up as more of the burden of protecting against drug smuggling at the border has shifted to the state.
KJZZ's Friday NewsCap: Arizonans could finally get a chance to vote on dark money
KJZZ’s Friday NewsCap revisits some of the biggest stories of the week. This week, a judge ruled that the Fair and Free Elections initiative will be on the November ballot; the measure seeks greater transparency for political spending, as well as a number of other aims to combat restrictions put in place by Arizona's Republican-controlled Legislature.
EPA program to help San Carlos Apaches rebuild wastewater treatment infrastructure
The bipartisan Infrastructure bill that passed last year with support from Arizona’s Senate delegation included funding for upgrades to rural and tribal communities, and an Arizona tribe is one of them. The legislation included $8 billion to improve water infrastructure throughout the West, including storage, recycling, drought contingency and...
Arizona reports another week of declining COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations are trending lower nationwide. And Arizona’s COVID-19 case numbers have fallen for the fifth week in a row. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 8,505 cases in its weekly update Wednesday. That’s the lowest count since mid-May. Medical experts caution that recent cases are likely being vastly undercounted because many at-home tests go unreported. But other metrics also suggest Arizona's outbreak is improving.
AZDHS: New COVID-19 vax option for unvaccinated people 12 and up
The Arizona Department of Health Services has announced a new COVID-19 vaccine option for unvaccinated people over the age of 12. Novavax is a two-dose regimen that has emergency-use authorization. ADHS says like other vaccines, this one has also gone through rigorous safety testing. Not many doses of Novavax are...
Arizonans show interest in new mental health hotline 988
988, the first nationwide mental health crisis hotline, has been active for about a month and is getting a lot of interest. The hotline is designed to give immediate support to those experiencing mental health crises. Justin Chase is the president of Solari Crisis and Human Services, one of the...
Progress, challenges, recommendations in Arizona Black business report
Seventeen months after releasing the first “State of Black Business” report, the Arizona groups involved are sharing progress, challenges and recommendations. Timing was everything for Maria Laughner, deputy economic development director for Tempe. Days after listening to last year’s presentation on the state of Black business, she read an article about the growth of micro-manufacturing in urban areas and thought it might be a good fit for her landlocked city.
This New Mexico teacher is the Grand Canyon National Park's newest astronomer in residence
The Grand Canyon’s new astronomer in residence is spending the month of August at the national park. Lauren Camp was selected by the Grand Canyon Conservancy for the position. She’s a poet and creative writing teacher from New Mexico. The program itself is relatively new — it only...
Expect higher prices, fewer bookings at Arizona hotels this fall and winter
Tourism is a big part of the state’s economy, and new projections from the firm STR and Tourism Economics suggest hotel occupancy rates may be a little lower than previously thought in the near future. But the amount hotels charge per room is forecast to go up a bit....
