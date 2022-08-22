ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Awesome 92.3

Would You Ride This Slide If The Missouri State Fair 2023 Has It?

One of the rides or activities that you could have been a part of at this year's Missouri State Fair was that giant Super Slide. Well if the Fair wants to increase the buzz for next year, they may want to bring a slide that is like the one in Detroit Michigan known as the Belle Isle Park Death Giant Slide. It went viral recently, but for the wrong reason.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Why We Might Not Get What We Want At Next Year’s Missouri State Fair (Or At Least Partially)

The other day, I asked a question on social media about next year's Missouri State Fair. We all have some capital O Opinions on it, which was fun to read. It's something I like to do every now and then, just to kind of engage with you and hear back about what you think. Makes me feel less like I'm talking into a void, you know what I mean? Sure you do. I asked you guys what you would like to see come to next year's Fair. I deliberately worded it so it could mean anything at the Fair, but you guys were focused. Most of you talked about the concerts - what you liked and didn't like.
MISSOURI STATE
More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
MISSOURI STATE
Ozarks First.com

Cattle Baron’s Ball of Southwest Missouri

The Cattle Baron’s Ball of Southwest Missouri is coming up this weekend at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds Eplex!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller Brothers

The balcony seating area and chandelier of Missouri Theatre.Motheatre, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a piece of history in downtown Columbia, Missouri known as the Missouri Theatre. This theatre was designed by the well-known Boller Brothers and built in 1928. On June 6, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This is one of many theatres designed by the Boller Brothers in different parts of the country.
COLUMBIA, MO
KICK AM 1530

A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri

There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Hopefuls camp out all night for chance to buy a home in Crestwood

CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - Some people in Crestwood are staying out all night Tuesday for the chance at a new home. Campers started showing up to the site of Crestwood Crossing earlier Tuesday. Demand is so high that McBride Homes is writing contracts for homeowners Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. Some are taking shifts to beat the boredom.
CRESTWOOD, MO
Awesome 92.3

Mighty Mouse Coaster Offers Big Thrills For Small Coaster At State Fair

So we finally made it to the Missouri State Fair midway on Friday night and rode the Mighty Mouse Coaster and it was a great thrilling ride. The Mighty Mouse Coaster is a type of roller coaster called a wild mouse coaster. According to Wikipedia, it's "a roller coaster consisting of single cars traversing a tight-winding track with an emphasis on sharp, unbanked turns. The upper portion of the track usually features multiple 180-degree turns, known as flat turns, that produce high lateral G-forces even at modest speeds. Cars are often designed to be wider than the track to enhance the illusion of hanging over the edge. Lower portions of the track typically feature small hills and bunny hops."
MISSOURI STATE
AOL Corp

Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
