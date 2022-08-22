ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Democrat pushback on tax cut could set stage for slow-moving special session

Jefferson City, Mo. — Missouri House Democrats have pushed back against Gov. Mike Parson’s proposed income tax cut and agricultural tax credit program. Spearheaded by Minority Floor Leader Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, Democrats have called the plan “fiscally irresponsible.”. “The Governor’s special session is an election season...
