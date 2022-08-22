Read full article on original website
24-year-old Boyd reflects on upset in primary, would be one of Missouri’s youngest legislators if elected
Bethany, Mo. — Mazzie Boyd is vying to become one of the youngest politicians in Missouri state history and after August 2nd, that reality is one step closer. Boyd upset the incumbent in House District 2, Rep. Randy Railsback. The 24-year-old won by a shocking amount, a victory of over 30 points.
Democrat pushback on tax cut could set stage for slow-moving special session
Jefferson City, Mo. — Missouri House Democrats have pushed back against Gov. Mike Parson’s proposed income tax cut and agricultural tax credit program. Spearheaded by Minority Floor Leader Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, Democrats have called the plan “fiscally irresponsible.”. “The Governor’s special session is an election season...
