The public is invited to the downtown Burlington waterfront Sept. 9-10 to see hundreds of antique and classic boats — many built in the 1930s and 1940s. This show is held in a different city every year. Boats from throughout the country will be on display at the Burlington Harbor Marina and the Community Boathouse Marina with judging taking place Sept. 9. Contact Sue Haigh at suelafever@gmail.com or (802) 578-4322 for more information.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 18 HOURS AGO