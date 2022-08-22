Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
smcvt.edu
Saint Michael’s students grow in New England summer internships
Zoe Rogers ’23 from Shelton, CT, interned this summer for the Brewster Whitecaps of the Cape Cod Baseball League as a game-day operating intern. A business and psychology double major, Rogers thought this internship would allow her to learn more about the sports industry and experience the day-to-day work that goes into running a baseball team.
mynbc5.com
Vermont colleges continue to deal with COVID-19 as students return to class
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Despite COVID's continued presence, the coming school year is looking a lot more like life before the pandemic. Many area schools, including the University of Vermont, are dropping mask and testing requirements. Instead, they're continuing to require vaccinations against COVID-19, with some schools going so far...
newyorkalmanack.com
‘The Big Burn’ Adirondack Film Showing On Thursday
In the summer of 1910, the largest wildfire in American history devoured more than three million acres across the Northern Rockies and took the lives of 78 firefighters. The fledgling U.S. Forest Service was confronted with a catastrophe that would define the agency and the nation’s fire policy for the rest of the 20th century and beyond.
WCAX
Work crews tidy up one of Lake Champlain’s most visited islands
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Valcour Island is one of Lake Champlain’s most visited islands. Only accessible by boat, the beloved spot is popular with history buffs and outdoor enthusiasts alike. And as Elissa Borden reports, the beauty on the island doesn’t come without some hard work. Just a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
City officials face criticism during Crete Center info tours
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - During a Tuesday evening public tour of Plattsburgh’s Crete Center, city officials got an earful of comments from area residents opposed to tearing down the aging recreational facility. The building shut down after an electrical fire in May. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest in a memo...
Koffee Kup Bakery’s Founding Family Celebrates Its Legacy With a Doughnut-Making Party
The smells of frying oil and cinnamon flooded my nostrils as I entered a large private garage in Colchester. Smell is said to be the most powerful of the senses, and on that recent Sunday morning, the wafting scent of fried goodness overpowered the bright sunshine and the boisterous chatter of 50 or so people in the echoing space.
An Asian American Family Struggles to Keep Their Restaurant Alive During Lockdown in the Stereotype-Busting Doc 'Bad Axe'
It's time again for the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, now in its eighth year and running from Wednesday, August 24, through Sunday, August 28, at various Middlebury venues. The fest offers a wealth of narrative films and documentaries, features and shorts, not to mention appearances by famous folks such as Maggie Gyllenhaal (discussing both her directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, and Secretary), actor Karen Allen and journalist Lindsay Crouse. For a full schedule of events and screenings, visit middfilmfest.org.
willistonobserver.com
Antique boat show coming to Burlington waterfront
The public is invited to the downtown Burlington waterfront Sept. 9-10 to see hundreds of antique and classic boats — many built in the 1930s and 1940s. This show is held in a different city every year. Boats from throughout the country will be on display at the Burlington Harbor Marina and the Community Boathouse Marina with judging taking place Sept. 9. Contact Sue Haigh at suelafever@gmail.com or (802) 578-4322 for more information.
RELATED PEOPLE
colchestersun.com
This $275,000 home in Colchester includes an accessory apartment
This 3 bedroom home in Colchester includes a accessory apartment and hardwood floors. The home also sits on a large 1.34 acre lot which gives the owner privacy. HIGHLIGHTS: large lot of land, accessory apartment, hardwood floors. Listed by Brian Armstrong and Cole Elwood of KW Vermont.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Vermont
- If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont has a huge selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
WCAX
Man rescued after falling into Winooski River
Sen. Patrick Leahy releases memoir, 'The Road Taken'. As Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy nears the end of his 48-year run in Washington, he has released a new book chronicling his career. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Smugglers' Notch Road was blocked Tuesday morning by another stuck truck. Vermont woman attacked...
WCAX
Vermont apple orchard expecting banner season
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An apple orchard in Williston is embarking on its 50th season, and they say it’s setting up to be a banner year. Adams Apple Orchard says their trees are exploding with the red gems. Owner John Adams says he attributes the strong start to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you
Man sentenced in attempted robbery at Burlington bank. Man sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for attempting to rob Vermont Federal Credit Union. The rumbling of embroidery machines is a sweet sound for the Pedriani family, but not as sweet as the rumble of a motorcycle. How a Vermont...
mynbc5.com
Winning Megabucks ticket worth $1.7 million sold in Orange County
BRADFORD, Vt. — A winning ticket for the Tri-State Megabucks game worth 1.7 million was sold at Kinney Drugs in Bradford on Saturday. The winning numbers were 01-08-26-31-38 MB (02). A winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize. The winning ticketholder will have to claim their...
Woman attacked by a black bear in Vermont
A Vermont woman was attacked by a black bear over the weekend while walking her two dogs on trails on her Strafford property, the state Fish and Wildlife Department reported Tuesday.
Officials Lay the Groundwork for Replacing the Busy Burlington-Winooski Bridge
Crossing the bridge that connects Burlington and Winooski isn't a pleasant experience for anyone. Squeezed into two narrow travel lanes in each direction, motorists are at risk of sideswipe crashes. Pedestrians must pick their way across a crumbling sidewalk with little buffer from speeding traffic; cyclists have no lane of their own.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colchester Sun
Heavenly Food Pantry in Essex Junction is open to all this Thursday
ESSEX JUNCTION — The Heavenly Food Pantry will open on Thursday to local families regardless of need. Located at the First Congregational Church on Main Street in Essex Junction, the pantry will be open from 2-6 p.m. to residents of Essex, Essex Junction and Westford. As usual, there are...
businessnhmagazine.com
Claremont Receives Grant for Outdoor Recreation Plan
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Northern Border Regional Commission announced assistance for 25 small and rural communities from across the country to identify strategies to grow their outdoor recreation economies and revitalize Main Streets through the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program. Three communities in New England were among those selected: Bangor, Maine, Claremont, New Hampshire, and Marshfield, Vermont.
mynbc5.com
White River Junction businesses affected by flood still trying to get back to full operation
HARTFORD, Vt. — Business in downtown White River Junction is a little slower this past week. The tenants of the Gates Briggs building are slowly reopening after a flood last Monday evening caused by a sprinkler malfunction. The flood left three feet of water in the basement of the...
colchestersun.com
Champlain Valley Fair announces new bag policy, bags larger than a small purse no longer allowed
CHITTENDEN COUNTY — Bags larger than 5” x 9” x 2” are no longer permitted at the Champlain Valley Fair unless they are see-through. Fair staff cites safety as the reason for the new policy. “The safety of our fairgoers, volunteers and staff is always a...
Comments / 0