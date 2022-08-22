Read full article on original website
Report: Bespoke Plans to Expand B2B BNPL for Cannabis Industry
FinTech Bespoke Financial reportedly plans to expand its business-to-business (B2B) buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering for cannabis dispensaries in California and Massachusetts. A pilot of the BNPL product was launched in July and has proven to be successful, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) report from Reuters that cited...
Klarna, Block, Sezzle Results: Merchants, Consumers Flocking to Short-Term Financing
At this writing, shares of Affirm are down about 15%. In part that’s due to guidance that gross merchandise volumes will slow and that the macro environment is uncertain. The consumer, of course, is the glue that ties it all together. And Friday morning, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that interest rates would continue to rise to combat inflation. How that impacts consumer spending remains to be seen, but it may be the reason that buy now, pay later (BNPL) remains a key lure for individuals and families to buy what they need, with relatively low (or no) fees that are seen with more traditional credit products.
Open Text Strikes $6B Acquisition Deal for Micro Focus
Information management company Open Text is acquiring software firm Micro Focus International in an all-cash deal totaling approximately $6 billion, including debt. Open Text will fund the deal using $1.3 billion available cash, $4.6 billion in new debt and $600 million from an existing credit line, according to a Friday (Aug. 26) press release.
Retailers Deploy Technology to Ease Supply Chain Complexity
Industrial commerce and supply chain digitization provider Inxeption has partnered with rug and bedding retailer Dahdoul Textiles to digitize the merchant’s supply chain and freight management processes. Using Inxeption’s Industrial Commerce SuperApp, Dahdoul Textiles books, tracks and manages truckload, less than truckload (LTL) and parcel freight transportation services, according...
Bakkt, Sullivan Bank Team to Let Banking Customers Trade Crypto
Cryptocurrency platform Bakkt Holdings has joined forces with Sullivan Bank to let the bank’s customers buy, sell and hold bitcoin and Ethereum through the Bakkt Crypto Connect tool. “We are pleased to work with Sullivan Bank to offer their customers the option to buy bitcoin and ether in their...
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Small Businesses Willing to Pay Premium to Eliminate AP/AR Hassles
Small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) encounter numerous pain points when making and receiving business-to-business (B2B) payments. Many are stuck in the past, with 20% relying on checks and 23% relying on regular ACH as their go-to methods of sending payments, and there is significant asymmetry in the preferences of buyers and suppliers.
BLIK Goes International With VIAMO Acquisition
Polish Payment Standard (PPS), the operator of Poland’s popular mobile payment solution BLIK is set to acquire the Slovakian mobile transaction service provider VIAMO, marking an important international expansion for the Polish firm. As quoted on the BLIK company website, Dariusz Mazurkiewicz, President of PSP made the following comments:
Digital Marketplaces Tackle 3,000 Years of Agribusiness Inertia
For more than 3,000 years, the agriculture industry has been doing business manually. It started with stone tablets and still clings to last millennium’s paper documentation. That ancient legacy makes it one of the toughest to digitize. “It’s the world where IBM has a real different meaning — it...
Merchants Give Installment Loans Fresh Look as Consumers Seek New Payment Options
Depending on where you look, the economic signs are either positive or downright ominous. Some firms, like Walmart, have seen continued growth in transactions across all categories, while other companies, like Target, have had to take deep discounts in a bid to move inventory. Add to that the latest retail...
BofA to Expand Digital Banking Tools to Meet Growing Customer Demand
After seeing a record number of consumers logging into digital channels during the month of July and the second quarter, Bank of America is planning to boost its spending on technology to further expand its electronic banking tools. During the second quarter, customers logged in to the bank’s electronic platforms...
The RealReal CFO Looks to Trim Costs, Sell Higher-Margin Goods
Luxury goods reseller The RealReal is looking to cut costs and sell higher-margin products in an effort to turn its first profit. That’s according to Chief Financial Officer Robert Julian, who told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Friday (Aug. 26) that the company has thus far put been too focused on boosting transaction values.
Today in the Connected Economy: Peloton Turns to Amazon to Boost Sales
Today in the connected economy, Peloton turns to Amazon to sell its home exercise equipment, marking the first time the company has worked with an outside retailer. Plus, Malaysian investment bank Kenanga looks to launch a super app with the help of Ant Group, while Sullivan Bank partners with Bakkt to let customers trade cryptocurrency.
Today in B2B Payments: New B2B Products Aim to Help Cannabis, Meat Industries
Today in B2B payments, a B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option that helps cannabis retailers pay their vendors is expanding after a successful pilot program and a platform designed to solve many challenges for meat processing plants speeds up its global rollout. FinTech Bespoke Financial plans to expand its...
Grab: Off-Peak Discounts Maintain Food Delivery Demand Amid Inflation
As food prices rise around the world, Singapore-based Southeast Asian super app Grab is looking to maintain demand for its restaurant delivery offerings while simultaneously boosting the labor economics by shifting spending to off-hours, incentivizing orders at slow periods with discounts. Grab CEO and Co-founder Anthony Tan told analysts on...
Food Delivery Service Grab Expands Subscription Program as Users Seek Deals
Southeast Asian super app service Grab will expand its pilot subscription program called GrabUnlimited to more of its markets, saying the response from users has been encouraging. Grab provides food and parcel delivery, mobility and digital financial services in eight countries in Southeast Asia, and its GrabUnlimited offers subscriber benefits...
Aeropay Helps Software Maker Dispense Offer Cashless Cannabis Payments
Cannabis industry payments firm Aeropay has joined forces with Dispense, maker of cannabis eCommerce and dispensary management software. Integrating Aeropay’s platform with Dispense’s software solves an ongoing problem for cannabis dispensaries that operate in states that have legalized marijuana, as federal laws prevent them from processing traditional card payments, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 24) news release.
Williams-Sonoma: 'Digital First' Drives Growth
A business model that’s digital-first, design-led and sustainable is paying off for Williams-Sonoma, the home retailer said Wednesday (Aug. 24) while reporting record second quarter results. During the quarter that ended July 31, the company saw comparable brand revenue growth of 11.3% year over year and 41.1% on a...
Open Finance Company MX Adds PayPal’s Wes Hummel as CTO
Open finance company MX has named Wes Hummel, who most recently served as PayPal’s vice president, site reliability and cloud engineering, as chief technology officer (CTO). In his new position, Hummel will oversee MX’s engineering and information security teams, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 24) press release. He...
X Delivery CEO Says Shipping Isn’t Cost Center for Brands, It’s Deal Closer
Shipping costs have traditionally been taken for granted as an expense the buyer needed to bear. In consumer markets, that presumption has fallen by the wayside. In the wake of the pandemic, the shift to delivery from in-store shopping proved persistent, and free shipping has become commonplace. Amazon innovated with its Prime membership, including free shipping as a benefit.
