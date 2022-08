Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey will face off in a 140-pound battle of former titleholders tonight (Saturday) in Tulsa, Oklahoma (ESPN, ESPN+). Pedraza (29-4, 14 KOs) and Commey (30-4, 27 KOs) are both 30-somethings trying to rebound from losses in their most-recent fights and remain in the hunt for a major belt.

TULSA, OK ・ 24 MINUTES AGO