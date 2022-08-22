Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Related
Columbia Missourian
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The university is punishing workers, not rewarding them
I am an MU student, alumni and custodian. I first enrolled at MU in 2011 and graduated in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in history. I returned to MU about a year and a half ago to pursue another degree in education. To do this without taking on more debt, I work as a full-time custodian for a reduction in tuition.
Columbia Missourian
New Missouri law will ban sharing visually 'explicit' materials with students
Educators across the state will soon have to remove certain visually and sexually “explicit” books and materials from the shelves of school libraries. Senate Bill 775 would make it a Class A misdemeanor for school officials to provide this content to students in private or public Missouri schools, with exceptions for artistic and scientific significance. Violators would face a year in jail or a $2,000 fine.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri students left behind on convenient summer meals
Grab-and-go meals were provided again this summer across the United States by the Summer Food Service Program, but one state was left behind — Missouri. In March 2020, states were given the opportunity to opt in to child nutrition waivers, to be part of the grab-and-go program. Parents were able to drive up to sites that were providing meals and take days worth of food for their children and families free of charge.
Columbia Missourian
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: This country is in a moral and ethical black hole
There was a time when I made a point of tuning into conservative media to get their views on policy to “promote the general welfare” and guide this nation into the future. There was never much discussion about policy, other than making the rich richer and opposing all Democratic legislation that would benefit a huge majority of people in this country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Missourian
EDITORIAL: When not denouncing masks, Schmitt calls them 'life-saving'
Eric Schmitt at least deserves credit for passionately arguing his case — in support of hypocrisy. When he’s going after a perceived enemy of Missourians, Schmitt will use whatever rhetorical and legal tools are at his disposal as long as the end result is the promotion of his ongoing U.S. Senate campaign.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri Dems expect boost from marijuana campaign but split on whether it’s good policy
Nearly every day, Crystal Quade is somewhere in Missouri knocking on doors. As Democratic leader in the Missouri House, Quade is hoping to help her party put a dent in the GOP supermajority that’s dominated the state legislature for more than a decade.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College gears up for another year, announces educational opportunity center
As Columbia College prepares to kick off the fall 2022 semester, it brings with it new administration and opportunities for students and the community alike. This fall, Columbia College Global, Columbia’s remote program, is welcoming new vice president Dr. Shadel Hamilton from St. Leo University in Florida. The global...
Columbia Missourian
Leadership Council joins call for city action on Wabash
A Columbia city advisory council is calling for action regarding issues stemming from the use of Wabash Bus Station as a warming and cooling station. At a meeting Wednesday evening, the Downtown Columbia Leadership Council voted to express support for a letter penned by The Downtown Community Improvement District that addressed how Wabash has impacted surrounding local businesses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia Missourian
DED requests community feedback on ARPA funded tourism grant
The Missouri Department of Economic Development is asking for community feedback on its proposed Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program through a public input survey, according to a Wednesday news release from the department. The survey is open to the public and will close 5 p.m. Monday.
Columbia Missourian
LETTER TO THE EDITOR:
There was a time when I made a point of tuning into conservative media to get their views on policy to “promote the general welfare” and guide this nation into the future. T. here was never much discussion about policy other than making the rich richer and opposing...
Columbia Missourian
Hallsville Historical Society rings in the new school year
Morning sun poured into the parking lot of Hallsville Primary School on Friday as 5-year-old Mason Dixon rang a cast-iron bell the size of a watermelon. The bell's great "G-DOING!" resounded, cutting through the quiet, and Mason, in a purple Hallsville T-shirt, grinned widely.
Columbia Missourian
U.S. 63 connector ramp in Jefferson City complete ahead of schedule
The U.S. 63 connector ramp to U.S. 54 in Jefferson City is complete a week ahead of schedule, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) news release Thursday. Initially, the construction was supposed to last two weeks but after an examination, repairs showed to be less drastic than predicted....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia Missourian
New business roundup: How the landscape changed over the summer
The Ninja Lab, in a new building at 2201 Cottle Drive in northwest Columbia, is modeled after the television show “American Ninja Warrior.” It features a variety of obstacles and challenges people can try, the post said. “Columbia is a great place, the community seems absolutely awesome, and...
Columbia Missourian
LaVerne Barnes Stocker, Aug. 22, 1935 — Aug. 22, 2022
Ora LaVerne Barnes Stocker, age 87, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on August 22, 2022 at her home. She was born on August 22, 1935, in Urbana, Missouri; a daughter of Ora Sharon and Hazel LaVern Lyon. She graduated from Sunnydale Academy in Centralia and became an LPN, then later...
Columbia Missourian
David Alan Horner, June 21, 1921 — Aug. 12, 2022
David Alan Horner, farmer, meteorologist, and former Boone County commissioner, died Friday, August 12, 2022. Dave was a man for all seasons, kind and gentle, a community servant, extraordinary storyteller, and steward of the land, a man of inordinate character. Born June 21, 1921, in St. Louis, Missouri, the youngest...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri officer charged in death of officer during chase
MOLINE ACRES — A St. Louis County police officer was charged after he hit and killed another officer while chasing a suspect, the St. Louis County prosecutor's office announced Wednesday. Brian Rayford, 41, of Florissant, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Dec. 5, 2020, death of 54-year-old Moline...
Columbia Missourian
Likely shipwreck site found in Missouri River near Boonville
A routine workday on the Missouri River in June brought what may be a historic surprise to two local scientists. The employees for the Columbia Environmental Research Center and United States Army Corps of Engineers were using sonar when they made an unexpected discovery on the river bottom.
Columbia Missourian
City to hold open house over traffic speeds for three Columbia streets
Columbia Public Works will hold an informal open house informational meeting about a traffic calming project Sept. 15, according to a letter sent out to residents on Monday. The department identified Ridgefield Road, Ridgemont and Highridge Drive as streets with traffic operating at speeds higher than desirable.
Columbia Missourian
Cattlemen Days Rodeo returns to Ashland after pandemic hiatus
On Friday and Saturday, cowboys and cowgirls from around the country will descend on the Cedar Valley Saddle Club in Ashland for the 44th Cattlemen Days Rodeo. The first since before the COVID-19 pandemic, this iteration of the Ashland tradition is expected to be the largest ever. The COVID-19 pandemic...
Columbia Missourian
Wrong way driver who crashed into Sheriff's Department deputy taken into custody
A Centralia woman who was driving on the wrong side of the road crashed into a Boone County Sheriff's Department vehicle on Thursday evening. The deputy that was hit was not injured, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department. Rebecca Nicole Acton, 33, was found driving southbound on the northbound...
Comments / 0