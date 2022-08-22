Grab-and-go meals were provided again this summer across the United States by the Summer Food Service Program, but one state was left behind — Missouri. In March 2020, states were given the opportunity to opt in to child nutrition waivers, to be part of the grab-and-go program. Parents were able to drive up to sites that were providing meals and take days worth of food for their children and families free of charge.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO