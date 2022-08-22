Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Weyauwega man charged in 1992 murders retains attorneys
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the 1992 murders of two people in Waupaca County has found two attorneys to represent him. Online court records posted Friday show Tony G. Haase has retained John A. Birdsall and Kirk Bowden Obear to represent him in the double murder case.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
2 wanted in suspected regional theft scam
Police are searching for two people suspected of fraud in a scam being used throughout Wisconsin and other states, according to a Wisconsin Crime Alert notification. One suspect gave the name of Antoinette Williams, while the other gave a photo ID that showed the name of Timothy Litt, police said. The couple is accused of fraudulently buying more than $28,000 in furniture between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at Mall Furniture in Marshfield.
947jackfm.com
Bond Reduced for Oneida County Man Accused of Threatening Two Schools
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) — The man accused of threatening two Northwoods school districts this summer had his bond reduced on Thursday by an Oneida County Judge. Adam Bauman was being held on a $50,000 cash bond, but that was reduced to a $5,000 signature bond under the condition that he live with his grandfather.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
947jackfm.com
Weston Man Faces Federal Drug Charges
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Weston man is facing federal drug charges after appearing in a Madison court room on Wednesday. 45 year old Ryan P. Murray was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute. The indictment is for an arrest on January 10th of this year.
WSAW
State Patrol investigating VIN tampering, theft at Stratford car restoration business
STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has released new details about the nature of the investigation into a classic car restoration business in Stratford. According to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office, the business is under investigation for the suspicion of theft by fraud, making false statements on a title and false representation, specifically VIN tampering.
Portage County man reported missing
Police in Portage County are searching for a 23-year-old man reported missing Friday who was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids. Sheriff’s officials say David A. Goodpasture last had contact with his family at about 6 p.m. Thursday., Aug. 25. Goodpasture, of the town of Stockton, is described as a white man who is 5’11” tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known driving a tan 2004 Cadillac Deville sedan with Wisconsin plate number ALT5561. The vehicle has a damaged driver side exterior mirror.
Jacob Blake's uncle alleges Wisconsin deputies tortured him
MILWAUKEE -- An uncle of Jacob Blake filed a federal lawsuit alleging sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin unjustly arrested and tortured him during a protest over the 2020 Kenosha police shooting of his nephew.Justin Blake filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Milwaukee, alleging that he was standing quietly outside Kenosha's public safety building during an April 2021 protest when sheriff's deputies arrested him and strapped him into an emergency restraint chair for almost seven hours. He says his neck, back and shoulders were injured and that the Kenosha County deputies' treatment of him amounted to state-sponsored torture.He argues that deputies recognized him...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: More than $28k of furniture stolen with fraudulent use of credit card
Police alerted the public to a scam involving two people making fraudulent use of a credit card to buy tens of thousands worth in furniture.
UPMATTERS
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
Wausau-area man indicted on federal drug charges
A Wausau-area man is facing federal charges after he was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday in Madison, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice. Ryan P. Murray, 45, of Weston, is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that Clayton possessed the methamphetamine on January 10, 2022.
947jackfm.com
Police search for missing man
TOWN OF STOCKTON, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A man is missing from his Portage County home. Police are asking for help from the public to find him. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 23-year-old missing man from the Town of Stockton on Friday. A family member reported last having telephone contact with David Goodpasture around 6pm Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPMATTERS
‘A very selfish person’: Wisconsin financial advisor misleads clients, gets prison time
(WFRV) – A financial advisor in Wisconsin was handed down a prison sentence after he orchestrated a scheme that included misleading clients into believing they had shares of Space-X. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 33-year-old Michael Shillin was sentenced to 84 months (seven years) in federal prison for his orchestrating a scheme. He was accused of defrauding his clients and committing bank fraud.
wwisradio.com
Wausau Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of his Girlfriend
(Wausau, WI) — A Marathon County judge has sentenced a convicted killer to life in prison. Christopher Anderson had entered a guilty plea to a charge of first-degree intentional homicide a week and a half ago. Anderson admitted he shot his girlfriend, Hannah Miller, last June and left her body along a rural road near Rhinelander. The two had a child together but Miller’s family says the relationship had become abusive. Anderson was the target of a multi-state manhunt before he was finally arrested in Chicago.
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
WBAY Green Bay
Motorcyclist killed in Shawano County crash
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a crash in Shawano County Tuesday. At about 12:19 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at Highway 29 and County Road MMM in the Town of Richmond. The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation...
Wisconsin man, 3 others accused of stealing $800,000+ in federal COVID loans
A Milwaukee man and three others from out of state are accused of stealing $874,229 in federal funding meant to benefit small businesses.
WSAW
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of renting car used in area ‘grandparent scam’
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 27-year-old California man accused of having a role in a scam that defrauded several area elderly residents out of thousands of dollars. In May, many county and city law enforcement agencies began getting reports of an aggressive spin...
seehafernews.com
Father Facing Three Felony Counts Of Child Neglect Makes 1st Court Appearance
A Wisconsin father facing three felony counts of child neglect has made his initial appearance in Dodge County Court. 35-year-old Frank Pleester is accused of the death of his three-year-old son in March 2020. Pleester was placed on a $50,000 signature bond Monday. An autopsy of the victim by the...
merrillfotonews.com
Crime Stoppers of Lincoln County needs YOUR help
The Merrill Police Department continues to investigate vandalism to numerous headstones at Merrill Memorial Park during the overnight period of July 27-28, 2018. Any tip may be crucial to identification of person(s) present. If you have information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 715.536.3726, submit on-line at www.p3tips.com or...
Comments / 0