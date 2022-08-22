Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Lowcountry high school football this week: Less rain (we hope) and kissing a goat
Nothing like good ol’ August weather to mess with a high school football season. For the second straight week, area high school teams will contend with Mother Nature as they seek to officially kick off their season on Friday night. Last week — inexplicably called “week zero” by the...
The Post and Courier
Cobras win sixth straight over Foxes
The season opener for Cane Bay and Ashley Ridge produced the typical theatrics their football matchups have become known for. As usual, it came down to the final few minutes. In the end, the Cobras emerged with their sixth straight victory in the series, 30-20, Friday night at Cane Bay High School. The previous five clashes were decided by a total of 21 points, including two by three points each last season. One of those was on a last-second field goal and the other in double overtime.
The Post and Courier
Week 2 Prep Football Roundup
Lexington scored late to snap a 49-all tie Friday night and hand South Aiken its first loss of the season. The T-Breds (1-1) led 35-21 at the half but couldn't hang on. They visit Gilbert next Friday. APPLING COUNTY 42, AIKEN 7. Special teams miscues hampered Aiken for the second...
The Post and Courier
Fort Dorchester opens season with 21-6 win over Beaufort
NORTH CHARLESTON — Two teams coming off very successful 2021 football campaigns opened the season against each other on Friday night at Bagwell Stadium. Beaufort High, the Class AAAA Lower State champions last season, visited the Patriots, a team that lost only one game and advanced to the Class AAAAA Lower State finals last fall.
