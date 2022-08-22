The season opener for Cane Bay and Ashley Ridge produced the typical theatrics their football matchups have become known for. As usual, it came down to the final few minutes. In the end, the Cobras emerged with their sixth straight victory in the series, 30-20, Friday night at Cane Bay High School. The previous five clashes were decided by a total of 21 points, including two by three points each last season. One of those was on a last-second field goal and the other in double overtime.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO