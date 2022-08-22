Basom man indicted on attempted murder, accused of attacking criminal case witness

Jarrett Coniglio

A 29-yar-old Basom man has been indicted by a Genesee County Grand Jury of attempted murder in the second degree, a Class B violent felony.

Jarrett C. Coniglio, a Bloomingdale Road resident, is accused of attempting to stab another Basom resident to death.

He is also indicted on counts of assault in the first degree, a Class B violent felony, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, intimidating a victim or witness in the third degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, and menacing in the third degree.

The victim was a witness in another criminal matter, according to the indictment, and Coniglio was attempting to prevent that person from communicating a witness statement to authorities.

The incident took place on April 11 at a residence on Sandhill Road in the Town of Alabama.

On June 1, Coniglio was sentenced to five years in prison on an assault in the second-degree conviction.

That charge stemmed from a July 23, 2021 incident on Bloomingdale Road in which Coniglio snuck up behind a neighbor and hit him over the head with a bottle.

Coniglio's brother, Justice C. Coniglio, was also charged with assault in the second degree. Both were also accused of fighting with deputies when officers attempted to arrest them. A K-9 handler was injured during the scuffle.

On June 7, Justice Coniglio entered a guilty plea to the assault charge.

Previously: