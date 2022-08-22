Read full article on original website
One brother facing charges, one detained in shooting death of corrections officer
A 17-year-old facing murder charges, and a 14-year-old detained, following the shooting death of a St. Joseph County correctional officer. The drive-by was about 2 months ago in the 19-hundred block of Milburn Boulevard in Mishawaka. That’s when 28-year-old Rhema Harris was killed inside that house. The 17-year-old has...
St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office releases footage from officer-involved shooting
An officer-involved shooting investigation has come to a close. And tonight, we're learning more. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office say that on July 29th the shooting and killing of Dante Kittrell from South Bend Police is a justifiable homicide. The Prosecutor's office has also released a timeline of events,...
Deadly dog illness detected in Northern Michigan
An outbreak of a potentially deadly dog illness has been detected in Northern Michigan. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed the cases were parvovirus. It's an easily spread illness, but an outbreak has not been formally reported in our area. Parvovirus is contagious because of how long...
BREAKING: Man arrested in hit and run crash that killed local Catholic priest
A man has been arrested for leaving the scene of a crash that killed a retired Catholic priest Monday night. According to the St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor’s office, 47-year-old Shad Michael Jeffrey of South Bend was charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash-Fatal. 67-year-old Father Jan Klimczyk, a...
St. Joseph County G.O.P. Chair selected
A new GOP Chair has been named for St. Joseph County. The votes were read Tuesday night, at the Juday Creek Club House. That’s where a special caucus was held to replace the late Zachery Potts. He died August 3rd in a car crash that also took the lives...
Electric vehicle battery plant could bring more than 1600 jobs to St. Joseph County, Ind.
More details have been released on a possible multi-billion-dollar investment for New Carlisle. Ultium Cells LLC representatives spoke at the St. Joseph County Council meeting, outlining their plans for their fourth electric vehicle battery plant. Ultium Cells Pay revealed how many jobs they'd create, what starting wages could be, and...
Retired Holy Family priest victim of deadly hit and run
A retired Catholic priest—out for a bike ride-- has been identified as the victim of a hit and run last night in western St Joseph County. Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, celebrated his 41st year as a priest in May and was in-residence at Holy Family Parish on the city’s west side.
Indiana Dunes State Park: Swim At Your Own Risk
Porter County, IN — There are only a few weeks remaining in the summer season, so time is running out to hit the beach for a day of fun in the sun. But if your beach plans take you to Indiana Dunes State Park, there will be one important thing missing the rest of the season: lifeguards. This is a problem that has plagued the United States, and at the State Park no lifeguards mean no swimming.
St. Joseph County Boys and Girls Club adds mental health resources with anonymous grant
A new program is providing more mental health resources. The Boys and Girls club of St. Joseph County is making sure its kids and staff have the proper tools for mental health issues. The need for mental health resources is increasing and will now be provided to kids and staff...
Gas prices expected to continue on downward trend, AAA says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WWMT) — Gas prices are on the decline. On Tuesday, the national average cost of regular unleaded gas was $3.892, according to AAA. Just one month ago, the average cost of gas was $4.45 a gallon, so drivers are seeing some relief at the pump. That...
Friday Night Football Fever: August 25 MHSAA Opening Night
It's a Thursday night edition of Friday Night Football Fever for the beginning of the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) football season. Watervliet at Brandywine, 7 p.m. Saugatuck at Buchanan, 7 p.m. Allegan at Cassopolis, 7 p.m. Benton Harbor at Lawton, 7 p.m. South Haven at Dowagiac, 7 p.m.
