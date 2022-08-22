Porter County, IN — There are only a few weeks remaining in the summer season, so time is running out to hit the beach for a day of fun in the sun. But if your beach plans take you to Indiana Dunes State Park, there will be one important thing missing the rest of the season: lifeguards. This is a problem that has plagued the United States, and at the State Park no lifeguards mean no swimming.

TRAVEL ・ 5 HOURS AGO