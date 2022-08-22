ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

22 WSBT

Deadly dog illness detected in Northern Michigan

An outbreak of a potentially deadly dog illness has been detected in Northern Michigan. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed the cases were parvovirus. It's an easily spread illness, but an outbreak has not been formally reported in our area. Parvovirus is contagious because of how long...
22 WSBT

St. Joseph County G.O.P. Chair selected

A new GOP Chair has been named for St. Joseph County. The votes were read Tuesday night, at the Juday Creek Club House. That’s where a special caucus was held to replace the late Zachery Potts. He died August 3rd in a car crash that also took the lives...
22 WSBT

Retired Holy Family priest victim of deadly hit and run

A retired Catholic priest—out for a bike ride-- has been identified as the victim of a hit and run last night in western St Joseph County. Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, celebrated his 41st year as a priest in May and was in-residence at Holy Family Parish on the city’s west side.
22 WSBT

Indiana Dunes State Park: Swim At Your Own Risk

Porter County, IN — There are only a few weeks remaining in the summer season, so time is running out to hit the beach for a day of fun in the sun. But if your beach plans take you to Indiana Dunes State Park, there will be one important thing missing the rest of the season: lifeguards. This is a problem that has plagued the United States, and at the State Park no lifeguards mean no swimming.
22 WSBT

Gas prices expected to continue on downward trend, AAA says

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WWMT) — Gas prices are on the decline. On Tuesday, the national average cost of regular unleaded gas was $3.892, according to AAA. Just one month ago, the average cost of gas was $4.45 a gallon, so drivers are seeing some relief at the pump. That...
22 WSBT

Friday Night Football Fever: August 25 MHSAA Opening Night

It's a Thursday night edition of Friday Night Football Fever for the beginning of the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) football season. Watervliet at Brandywine, 7 p.m. Saugatuck at Buchanan, 7 p.m. Allegan at Cassopolis, 7 p.m. Benton Harbor at Lawton, 7 p.m. South Haven at Dowagiac, 7 p.m.
MICHIGAN STATE

