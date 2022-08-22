ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FYI: You Need To Know This About Wine Slushies at The New York State Fair

I know that I'm definitely not the only one who feels this way and I'm 100% okay to admit it. One of my favorite reasons for going to the New York State Fair in Syracuse is because of the wine slushies. I wouldn't say I'm the kind of person to over indulge, but, it's logical to say that it's nice because there's so many different options to choose from in one place.
SYRACUSE, NY
New York State Has Some Of The Happiest And Smiliest Cities In The US

Are cities all across New York State truly happy? Do they smile a lot? New York is home to several of the "happiest and smiliest" cities across the United States. Data analysts at HouseFresh processed thousands of Instagram selfies to find the happiest places in the U.S. New York wasn't at the top of the list, but we also weren't at the bottom either. We could all use a boost in smiling across New York though, as this study has found.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Is It Legal to Carry a Shotgun On a Public Hiking Trail in the Adirondacks?

Someone on Reddit recently posted a rather controversial question to the /adirondacks sub group: Is it legal to bring a shotgun on a hike?. I know about the bear and rare moose. I know the black bear is more afraid of you than you are of it... But in the off chance we see one and it does for whatever reason want to make us dinner, I would like to have one.
LIFESTYLE
Fact or Fiction? Were Potato Chips Really Invented in Upstate New York

On August 24, 1853, the potato chip was invented. But who gets the credit? It depends on who you ask. The most common legend is the potato chip began in Saratoga Springs, New York when Chef George Crum was working at Moon's Lake House. Rumor has it that railroad baron Cornelius Vanderbilt wanted his fried potatoes more thinly sliced. In defiance of the request, the chef sliced potatoes as thin as possible and fried them to a crisp before sending them back out. But Vanderbilt loved them, and the potato chip was born.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
What’s This Super Long Vine Growing In My Backyard In Upstate NY?

If you've seen this vine growing in your yard or on your trees, here's everything you need to know about it. Has this green vine with white flowers suddenly popped up everywhere in your shrubs and trees? Well if it has, you are not alone. It seems to appear around this time of year and people are always wondering if it's dangerous.
GARDENING
Someone Tried Owning A Pet Alligator In New York State… And Failed

Some people will do everything they can to have the craziest pets imaginable, this case is no different. There have been pet raccoons, ducks, geese, deer and so many more. You can own several of these animals legally in New York with a permit, others not so much. Thiis one has to top the list of craziest pets to own.
Voters Don’t Vote – Analysis Shows Most in NY Opt Not To Cast Ballots on Primary Day

Did you vote in this week's Primary Election? An analysis of turnout numbers says chances are you opted to stay home. Unite NY is a multi-partisan organization looking to bring together Democrats, Republicans, Independents, Conservatives, Liberals and others looking to foster common sense solutions with a motto of 'People Over Party.' The group's review of voter turnout numbers from this summer's two primary elections shows nearly 85% of eligible voters across New York State did not cast a ballot in those races.
ELECTIONS
The Shocking Cost of College Tuition in New York State

President Joe Biden announced that there will be a huge bailout for people with student debt. According to College Tuition Compare, there are 514 colleges in New York State and they claim that the average cost for tuition at a 4-year university in New York is over $23,000 for students who live in the state and just over $30,000 for students who live out of state. Imagine going back for your Master's degree.
COLLEGES
CNY Primary Election Results

Polls close at 9:00 p.m. Check back for updates. Note numbers are being posted as they come, so tallies are currently incomplete. Below are results from the August 23rd Primary Election for Congressional candidates in Central New York. In the 21st District, essentially New York's North Country, incumbent Republican Elise...
ELECTIONS
Marcy, NY
