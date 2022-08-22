At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Juan Gainous will be the starting quarterback for the Olympia Titans for this upcoming football season. Sport(s): Football (QB), baseball (Catcher) This year, the Olympia High School football team will be starting with a new quarterback on the field — junior Juan Gainous. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Gainous is excited for the opportunity to start with the team and is looking forward to a successful season ahead.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO