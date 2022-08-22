Read full article on original website
Football schedule for today
We are excited for today’s games. Let’s hope the weather cooperates and we can see some pigskin action tonight…. Our Game of the Week is Ocoee High School vs. Apopka High School, so expect to see us there. Here's a list of all local high school games happening...
Town of Windermere hosting August food truck night
The event will take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at Town Square Park. The town of Windermere is hosting its monthly food truck night. Participating food trucks will include Al's Ice Cream, The Pretzel Spot, BBQ Brazil Express, Monsta Lobsta, Chicken Waffle Grill and Treehouse Truck.
Windermere High hosting parent meet-and-greet
Parents of seniors are invited to a gathering at Hagan O'Reilly's Thursday. Parents of Windermere High Class of 2023 seniors are invited to a Happy Hour Meet & Greet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. It will be held at Hagan O’Reilly’s Irish Pub, 16112 Marsh Road, Winter Garden.
WOCC hosting 2022 State of West Orange Luncheon
The West Orange Chamber of Commerce is back with one of its most popular events of the year. The 2022 State of West Orange Luncheon, hosted in conjunction with the West Orange Foundation, will feature an open conversation with local elected officials regarding the municipalities, the county and information on the upcoming Orange County Transportation Sales Tax Referendum.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Juan Gainous
At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Juan Gainous will be the starting quarterback for the Olympia Titans for this upcoming football season. Sport(s): Football (QB), baseball (Catcher) This year, the Olympia High School football team will be starting with a new quarterback on the field — junior Juan Gainous. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Gainous is excited for the opportunity to start with the team and is looking forward to a successful season ahead.
A NEW KNIGHT: Ocoee High School football team has a new running back
It sounds like the script to a movie. Keyondray Jones — the speedster who spent most of his high school career as an Apopka Blue Darter — transfers to Ocoee High. Lo and behold, after all preseason games were canceled because of lightning, the first time Jones pulls on a Knight uniform, it’ll be to gash his former team for big yards.
West Orange community honors its hero, supports Fitzgibbon family
It was natural for Evan Fitzgibbon to be outdoors from the time he was a young boy — whether it was engaging in slingshot wars and swimming with his friends in his childhood, playing high school football, hanging out at the family hunting camp or training at United States Army Ranger School in Georgia.
Local organizations partner for east Winter Garden Market
Local organizations are coming together in the community to host a market in east Winter Garden. The east Winter Garden market will offer free food, family activities, community resources, music and much more. There will also be $5 fresh produce boxes available for purchase. The event partnership includes organizations such...
Revitalization network meeting planned for east Winter Garden
Grassroots leaders, nonprofits, business leaders, educational providers and government agencies are gathering to create a revitalization network for east Winter Garden. The community is invited to participate in helping shape this vital neighborhood through collaboration at an event sponsored by the city of Winter Garden and Polis Institute. The event...
Garden Theatre Board of Directors issues update
The Garden Theatre’s Board of Directors released an update in relation to the ongoing controversy surrounding turnover in highly visible roles and production cancellations on Wednesday, Aug. 17. “After months of working in good faith to find common ground with Garden Theatre staff, the Board of Directors has made...
OACS principal presents charter school year in review
Pam Dwyer, principal of Oakland Avenue Charter School, appeared before the Oakland Town Commission Tuesday, Aug. 23, to share highlights from the 2021-22 school year. She praised the PTO for its generosity. The organization held five spirit restaurant nights, the school’s annual gala, and the Mega Blast and Boosterthon Fun Run fundraisers, which netted more than $60,000.
URGENT: Ocoee resident Onesimo Vela Arriaga reported missing
Ocoee resident Onesimo Vela Arriaga, 53, is missing. Arriaga was last seen by family members on Sunday, Aug. 21, at a bus stop in the area of Clarke and Silver Star Road in Ocoee. According to the Ocoee Police Department, Arriaga was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black basketball...
Attempted murder, battery suspect arrested in Ocoee
Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder in Ocoee Tuesday, Aug. 23. Joseph Beron, 52, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Bond was set at $100,000 for the...
Complaints filed against rent-control ordinance
Orange County voters will be asked if they believe controlling rent is a worthy attempt to address the affordable housing crisis in Central Florida. The Orange County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, Aug. 9, to put a rent stabilization ordinance on the ballot come November. ORDINANCE LANGUAGE. The proposed ordinance...
