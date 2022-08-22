Dallas Ray Walker of Dunwoody, Georgia passed away on Tuesday morning, 07/26/22. He was 93 years old. One of eleven children, Dallas came into the world on November 9, 1928, in the town of Lobelia, West Virginia in Pocahontas County. His parents were Edward E. and Frances. After a successful career in the United States Marine Corps, he retired as a full-bird Colonel. After his retirement from active service from the U.S.M.C. he had various executive positions in civilian life. Dallas’s wife, Ione Leona, of 57 years passed away on March 31, 2015. Dallas is now in heaven with his beloved partner in life. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Walker Clutter and Mildred Walker Brown; half-sisters, Alma Walker Heyne and Bernice Walker Lucabaugh; brothers, Patrick Austin Walker and Franklin Delano Walker. He is survived by his two sons, Dwight Dallas Walker and Rambridge Ray Walker, of Georgia; half-brothers, Norman Walker, Eugene Walker, Curtis Walker of Hillsboro, West Virginia, and Vernon Walker of Cottle, West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held later followed by a military funeral at Arlington National Cemetery.

