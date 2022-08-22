ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, FL

villages-news.com

Georgia man with drugs openly displaying gun arrested at Red Roof Inn in Wildwood

A man found to be in possession of drugs and openly displaying a gun was arrested at the Red Roof Inn in Wildwood. Christopher James Dove, 41, of Covington, Ga. was in the parking lot of the hotel on State Road 44 at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when he was spotted by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Dove was wearing a bright orange T-shirt that was untucked in the front, but tucked into the back of his pants.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Homeless man arrested after spotted pushing Walmart shopping cart

A homeless man was arrested after he was spotted pushing a Walmart shopping cart. Joseph Brock Liddle, 31, was pushing the shopping cart at about 3 a.m. Thursday on the sidewalk along U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Hartsock Sawmill Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. From the color scheme, it appeared to be a Walmart shopping cart, the officer noted in the report. The shopping cart appeared to be fairly new.
LADY LAKE, FL
Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman accused of murdering Marion County deputy

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An ex-girlfriend of a Marion County deputy has been arrested in connection to his murder, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday. Jacqueline Jasmin Johnson-Cabrera, 22, of Ocala, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Deputy Cory Schweitzer. According to the sheriff's...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Distracted Villager ‘thinking about golf’ sentenced in DUI crash

A Villager who tried to blame her SUV crash on the fact she was “thinking about golf,” has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge. Nancy M. Smith, 74, of the Village of Santiago, pleaded no contest this week to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 men shot to death in Altoona

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
ALTOONA, FL
villages-news.com

Driver with suspended S.C. license arrested after speeding at 85 mph

A driver with a suspended South Carolina license was arrested after he was caught speeding at 85 miles per hour on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Floyd Blair Mattern, 27, of Ocklawaha, was at the wheel of a truck at 10:41 p.m. Monday when he was caught on radar traveling at 85 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop as initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Longview Avenue.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Alabama fan sought in theft of leaf blower from Lowe’s home improvement

An Alabama fan is being sought in the theft of a leaf blower from Lowe’s home improvement in Lady Lake. The female suspect entered the store at around 6:20 p.m. Aug. 10 and selected an EGO brand battery leaf blower kit, valued at $329, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She left the store without paying for the merchandise and got into a white 2018-2022 GMC Terrain. The vehicle possibly had a Georgia license plate. A “heavy-set black male” was driving the vehicle.
LADY LAKE, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

Can I get a DUI for using marijuana? Trooper Steve explains

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Can you be charged with a DUI for using marijuana?”
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after being accused of test driving, stealing vehicle

A 31-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of stealing a vehicle after taking it on a test drive. On Friday, August 12, at approximately 9:40 a.m., two Ocala Police Department officers responded to Kaser Cars & In-House Credit, LLC located at 56 S Pine Avenue in reference to a stolen vehicle.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff's office working in Crystal River to reduce traffic crashes, ticket wrongdoers

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities are doing what they can to curb vehicle crashes in Crystal River after a rise of collisions was documented in the city. During a presentation Wednesday, Aug. 24, to Crystal River City Council about the city’s crime and traffic stats for the second quarter of 2022, sheriff’s office Lt. Chris Ball said deputies for the city, along with the sheriff’s traffic unit, have been cracking down on local roads.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
villages-news.com

Cook at World of Beer nabbed while illegally riding moped on sidewalk

A cook at World of Beer in The Villages was nabbed while illegally riding a moped on the sidewalk. Nicholas Gene Darnell, 25, of Oxford, was riding the green moped shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday near the Oak Leaf Apartment Homes when he crossed all lanes of traffic on County Road 466 and began riding on the sidewalk, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Ocala woman arrested for local murder of Marion County detention deputy

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office investigations into what was a possible suicide, led to the apprehension of an Ocala woman for allegedly killing her ex-boyfriend who was an off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy. Jacqueline Jasmin Johnson-Cabrera was arrested Wednesday night, Aug. 24, on a warrant alleging the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
OCALA, FL

