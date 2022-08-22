Read full article on original website
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Meet Asha, a woman who holds the record for having the longest hair in the world
Is this Walmart in Leesburg, Florida really haunted?
Florida Man Arrested Standing On Highway, Pointing Gun At Cars Passing By
A 36-year-old Florida man has been arrested after standing on the ride of a highway pointing a gun at cars passing by. According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, dispatch received a complaint of an individual on foot pointing a gun at passing vehicles
villages-news.com
Georgia man with drugs openly displaying gun arrested at Red Roof Inn in Wildwood
A man found to be in possession of drugs and openly displaying a gun was arrested at the Red Roof Inn in Wildwood. Christopher James Dove, 41, of Covington, Ga. was in the parking lot of the hotel on State Road 44 at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when he was spotted by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Dove was wearing a bright orange T-shirt that was untucked in the front, but tucked into the back of his pants.
villages-news.com
West Palm Beach guest at Waterfront Inn arrested on DUI charge in Cadillac
A West Palm Beach woman staying at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing was arrested on a drunk driving charge after her Cadillac was pulled over for not having its headlights on. Laura Jane Short, 54, was at the wheel of the white Cadillac at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday...
villages-news.com
Homeless man arrested after spotted pushing Walmart shopping cart
A homeless man was arrested after he was spotted pushing a Walmart shopping cart. Joseph Brock Liddle, 31, was pushing the shopping cart at about 3 a.m. Thursday on the sidewalk along U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Hartsock Sawmill Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. From the color scheme, it appeared to be a Walmart shopping cart, the officer noted in the report. The shopping cart appeared to be fairly new.
click orlando
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
Florida Woman “Upset” She Couldn’t Buy Beer Without ID, Charged With Battery
A Florida woman has been arrested at a Circle K after becoming angry after finding out she needed ID to buy beer. Deputies responded to the Circle K in the 15800 block of E Highway 40 in Marion County, in reference to a battery. When
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman accused of murdering Marion County deputy
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An ex-girlfriend of a Marion County deputy has been arrested in connection to his murder, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday. Jacqueline Jasmin Johnson-Cabrera, 22, of Ocala, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Deputy Cory Schweitzer. According to the sheriff's...
villages-news.com
Distracted Villager ‘thinking about golf’ sentenced in DUI crash
A Villager who tried to blame her SUV crash on the fact she was “thinking about golf,” has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge. Nancy M. Smith, 74, of the Village of Santiago, pleaded no contest this week to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
2 men shot to death in Altoona
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
villages-news.com
Driver with suspended S.C. license arrested after speeding at 85 mph
A driver with a suspended South Carolina license was arrested after he was caught speeding at 85 miles per hour on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Floyd Blair Mattern, 27, of Ocklawaha, was at the wheel of a truck at 10:41 p.m. Monday when he was caught on radar traveling at 85 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop as initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Longview Avenue.
villages-news.com
Suspect arrested after using stolen credit card at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge
A suspect was arrested after using a stolen credit card for a purchase at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Edward Anthony Fuchs, 27, of Wildwood, was booked Thursday morning at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of theft and fraud following his arrest by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.
villages-news.com
Alabama fan sought in theft of leaf blower from Lowe’s home improvement
An Alabama fan is being sought in the theft of a leaf blower from Lowe’s home improvement in Lady Lake. The female suspect entered the store at around 6:20 p.m. Aug. 10 and selected an EGO brand battery leaf blower kit, valued at $329, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She left the store without paying for the merchandise and got into a white 2018-2022 GMC Terrain. The vehicle possibly had a Georgia license plate. A “heavy-set black male” was driving the vehicle.
click orlando
Can I get a DUI for using marijuana? Trooper Steve explains
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Can you be charged with a DUI for using marijuana?”
Citrus County Chronicle
Ballistics aided local investigators leading up to woman's arrest for detention deputy's murder
Ballistics helped Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives link an Ocala woman to the alleged shooting death of an off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy in a Beverly Hills subdivision. Authorities allege the spent bullet casing found by the body of 31-year-old Cory Schweitzer was fired from a...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after being accused of test driving, stealing vehicle
A 31-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of stealing a vehicle after taking it on a test drive. On Friday, August 12, at approximately 9:40 a.m., two Ocala Police Department officers responded to Kaser Cars & In-House Credit, LLC located at 56 S Pine Avenue in reference to a stolen vehicle.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office working in Crystal River to reduce traffic crashes, ticket wrongdoers
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities are doing what they can to curb vehicle crashes in Crystal River after a rise of collisions was documented in the city. During a presentation Wednesday, Aug. 24, to Crystal River City Council about the city’s crime and traffic stats for the second quarter of 2022, sheriff’s office Lt. Chris Ball said deputies for the city, along with the sheriff’s traffic unit, have been cracking down on local roads.
Florida Man’s Carjacking Spree Thwarted A Few Counties Away From Where It Started
A Florida man went on a carjacking spree Tuesday morning with three separate victims, but his spree came to an end in a stolen box truck a few counties away from where he started. Just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office
villages-news.com
Cook at World of Beer nabbed while illegally riding moped on sidewalk
A cook at World of Beer in The Villages was nabbed while illegally riding a moped on the sidewalk. Nicholas Gene Darnell, 25, of Oxford, was riding the green moped shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday near the Oak Leaf Apartment Homes when he crossed all lanes of traffic on County Road 466 and began riding on the sidewalk, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ocala woman arrested for local murder of Marion County detention deputy
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office investigations into what was a possible suicide, led to the apprehension of an Ocala woman for allegedly killing her ex-boyfriend who was an off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy. Jacqueline Jasmin Johnson-Cabrera was arrested Wednesday night, Aug. 24, on a warrant alleging the...
click orlando
New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
