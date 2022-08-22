Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Announced by City of North Miami BeachShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
‘Make him a better person.’ Parkland gunman’s childhood on display in courtroom, in testimony and photos
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The Parkland school shooter was a child once, a baby-faced kid who posed for pictures with his family and smiled dutifully, a little boy enrolled in day care like so many other children his age. But still, he was a problem. He got into fights, barely spoke and sometimes acted like an animal. ...
Nikolas Cruz’s brain 'irretrievably broken' because birth mom abused cocaine and alcohol, his defense says
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The birth mother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz abused crack cocaine and alcohol during her pregnancy, his half-sister and another witness testified Monday — a circumstance that his lead attorney said left him with “an irretrievably broken” brain and set him on the road to mass murder.
Sandy Hook victim's mother visits with Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, his attorney says
Cruz and the 6-year-old victim's mother are "trying to find a way to prevent this from ever happening again," his lawyer said, as he goes on trial for his life.
fox13news.com
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz's disturbing jailhouse drawings released
Confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz's defense attorneys say he often draws in notebooks and on his jail cell wall while in solitary confinement at the Broward County Jail. For the first time, the public is being given a glimpse of his disturbing sketches.
Prosecutor Questions Parkland School Shooter’s Half-Sister About ‘Reality Show’ Featuring Their Half-Brother
A Florida prosecutor on Monday questioned the Parkland school shooter’s half-sister about some kind of “reality show” featuring the siblings’ half-brother. “What does that have to do with anything, sir?” Danielle Woodard told prosecutor Jeff Marcus from the stand. The prosecutor said one of the...
Click10.com
Suspect in custody after 2 Miami-Dade police officers stabbed, 1 airlifted to Ryder Trauma
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Miami-Dade police officers were injured after responding to a call about someone making threats with a knife early Wednesday morning. It happened in a residential area off Northwest Second Avenue and 157th Street. When officers arrived, they confronted the man, at which point two...
FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez succumbs to injuries received in line of duty
MIAMI - On Sunday afternoon, a full ceremonial processional escort was held for Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez, who succumbed to his injuries at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. Perez died Sunday as a result of an August 2 line of duty injury sustained while serving as a Special Agent. The procession to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office capped a heartbreaking week for law enforcement in South Florida. "That doesn't even do the justice for the type of man that he is and, in my opinion, he's a good man, good father, good husband,...
Stolen lottery tickets cause school lockout
An elementary school in South Florida was placed on a lockout after deputies said a man stole lottery tickets from a nearby gas station.
Sylvester Stallone divorce: Jennifer Flavin files in county, cites 'waste of marital assets'
WEST PALM BEACH — The wife of Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone filed for divorce in Palm Beach County Circuit Court last week, saying the couple's 25-year marriage is "irretrievably broken," according to court documents. Entrepreneur and former model Jennifer Flavin filed a petition for "dissolution of marriage" Aug. 19, court records show. The couple married in May 1997 in...
Viral video of Miami-Dade police stop involving pregnant woman under investigation
MIAMI - A YouTube video involving a Miami-Dade police officer, a driver and his pregnant wife has gone viral. The video, which had almost 137,000 pageviews on Friday evening, starts with a vehicle trying to get to Jackson's West Medical Center's emergency room.It happened on July 28, 2022. The driver is seen getting behind a police cruiser that was stopped at a stop sign, while another cruiser stops next to the first cruiser. Then, when the officer does not move, the driver says he honked his horn at the officer.That is when the officer is seen getting out of his vehicle and...
Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen
A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
Girlfriend of alleged accomplice of gunman who shot MDPD officer says he was a kind man
MIAMI SPRINGS – A woman identifying herself as the girlfriend of a Dania Beach armed robbery suspect killed by police Tuesday tells us about her boyfriend."He was great person. He was kind. He would help anyone. That's what we did with Horton, we were helping him," said the woman, who did not want to give her name.Investigators tell us the woman's boyfriend was armed with an AK-47-style weapon when there was a confrontation as police served a search warrant at his room at a Miami Springs Hotel. Investigators said he was linked to Jeremy Horton, the man suspected of also...
BOCA RATON WOMAN PULLS GUN ON DATE, CALLS POLICE, IS JAILED
MORAIMA BETANCOURT, IN “INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP,” POINTS GUN AT MAN’S HEAD WHILE ARGUING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman called police and told them she held a gun to her “intimate” partner’s head. When police arrived, they determined there was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
