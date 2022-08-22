Read full article on original website
Grab a cup of coffee while you're on the go.Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash. The Pacific Northwest is known for many things. Rainy weather, sleepy towns, excellent scenery. However, it may be best known for coffee. Starbucks has taken the world by storm and can now be found in most cities around the country, not to mention most countries around the globe. However, while Starbucks might take most of the recognition, there are other popular coffee brands from the region that are available here in Arizona. One particular coffee name comes with an even more familiar building style, and this shop has opened a new location in the Valley.
2 small children found alone in middle of southern Arizona desert
LUKEVILLE, Ariz. — Two small children were rescued by the Tucson Sector Border Patrol after being found stranded in the middle of the Sonoran Desert on Thursday. A group of detained migrants informed border agents that a 4-month-old and an 18-month-old had been left alone west of the Lukeville Port of Entry, officials said.
Tucson shelter serving more seniors facing homelessness
Sister Jose Women's Center founder, Jean Fedigan, said seniors on a fixed income are being priced out of the housing market.
'The buffet is open': What to do when Arizona wildlife encroaches on your home
Earlier this month, the Arizona Game and Fish Department got reports of a family of five bobcats living in a storm drain in a neighborhood park in north Phoenix — and decided to let them stay. Bears have been spotted near homes multiple times in Oro Valley of late,...
What to do about Sonoran Desert toads emerging from hibernation
A Sonoran Desert toad.(Arizona Game and Fish Department Photographer George Andrejko) (Pinal County, AZ) Have you noticed any giant amphibians hopping around your yard or street lately?
Search in Utah for missing Arizona hiker ends in tragedy
ARIZONA, USA — At the end of a four-day-long search, Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson was found deceased in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park, Utah on Monday. Jetal had been swept away by severe flash flooding in the park on Friday, Aug. 19.
As Lake Powell's water level declines, what is emerging in Glen Canyon?
Mike DeHoff of Returning Rapids matches a historic photo taken near the mouth of White Canyon to see how far Lake Powell has dropped. This episode is supported by the Broadway in Tucson. Your browser does not support the audio element. Featured on the August 25th, 2022 edition of ARIZONA...
Desert Diamond Casino reopening the curtains to its stage
Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment will reopen its Diamond Center with a show by comedian Ron White on Sept. 17. The show marks the first event at the Diamond Center since the official beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic two years ago. White will appear for one night at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $49.50.
KVOA-TV Announces New Weekday Anchors
KVOA-TV is welcoming two new weekday co-anchors to the news desk. No stranger to KVOA-TV, Monica Garcia returns after six years away to co-anchor News 4 Tucson at 4pm, 6pm, and 10pm with Sean Mooney. “I am thrilled and honored for the opportunity to have worked my way back to...
Bear takes a walkabout in Tucson
Tourist season has not yet begun but we’re starting to see unusual visitors. A 120-pound bear was touring the area for a few days last week before officers from Arizona Game & Fish captured her. Mark Hart, the public information officer for the department, said the female bear, estimated...
Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West
A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. The incidents were among many sweeping the southwestern United States and imperiling tourists and residents. Heavy rains in the Dallas-Fort Worth area also caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads. Flooding also hit Moab, Utah, and Carlsbad, New Mexico. Zion National Park rangers also expanded their search for 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, three days after she was lost amid floods.
Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The monsoon in Tucson “so far has been pretty unremarkable,” according to Joseph Cuffari, a program manager with the Pima County Flood Control District. Being unremarkable is not a bad thing when it comes to the 2022 monsoon. It generally means, up to...
Car found submerged in Coolidge river; no injuries reported
COOLIDGE, Ariz. - No one was inside a vehicle that was found submerged in the Gila River in Pinal County. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene near Christensen Road, north of Highway 287, at around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, and found a white car that was almost completely underwater with its windows rolled down.
Safford watches for Gila River flooding
While the town of Duncan struggles with terrible floods, Safford, downstream on the Gila River watched for trouble to flow its way.
Family of missing Zion hiker shares video they believe shows her being swept down river
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The older brother of the Arizona woman reported missing in Zion National Park believes a heartbreaking video captured by a hiker shows his missing sister being swept down the river. Saturday afternoon, park officials publicly identified the woman as Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona.
Flags at all state buildings half-staff in honor of Constable Martinez
Flags at all state buildings will be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 26, in honor of the innocent lives lost in today's Tucson tragedy, including Pima County Constable Deborah
Convicted killer of George Floyd transferred to Tucson prison
The former police officer who was convicted of killing George Floyd was transferred to a Tucson prison, CBS Minnesota reports.
Tucson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Tucson, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tucson Arizona. There are plenty of things to do in Tucson Arizona. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or simply want to spend some time exploring the desert, there is sure to be something to keep you busy. The city is home to several art museums, including the Tucson Desert Art Museum.
Nothing Bundt Cakes giving away free treats
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away cake at all of its locations. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free confetti bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature bundt cakes. To spread even more birthday joy, Nothing Bundt...
Border Patrol agent finds 2 children abandoned in southern Arizona desert, CBP says
AJO, Ariz. - A toddler and an infant were hospitalized after they were found abandoned by a Border Patrol agent in the southern Arizona desert. The incident happened on Aug. 25 when an Ajo Border Patrol agent was informed by a group of arrested migrants that two children were traveling alone west of the Lukeville Port of Entry on the Organ Pipe Cactus Monument, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
