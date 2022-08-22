Members of the New York State Nurses Association are set to protest Aug. 29 outside Syosset (N.Y.) Hospital, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health. More than 150 union members and allies are expected to participate in the protest "to demand a fair contract from their employer, Northwell Health, that includes safe staffing levels, fair wages and quality and affordable retiree healthcare," according to an Aug. 25 news release.

NEW HYDE PARK, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO