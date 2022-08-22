Read full article on original website
Northwell Health workers set to protest amid contract campaign
Members of the New York State Nurses Association are set to protest Aug. 29 outside Syosset (N.Y.) Hospital, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health. More than 150 union members and allies are expected to participate in the protest "to demand a fair contract from their employer, Northwell Health, that includes safe staffing levels, fair wages and quality and affordable retiree healthcare," according to an Aug. 25 news release.
Missouri, Kansas hospital leaders fear a 'healthcare crisis' is coming
As flocks of nurses are leaving hospitals and health systems struggle to return to normal bed space, some healthcare executives in the Midwest worry they aren't prepared for the fall and winter. Recent data isn't lining up with seasonal trends, according to Richard Watson, MD, a co-founder of an app...
Mississippi hospital closes region's only neonatal ICU
Greenville, Miss..-based Delta Health System's The Medical Center closed its neonatal intensive care unit in July, citing $1 million in annual losses, Mississippi Today reported Aug. 23. Delta Health's was the only NICU in a four-county region in Mississippi. The counties the hospital serviced — Bolivar, Coahama, Sunflower and Washington...
Texas health system fights request for records on president's abrupt exit
The University of Texas System is fighting a request filed by a local newspaper to obtain more information about the abrupt resignation of Ben Raimer, MD, from the role of president of the University of Texas Medical Branch. Dr. Raimer submitted his resignation as head of the Galveston-based academic health...
Trustees called to resign from California hospital's board over conflicts of interest
An editorial published Aug. 25 in The Fresno Bee calls on board members that operate Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, Calif., to resign, alleging they have "prioritized personal interests over patients." The editorial is a result of a two-year-long investigation by the newspaper. Among other things, the editorial contends...
