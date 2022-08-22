Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Main Street Square fountains to close down Sept. 4
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Main Street Square will be closing down the fountains Sunday, Sept. 4. The fountains open Memorial Day weekend to coincide with the tourism season and then close down Labor Day weekend. The splash pad that is located downtown in Rapid City saw a busy season...
newscenter1.tv
Top Stories of the Week: August 21-26
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Check out the top stories from this week below. Why are thousands of acres of pine trees in the southern Black Hills losing their needles?. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: Weather balloon uncovered in Badlands
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Over the summer, mysterious objects have been seen in the skies above KELOLAND. They have been identified as weather balloons and satellites, respectively. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 with KELOLAND’S Perry Groten and show you when one of those objects hit the ground.
newscenter1.tv
Hill City is getting smoky, but not from a fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you are going to be around Hill City on Friday and Saturday, prepare to have your noses filled with the smell of BBQ. That smell is coming from the 10th annual Wine, Brew, and BBQ event. The event is mainly focused around supporting local...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEVN
A wave of vandalism hits Rapid City Parks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City parks have been faced with an uptick in damage, including vandalism to Vickie Powers Park, Canyon Lake Park, and others in recent weeks. The latest damage was done to Noordermeer Soccer Fields, which are located off Sheridan Lake Road. There it looks like someone drove a vehicle through a major portion of the field. The field is being assessed to see if it is still usable and how to fix the damage. At other parks the vandalism includes damage to bathrooms and picnic tables.
newscenter1.tv
Start your engines for Kool Deadwood Nites beginning Wednesday
DEADWOOD, S.D. – Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines for the 28th Annual Kool Deadwood Nites. People have already started rolling into Deadwood for the classic cars and the classic music. “For the past 28 years, Deadwood has been welcoming classic cars of all shapes and sizes the last...
newscenter1.tv
Mind your speed when visiting Custer State Park
CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. – Remember to drive the speed limit while visiting Custer State Park. It not only keeps you safe, but it also keeps other people and wildlife around you safe. “You don’t know what’s around that next corner. You don’t know if there’s someone looking at...
newscenter1.tv
Businesses thank Sturgis residents with annual picnic
STURGIS, S.D. — The Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau can’t appreciate what the community does during the motorcycle rally, so they show their appreciation with a Community Appreciation Picnic every year. The Chamber plans and hosts the picnic every year at this time at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kotatv.com
Two Rapid City figure skaters bring gold back to the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills are well known for gold, but two Rapid City figure skaters brought back their own gold to the region. Hunter Widvey and Joelle Simpson earned gold medals in a figure skating testing track called Moves in the Field. Simpson also earned a gold medal in Solo Free Dance.
newscenter1.tv
Common Cents tees up its annual Charity Golf Tournament
RAPID CITY, S.D. — People teed off Thursday morning for a good cause. Common Cents held its 23rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament, benefiting the Shriners’ Patient Transportation Fund. The tournament had a full house with 144 golfers with Common Cents hoping to raise between $95,000 and $100,000. “That...
Black Hills Pioneer
New bicycle collective group forms in Spearfish
SPEARFISH — As the biking community in Spearfish continues to grow, the Spearfish Bicycle Collective is opening a free-to-use space for enthusiasts and novices alike.
Black Hills Pioneer
Lead officially opens ‘sickest’ park in town
LEAD — The “sickest” park in western South Dakota is already drawing crowds from throughout the region to drop down into bowls, slide on rails and jump bikes off of ramps. On Tuesday residents and visitors of all ages filled Lead’s new skatepark for the official ribbon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEVN
Concert at Main Street Square postponed after musician shot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The second summer concert scheduled at Main Street Square is postponed after one of the artists was shot in Atlanta. The concert, which was to take place Saturday, featured hip-hop group Nappy Roots as its headlining act. Member Melvin Adams, known as Scales, was kidnapped,...
KEVN
More rain this evening and tomorrow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More rain is possible in the later evening hours. Rainfall could be heavy at times, especially for the Black Hills and areas north. Most of the rain will clear out by around 3am. Tomorrow will start out dry, but more storms are possible in the evening. The storms tomorrow have a small chance of being severe. By Saturday, we are looking mostly dry. Temperatures will be consistently in the 80s for the next 7-days.
newscenter1.tv
Soccer fields, playground and restrooms damaged at three different parks
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Parks have had an increase in vandalism with damages to soccer fields, playgrounds and restrooms at three different locations. Thursday night, someone drove around the Noordermeer Field in Sioux Park on the Sheridan Lake Road side. Wheel marks were left behind with mud and dirt visible because of the rain.
KELOLAND TV
Remembering Angela Heinz, a woman who died in Black Hills rock climbing accident
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Friends and family are remembering Angela Heinz, a 24-year-old from Ipswich who died in a climbing accident in the Black Hills, near Cheyenne Crossing, last weekend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Heinz was at the base of a wall, when a rock...
newscenter1.tv
RC swimmers can still find relief in closing days of summer
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Even though Horace Mann and Parkview pools closed this past weekend, officials in Rapid City say there are still opportunities to beat the summer heat. Some pools are still open, but not for long, with the Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park remaining open until Sunday, Aug. 28.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s Hope Center receives grant, inspiring community to “Believe in Local”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – How do you take your coffee? Cream, sugar – maybe with a check for $25,000?. “I am so proud that the First Interstate Bank Foundation has entrusted me to award you with this grant of $25,000,” Home Loans Representative Carrie Martinez said. “So that you can continue your good work.”
newscenter1.tv
Why are thousands of acres of pine trees in the southern Black Hills losing their needles?
RAPID CITY, S.D. — About two weeks ago, a member of the public called in to the United States Forest Service about pine trees that were losing their needles. For most people in the Black Hills, this can be very troublesome, but don’t worry, it’s not the Mountain Pine Beetle. The insect is known as a Pine Looper, which is a pine defoliator.
kotatv.com
Delicious foods at the Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Central States Fair culinary delights range from deep-fried Oreos to funnel cakes and curly cheese fries. While everyone has their favorite fair fare, some of the most popular are old standbys. “Our food stand, in particular, is very popular with our cotton candy but far...
Comments / 0