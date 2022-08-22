ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

newscenter1.tv

Main Street Square fountains to close down Sept. 4

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Main Street Square will be closing down the fountains Sunday, Sept. 4. The fountains open Memorial Day weekend to coincide with the tourism season and then close down Labor Day weekend. The splash pad that is located downtown in Rapid City saw a busy season...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Top Stories of the Week: August 21-26

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Check out the top stories from this week below. Why are thousands of acres of pine trees in the southern Black Hills losing their needles?. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Flashback Friday: Weather balloon uncovered in Badlands

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Over the summer, mysterious objects have been seen in the skies above KELOLAND. They have been identified as weather balloons and satellites, respectively. In this week's Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 with KELOLAND'S Perry Groten and show you when one of those objects hit the ground.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Hill City is getting smoky, but not from a fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you are going to be around Hill City on Friday and Saturday, prepare to have your noses filled with the smell of BBQ. That smell is coming from the 10th annual Wine, Brew, and BBQ event. The event is mainly focused around supporting local...
HILL CITY, SD
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Entertainment
KEVN

A wave of vandalism hits Rapid City Parks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City parks have been faced with an uptick in damage, including vandalism to Vickie Powers Park, Canyon Lake Park, and others in recent weeks. The latest damage was done to Noordermeer Soccer Fields, which are located off Sheridan Lake Road. There it looks like someone drove a vehicle through a major portion of the field. The field is being assessed to see if it is still usable and how to fix the damage. At other parks the vandalism includes damage to bathrooms and picnic tables.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Start your engines for Kool Deadwood Nites beginning Wednesday

DEADWOOD, S.D. – Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines for the 28th Annual Kool Deadwood Nites. People have already started rolling into Deadwood for the classic cars and the classic music. "For the past 28 years, Deadwood has been welcoming classic cars of all shapes and sizes the last...
DEADWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Mind your speed when visiting Custer State Park

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. – Remember to drive the speed limit while visiting Custer State Park. It not only keeps you safe, but it also keeps other people and wildlife around you safe. "You don't know what's around that next corner. You don't know if there's someone looking at...
CUSTER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Businesses thank Sturgis residents with annual picnic

STURGIS, S.D. — The Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau can't appreciate what the community does during the motorcycle rally, so they show their appreciation with a Community Appreciation Picnic every year. The Chamber plans and hosts the picnic every year at this time at the...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Two Rapid City figure skaters bring gold back to the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills are well known for gold, but two Rapid City figure skaters brought back their own gold to the region. Hunter Widvey and Joelle Simpson earned gold medals in a figure skating testing track called Moves in the Field. Simpson also earned a gold medal in Solo Free Dance.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Common Cents tees up its annual Charity Golf Tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. — People teed off Thursday morning for a good cause. Common Cents held its 23rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament, benefiting the Shriners' Patient Transportation Fund. The tournament had a full house with 144 golfers with Common Cents hoping to raise between $95,000 and $100,000. "That...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Lead officially opens 'sickest' park in town

LEAD — The "sickest" park in western South Dakota is already drawing crowds from throughout the region to drop down into bowls, slide on rails and jump bikes off of ramps. On Tuesday residents and visitors of all ages filled Lead's new skatepark for the official ribbon...
LEAD, SD
Entertainment
KEVN

Concert at Main Street Square postponed after musician shot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The second summer concert scheduled at Main Street Square is postponed after one of the artists was shot in Atlanta. The concert, which was to take place Saturday, featured hip-hop group Nappy Roots as its headlining act. Member Melvin Adams, known as Scales, was kidnapped,...
KEVN

More rain this evening and tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More rain is possible in the later evening hours. Rainfall could be heavy at times, especially for the Black Hills and areas north. Most of the rain will clear out by around 3am. Tomorrow will start out dry, but more storms are possible in the evening. The storms tomorrow have a small chance of being severe. By Saturday, we are looking mostly dry. Temperatures will be consistently in the 80s for the next 7-days.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Soccer fields, playground and restrooms damaged at three different parks

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Parks have had an increase in vandalism with damages to soccer fields, playgrounds and restrooms at three different locations. Thursday night, someone drove around the Noordermeer Field in Sioux Park on the Sheridan Lake Road side. Wheel marks were left behind with mud and dirt visible because of the rain.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

RC swimmers can still find relief in closing days of summer

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Even though Horace Mann and Parkview pools closed this past weekend, officials in Rapid City say there are still opportunities to beat the summer heat. Some pools are still open, but not for long, with the Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park remaining open until Sunday, Aug. 28.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Delicious foods at the Central States Fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Central States Fair culinary delights range from deep-fried Oreos to funnel cakes and curly cheese fries. While everyone has their favorite fair fare, some of the most popular are old standbys. "Our food stand, in particular, is very popular with our cotton candy but far...
RAPID CITY, SD

