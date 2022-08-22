ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, MN

DL-Online

Underwood man flown to Fargo after tractor crash

UNDERWOOD — An Underwood man was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo as a precaution following a tractor crash on Thursday. According to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office news release, on Aug. 25 at 7:24 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to a residence near County Road 35 in Underwood for a 93-year-old man who crashed his tractor into a tree. Initial reports indicated the man was "possibly" not breathing.
UNDERWOOD, MN
DL-Online

Two-vehicle crash near L and M Fleet Supply in Detroit Lakes, no injuries reported

DETROIT LAKES — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 59, near L and M Fleet Supply, in Detroit Lakes resulted in no reported injuries on Tuesday. On Aug. 23, just before 4 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a two-vehicle crash along the busy highway. The initial report described "unknown injuries" and the conditions of the vehicle occupants were also unknown.
voiceofalexandria.com

Motorcycle crash in Pope County injures man from west central Minnesota

(Pope County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man injured when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County over the weekend. According to officials, Nathan Graves, 45, of Clara City, was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. Graves reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to The St. Cloud Hospital.
POPE COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person injured in semi crash near Roscoe in Stearns County

(Stearns County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person has been injured in a semi crash on County Road 16 near 263 Avenue in Zion Township, northwest of Roscoe in Stearns County. According to the report, a semi-tractor and trailer had gone into the ditch and rolled over. The...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Detroit Lakes balks at expanding sidewalk snow removal in 2023

DETROIT LAKES — The city of Detroit Lakes declined to allocate additional funds in the public works budget for an expanded sidewalk snow removal program during a meeting of the city's budget committee on Thursday. During the Aug. 25 meeting, Shawn King, public works director for Detroit Lakes, said...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Four generations of memories found in 1885 log home, now in Perham's Pioneer Village

PERHAM — Most that is left of pioneer log homes from the early days of America are just in the imaginations of many history buffs. Actually seeing a real structure from this time period is a rarity, but, for the people in Perham, it will now be a regular part of their community. The Pioneer Village, located near Arvig Park, recently acquired an 1885 log home from Otter Tail County at no cost.
PERHAM, MN
willmarradio.com

Clara City man hurt in motorcycle crash near Glenwood

(Glenwood MN-) A 45-year-old Clara City man was hurt when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County Sunday. At 1:15 p.m., the man was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. The man's name and current condition has not been released. The truck was driven by an 18-year-old man from Alexandria, and no word on if he or his two teenaged passengers were hurt.
redlakenationnews.com

Multiple search warrants executed in the Cass Lake area

The conclusion of a cooperative narcotics investigation involving the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force resulted in multiple search warrants being executed in the Cass Lake area involving the distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and illegal firearms possession.
CASS LAKE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Woman from Douglas County dies while hiking in Oregon

(Undated)--A woman from Douglas County has reportedly fallen 100 feet to her death while hiking in Oregon. Officials in Oregon say Jessica Warejoncas, 62, of Carlos, was killed in the accident late last week near Wiesendanger Falls, Oregon. Emergency crew members reportedly had to hike 1.3 miles from the trailhead...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Mother and daughter open interior design business in Detroit Lakes and Perham

PERHAM — Some families are meant to work together, even through multiple generations. This can be said for Perham and Detroit Lakes' mother-and-daughter team, Stacey Morris and Chelsea Brooke, who recently opened an interior design business together; Coral Cove Interiors. "Sometimes you get to a point where you have...
PERHAM, MN
DL-Online

Maxine Ballard

FARGO, N.D. - Maxine Ballard, 85, Pelican Rapids, Minn., died Thursday, Aug. 25, in Sanford Medical Center. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 2, at the church. Allen Westby S. A. M. will officiate. Interment will be in Ringsaker Cemetery in Pelican Rapids.
PELICAN RAPIDS, MN

