DL-Online
Underwood man flown to Fargo after tractor crash
UNDERWOOD — An Underwood man was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo as a precaution following a tractor crash on Thursday. According to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office news release, on Aug. 25 at 7:24 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to a residence near County Road 35 in Underwood for a 93-year-old man who crashed his tractor into a tree. Initial reports indicated the man was "possibly" not breathing.
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Fencing dented by vehicle at Washington Ballpark; Mahnomen city van vandalized
9:18 a.m., at Walmart, two past-action reports of shoplifting. 11:13 a.m., near Bad Medicine Lake, a caller reported unsafe boating. 2:40 p.m., near Eagle View Road, Ogema, report of smoke and possible fire. 3:54 p.m., near Washington Ballpark, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle was left in neutral and rolled down the...
DL-Online
Two-vehicle crash near L and M Fleet Supply in Detroit Lakes, no injuries reported
DETROIT LAKES — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 59, near L and M Fleet Supply, in Detroit Lakes resulted in no reported injuries on Tuesday. On Aug. 23, just before 4 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a two-vehicle crash along the busy highway. The initial report described "unknown injuries" and the conditions of the vehicle occupants were also unknown.
voiceofalexandria.com
Motorcycle crash in Pope County injures man from west central Minnesota
(Pope County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man injured when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County over the weekend. According to officials, Nathan Graves, 45, of Clara City, was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. Graves reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to The St. Cloud Hospital.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person injured in semi crash near Roscoe in Stearns County
(Stearns County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person has been injured in a semi crash on County Road 16 near 263 Avenue in Zion Township, northwest of Roscoe in Stearns County. According to the report, a semi-tractor and trailer had gone into the ditch and rolled over. The...
lakesarearadio.net
Property Owners Reminded to Keep Lifts and Docks away from Roadways this Fall
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – As fall approached the Highway Department is reminding property owners to move property, signs, and items for sale back from the roadway including boatlifts and docks. The Otter Tail County Highway Department says they have noticed several docks and lifts and other property stored too...
DL-Online
Detroit Lakes balks at expanding sidewalk snow removal in 2023
DETROIT LAKES — The city of Detroit Lakes declined to allocate additional funds in the public works budget for an expanded sidewalk snow removal program during a meeting of the city's budget committee on Thursday. During the Aug. 25 meeting, Shawn King, public works director for Detroit Lakes, said...
DL-Online
Public input meeting for the future of DL City Park, The Pavilion and West Lake Drive set for Aug. 30
DETROIT LAKES — The city of Detroit Lakes will be hosting a public input open house on Tuesday to hear from residents about the future of The Pavilion, City Park and Fairgrounds West Lake Drive improvements. The Aug. 30 open house will be held at The Pavilion from 4...
DL-Online
Four generations of memories found in 1885 log home, now in Perham's Pioneer Village
PERHAM — Most that is left of pioneer log homes from the early days of America are just in the imaginations of many history buffs. Actually seeing a real structure from this time period is a rarity, but, for the people in Perham, it will now be a regular part of their community. The Pioneer Village, located near Arvig Park, recently acquired an 1885 log home from Otter Tail County at no cost.
willmarradio.com
Clara City man hurt in motorcycle crash near Glenwood
(Glenwood MN-) A 45-year-old Clara City man was hurt when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County Sunday. At 1:15 p.m., the man was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. The man's name and current condition has not been released. The truck was driven by an 18-year-old man from Alexandria, and no word on if he or his two teenaged passengers were hurt.
redlakenationnews.com
Multiple search warrants executed in the Cass Lake area
The conclusion of a cooperative narcotics investigation involving the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force resulted in multiple search warrants being executed in the Cass Lake area involving the distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and illegal firearms possession.
DL-Online
Work permits approved for properties near Paul Lake, Sybil Lake and Pelican Lake
OTTER TAIL COUNTY — The Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners reviewed and approved recommendations by the Otter Tail County Planning Commission at its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. About six miles west of Perham, Harold and Janet Overland were approved to create four non-lake lots at their property...
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman from Douglas County dies while hiking in Oregon
(Undated)--A woman from Douglas County has reportedly fallen 100 feet to her death while hiking in Oregon. Officials in Oregon say Jessica Warejoncas, 62, of Carlos, was killed in the accident late last week near Wiesendanger Falls, Oregon. Emergency crew members reportedly had to hike 1.3 miles from the trailhead...
DL-Online
Walz authorizes state disaster assistance for Becker and seven other counties
ST. PAUL – Gov. Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Minnesota counties due to severe weather and flooding damage sustained during four different weather events spanning between April 22 and July 5. “Minnesota’s emergency management team has been hard at work meeting with local teams to assess...
DL-Online
Mother and daughter open interior design business in Detroit Lakes and Perham
PERHAM — Some families are meant to work together, even through multiple generations. This can be said for Perham and Detroit Lakes' mother-and-daughter team, Stacey Morris and Chelsea Brooke, who recently opened an interior design business together; Coral Cove Interiors. "Sometimes you get to a point where you have...
DL-Online
Maxine Ballard
FARGO, N.D. - Maxine Ballard, 85, Pelican Rapids, Minn., died Thursday, Aug. 25, in Sanford Medical Center. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 2, at the church. Allen Westby S. A. M. will officiate. Interment will be in Ringsaker Cemetery in Pelican Rapids.
DL-Online
Football: Frazee to play eight road games while new facility construction continues
FRAZEE – Playing under the bright lights in front of the home crowd is something every high school football player can look forward to during the three weeks of fall camp. However, the Frazee football team will experience all of that on the road. The Hornets will play eight...
DL-Online
Girls soccer: Little Falls leaves no doubt in season-opening win over Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit lakes girls soccer team drew the short end of the stick, kicking off its 2022 season against the two teams that made it to the Section 8-2A title game a year ago. Head coach Ben Aastuen sees these games against Little Falls and Alexandria as a measuring stick.
lptv.org
Removal of Tenant Farmer’s House Planned at Lindbergh State Park in Little Falls
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources hopes to remove the tenant farmer’s house at Charles A. Lindbergh State Park in Little Falls and is accepting comments through September 22nd on an environmental assessment worksheet regarding the project. The DNR is proposing to dismantle the structure and remove the debris...
DL-Online
Volleyball: Lakers believe they're contenders for Section 8-3A title behind reloaded roster
DETROIT LAKES – Lynnsey Machakaire stood in front of the parents and family members of the Detroit Lakes volleyball program on Wednesday night after an intrasquad scrimmage and gave a speech about the upcoming season. Mixed with parental information were words of excitement about the upcoming season set to...
