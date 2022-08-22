ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

wyso.org

Behind the Groove - 8/25/22

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Behind The Groove, hosted by Radio Basim:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen to Radio Basim every Thursday...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: More security cameras in Downtown Lebanon

WYSO Morning News Update for August 26, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (Statehouse News Bureau) - Two Republican state lawmakers say homeowners’ associations shouldn’t be able to ban display of a flag that’s typically used to show support for police and law enforcement. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.
LEBANON, OH
Xenia, OH
Ohio Entertainment
wyso.org

Pandemic worsens chronic shortage of children and youth foster homes

Recent data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services indicates that, in Ohio, the number of children being cared for outside of their family homes has increased dramatically since 2013. And the COVID pandemic has added to an already existing shortage of foster homes. To find out more about this, WYSO’s Jerry Kenney Spoke with Craig Rickett — Associate Director of Montgomery County Job and Family Services Children's Services Division. He says in 2018, the agency licensed 60 new foster homes in the county.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

What the federal student loan forgiveness plan means for borrowers in Ohio

Kalesha Scott, of Dayton, said the student loan forgiveness plan is good news. She knows firsthand how difficult it can be to pay back student loans. The Central State University graduate is paying back loans of her own while working with other borrowers as part of her job at the Ohio Student Association, a statewide organization that advocates for students.
OHIO STATE

