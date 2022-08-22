Read full article on original website
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!
Behind the Groove - 8/25/22
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Behind The Groove, hosted by Radio Basim:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen to Radio Basim every Thursday...
"We're still here," Miami and Shawnee cultural educators speak with the public in Clark County
Cultural educators from the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma and two Shawnee tribes (Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma and The Shawnee Tribe) held events over the weekend in Clark County. The weekend was titled Hito Henekinike, which means “Hello, my friend” in saawanwaatoweewe (the Shawnee language). Talon Silverhorn emceed...
WYSO Morning News Update: More security cameras in Downtown Lebanon
WYSO Morning News Update for August 26, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (Statehouse News Bureau) - Two Republican state lawmakers say homeowners’ associations shouldn’t be able to ban display of a flag that’s typically used to show support for police and law enforcement. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.
WYSO Morning News Update: The National Air Mobility Center of Excellence broke ground Tuesday
(WOSU) - Schools in Columbus will be on remote learning today as a teachers’ strike carries into the new school year. For the Ohio Newsroom, WOSU’s Steve Brown reports. Center for Christian Virtue wants parents to use EdChoice vouchers. (Statehouse News Bureau) - Columbus City Schools is the...
Columbus school board, teachers' union reach "conceptual agreement" to end strike
The Columbus school board and the district's teachers' union have reached a "conceptual agreement" to end the strike that began Monday. The Columbus Education Association said the agreement was reached Thursday at 2:38 a.m., more than 13 hours after negotiations began on Wednesday afternoon. "We are very excited to bring...
Pandemic worsens chronic shortage of children and youth foster homes
Recent data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services indicates that, in Ohio, the number of children being cared for outside of their family homes has increased dramatically since 2013. And the COVID pandemic has added to an already existing shortage of foster homes. To find out more about this, WYSO’s Jerry Kenney Spoke with Craig Rickett — Associate Director of Montgomery County Job and Family Services Children's Services Division. He says in 2018, the agency licensed 60 new foster homes in the county.
What the federal student loan forgiveness plan means for borrowers in Ohio
Kalesha Scott, of Dayton, said the student loan forgiveness plan is good news. She knows firsthand how difficult it can be to pay back student loans. The Central State University graduate is paying back loans of her own while working with other borrowers as part of her job at the Ohio Student Association, a statewide organization that advocates for students.
