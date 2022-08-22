Read full article on original website
Related
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
toofab.com
Abby De La Rosa Reacts After Nick Cannon Reveals He's Expecting Baby #9
"Gen 'C' taking over babyyyy," said the mom of two of Nick's kids. Abby De La Rosa says it's time for the Kardashians to move over!. The 31-year-old mom of two -- who shares 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Nick Cannon -- reacted to the news the "Wild n' Out" host is expecting his tenth child.
toofab.com
Britney Spears and Elton John Release 'Hold Me Closer' Duet: 'She Took Complete Control'
Elton is rooting for the song to be a big hit so Britney "will realize that people actually love her and care for her and want her to be happy." It's been a long time coming for fans of Britney Spears, but the one-time Queen of Pop has finally released a new single, and it's a collaboration with Elton John remixing his hits "Tiny Dancer," "The One," and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."
toofab.com
Shia LaBeouf Claims He Wasn't Fired by Olivia Wilde: 'You and I Both Know the Reasons for My Exit'
"I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape," he wrote in a letter to the director. Shia LaBeouf is pushing back against claims Olivia Wilde fired him from "Don't Worry Darling" -- after Wilde said his "combative energy" and "process" were "not conductive to the ethos that I demand in my productions" in an interview with Variety earlier this week.
RELATED PEOPLE
toofab.com
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Sizzles In Debut Music Video as Lolahol
The icon's 25-year-old daughter gets into the music business with the release of her first single, Lock&Key, recorded under the name Lolahol. The music video, directed by Eartheater, shows her all around NYC, before winding up in the water at the beach.
toofab.com
Olivia Wilde Says Couple's Children Are 'Only People Who Suffered' by Jason Sudeikis Serving Her on Stage
"For me, it was appalling, but the victims were an 8 and 5-year-old, and that's really sad." Olivia Wilde just came out swinging against ex-husband Jason Sudeikis, after she was served with custody papers on stage at CinemaCon back in April. Though she doesn't mention him by name and he...
toofab.com
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Stars Deny Orchestrating Social Media Attack on Garcelle's Son
"I can't believe I even have to clarify this, but I did not hire bots to attack Jax." After Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax spoke out about some of the racist comments he was subjected to by "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans, three of the show's stars are shutting down any suggestion they were behind the attacks.
toofab.com
LeAnn Rimes Slips Back Into Her Original Coyote Ugly Costume for Ava Max Video
Coyote Ugly turned 22 this month. LeAnn Rimes can't fight the moonlight ... or the chance to recreate her iconic appearance in "Coyote Ugly." The star, 39, stepped back into her skin-tight snakeskin pants and hopped up onto another bar in two new videos shared to singer Ava Max's TikTok page this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
toofab.com
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Hop on Viral Relationship Challenge 'Three Months Late'
The two reveal who first said "I love you" ... and who "is never wrong." Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are finally hopping on the bandwagon. In a video posted to Instagram, the pair jumped on the couple questions challenge that first went viral on Tiktok back in 2020. Kutcher captioned the playful video, "Grandma and Grandpa hopped on a trend 3 months late. But it made us laugh."
toofab.com
'Thrones' Superfan Kristen Bell Tries to Keep Her Cool Alongside Jason Momoa on James Corden
Bell -- who has dressed as Dany and Khal Drogo with husband Dax Shepard for Halloween -- was a bit flustered as she sat down next to Jason Momoa on The Late Late Show. While he said she was "totally cool" backstage, she got throw by being in his orbit on stage -- joking, "a lot of rhythm coming from him."
toofab.com
Kelly Clarkson on Why She Left The Voice, 'Rough Couple of Years' After Divorce
Fans were stunned when it was announced that Camila Cabello would be stepping in for Clarkson after nine seasons with the hit NBC singing competition. When Season 22 of "The Voice" kicks off in the fall, one familiar face won't be sitting on the opposite side of the stage from Blake Shelton going toe to toe with the show's "resident cowboy."
toofab.com
Demi Lovato Recalls Using Opiates For the First Time at 13, Reveals She 'Drank a Lot' As a Teen
"I had been bullied, was looking for an escape." Demi Lovato is recalling how she began "experimenting" with drugs and alcohol as a young teen. While appearing on Wednesday's episode of "Call Her Daddy," the singer detailed her first encounter with opiates. "I started experimenting for the first time when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
toofab.com
Situation, JWoww and Angelina Finally Settle Beef -- Before Sitch Sparks New Conflict With Deena
The episode ended with a hot mic moment between a producer and Deena, who seemed at her breaking point. After last week's episode of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" in which the drama between Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick came to an explosive head, the three were finally able to hash out their issues.
toofab.com
Beverly Hills 90210 Stars Mourn the Passing of Joe E. Tata: 'There Will Never Be Another'
"One of the kindest, funniest, most professional, amazing humans I've ever had the pleasure of working with and more importantly being friends with in my entire life." The stars of "Beverly Hills, 90210" are paying tribute to beloved cast member Joe E. Tata following his passing. On Thursday, it was...
toofab.com
John Boyega Reflects on Racist Star Wars Fans And Why He's In No Rush to Return as Finn
The actor -- who starred in three "Star Wars" films -- shared why he's found "peace" with the situation. John Boyega is reflecting on the racist comments he received from "Star Wars" fans during his time in the franchise. While appearing on SiriusXM's "Tell Me Everything with John Fugelsang," the...
toofab.com
Noah Schnapp Says Stranger Things Producer Asked Him to Speak In 'Higher Tone' After Puberty
"I don't know what to tell you. My voice is dropping. I don't sound young anymore." Noah Schnapp revealed that the producers of "Stranger Things" aren't always happy about filming a show with a rapidly-aging cast. The Netflix hit debuted its first season back in 2016, when its core cast...
Comments / 0