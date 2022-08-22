ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

toofab.com

Abby De La Rosa Reacts After Nick Cannon Reveals He's Expecting Baby #9

"Gen 'C' taking over babyyyy," said the mom of two of Nick's kids. Abby De La Rosa says it's time for the Kardashians to move over!. The 31-year-old mom of two -- who shares 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Nick Cannon -- reacted to the news the "Wild n' Out" host is expecting his tenth child.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Britney Spears and Elton John Release 'Hold Me Closer' Duet: 'She Took Complete Control'

Elton is rooting for the song to be a big hit so Britney "will realize that people actually love her and care for her and want her to be happy." It's been a long time coming for fans of Britney Spears, but the one-time Queen of Pop has finally released a new single, and it's a collaboration with Elton John remixing his hits "Tiny Dancer," "The One," and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."
MUSIC
toofab.com

Shia LaBeouf Claims He Wasn't Fired by Olivia Wilde: 'You and I Both Know the Reasons for My Exit'

"I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape," he wrote in a letter to the director. Shia LaBeouf is pushing back against claims Olivia Wilde fired him from "Don't Worry Darling" -- after Wilde said his "combative energy" and "process" were "not conductive to the ethos that I demand in my productions" in an interview with Variety earlier this week.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Hop on Viral Relationship Challenge 'Three Months Late'

The two reveal who first said "I love you" ... and who "is never wrong." Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are finally hopping on the bandwagon. In a video posted to Instagram, the pair jumped on the couple questions challenge that first went viral on Tiktok back in 2020. Kutcher captioned the playful video, "Grandma and Grandpa hopped on a trend 3 months late. But it made us laugh."
RELATIONSHIPS
toofab.com

Kelly Clarkson on Why She Left The Voice, 'Rough Couple of Years' After Divorce

Fans were stunned when it was announced that Camila Cabello would be stepping in for Clarkson after nine seasons with the hit NBC singing competition. When Season 22 of "The Voice" kicks off in the fall, one familiar face won't be sitting on the opposite side of the stage from Blake Shelton going toe to toe with the show's "resident cowboy."
CELEBRITIES
