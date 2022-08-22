Dog Days and Cadillac Trail are in the books, cooler running days are ahead | David Yon

Runners and cyclists, there is reason to think the worst of summer is behind us. Make no mistake, there are plenty of hot humid days left in Tallahassee in 2022. However, according to the Farmers’ Almanac (Aug. 12, 2022) the “Dog Days” of summer are behind us.

And according to the race calendar, Gulf Winds Track Club’s Summer Trail Race Series is complete and Miller Landing Madness is in the record book.

Dog Days, according to the Farmers’ Almanac, begins on July 3 and ends on Aug. 11 each year. They are usually the hottest and least bearable days of the year in the northern hemisphere, made insufferable by the thick humid air as much as by the temperature.

A couple of races over the last two weekends lived up to the description “insufferable.”

Summer Trail Races are a wrap

Saturday’s (Aug. 20, 2022) race on the Cadillac Trail wrapped up the 2022 Summer Trail Race Series (“STRS”) with the Cadillac Trail Race, a distance of 5.5 miles. The Cadillac Trail connects the Lake Heritage Trail to Tom Brown Park. It was the last of the four Summer Trail Races directed for GWTC by Bobby York.

Leonardo Canete won this race by a large margin finishing in a time of 37:18 while second-place finisher Kyle Kraeft crossed the finish line in 40:01. For the overall scoring, Leonardo won two races and finished two other races in second place. Jonathon Stern won two races but did not compete in all four races.

In the women’s competition, Alyssa Terry took the top spot in the Cadillac Race with a time of 48:39, while Andi Vilardo placed second in 51:31. Saturday’s second-place finish gave Andi three wins and one second place finish in the series. That should be enough to claim the overall title for the series.

Bobby York was thrilled with the ninth edition of the series as there was a record number of people who signed up. The entire series consists of four races.

In addition to last Saturday’s race, there was the Redbug Trail (4.5 miles) on June 18 at Forest Meadows. Next was Maclay Gardens (5.5 miles) on July 16, and on May 28 the series was kicked off on the Swamp Forest Trail (4.5 miles) on the Elinor Phipps Property. Next year will be the 10th and Bobby is already planning something special for the 10th race series.

Earth's tilt into Dog Days

So back to those “Dog Days.“ The Farmer’s Almanac reports: The phrase is a reference to Sirius, the Dog Star. During the “Dog Days” period, the Sun occupies the same region of the sky as Sirius, the brightest star visible from any part of Earth. Sirius is a part of the constellation Canis Major, the Greater Dog.

In the summer, Sirius rises and sets with the sun. On July 23, specifically, it is in conjunction with the Sun, and because the star is so bright, the ancient Romans believed it actually gave off heat and added to the sun’s warmth, accounting for the long stretch of sultry weather.

Thus, the term Dog Days of Summer came to mean the 20 days before and 20 days after this alignment of Sirius with the Sun — July 3 to Aug.11 each year.

While this period usually is the hottest stretch of summer, the heat is not due to any added radiation from Sirius, regardless of its brightness. The heat of summer is simply a direct result of the Earth’s tilt.

During summer in the Northern Hemisphere, the tilt of the Earth causes the Sun’s rays to hit at a more direct angle, and for a longer period of time throughout the day. This means longer, hotter days.

Big wins at Miller Landing Madness

Given the heat, humidity and terrain, Miller Landing Madness (at least the 8K) might be ranked among the very toughest races on the GWTC calendar, its ranking secured by its place in the middle of the dog days of summer.

The races are directed by Jeanne O’Kon, Tom Pekins and Bill Lot. They offer a smorgasbord of races starting with a 3K moving up to a 5K and finishing with an 8K.

Usually the middle school runners take on the 3K while the high school athletes run the 5K and the old folks run the 8K. The directors have worked hard to create an atmosphere that promotes middle school and high school cross country runners. They also work hard to encourage runners to have a little fun with added features such as a water section on the course.

This year 126 runners finished the 8K. They were led by 21-year-old Alexander Croy, who won the overall title in 28:16. Second place was captured by Chris O’Kelley with a time of 28:20, just four seconds behind Croy. On the women’s side Katie Sherron was the first woman to finish the 8K. She finished in 30:51, which according to Herb Wills breaks the record for a woman on the course.

Sheryl Rosen was the second-place woman. Her time was 34:41.

Nicholas Samuel won the 5K in 17:51 only 2 seconds ahead of 15-year-old Henry Louis who took second place in the time of 17:53. Isabella Laughton ran 22:07 to win the women’s race. 128 runners finished the 5K.

I have to say in many ways my favorite of the three events is the 3K.

Jonah Blay became forever a part of this distinguished group by finishing in 10 minutes and 11 seconds to win the 3K. Gabriel Edwards was next in 10:35. The top woman was 11-year-old Charlotte Sikes. You can be assured she has a good future. She took the top female award with a time of 12:05. 131 runners finished the 3K, making the total number of finishers for all races 385.

Race participants were generous in donating 1,137 pounds of food and almost $1,000 in cash contributions. Now that is a good way to stay cool in the summertime.

David Yon is addicted to running. In his spare time, he is an attorney with the Radey Law Firm.

