ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Chiefs' preseason Week 3 win over Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped the preseason with a solid performance against the Green Bay Packers. There’s not much we can glean from this matchup about the starting lineup because they didn’t get many snaps. This was mostly an opportunity for depth players and those competing for starting jobs to showcase their talents one last time. The offense caught fire in the second and third quarters, with Shane Buechele really hitting his stride.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Daily Mail

Kansas City Chiefs fans could be forgiven for seeing double... after NFL Network cameras catch the spitting image of coach Andy Reid in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was coaching his team from the sidelines in Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers - or was he in the stands?. Early in the first quarter of the game, NFL Network cameras showed a man who seemed to be the doppelganger of the coach, sporting a similar headset, hat, pullover, glasses and moustache as the Super Bowl winner.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Iowa State
City
Moberly, MO
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Missouri Football
City
Juneau, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
City
Bismarck, MO
City
Wausau, WI
Kansas City, MO
Football
City
Milwaukee, WI
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Thursday, Aug. 25)

Week 3 of the NFL preseason gets started with two games on Thursday, Aug. 25. The final week of preseason games includes Amazon Prime Video's debut as the exclusive broadcast outlet for "Thursday Night Football." While it remains to be seen how long projected starters will play this week, these games signal that we are that closer to kicking off the regular season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Falcons#Texans#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#New York Giants#Arrowhead Stadium#Wtmj Tv#Wgba Tv#Sioux Falls#Cbs
FOX Sports

Packers WR: Rodgers on 'a whole different level' than Mahomes

Former Kansas City Chiefs receivers are talking, but not necessarily on Patrick Mahomes' behalf. The chatter began in the offseason with Tyreek Hill claiming, among other things, that Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Mahomes. In July, new Green Bay Packers wideout Sammy Watkins was asked by teammate Randall Cobb to compare his ex-QB to his new one.
GREEN BAY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star

Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
UCLA
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
Cincy Jungle

NFL Preseason Week 3 TV schedule

The third and final week of NFL preseason football takes place this week. While some teams will play starters in what used to be the dress-rehearsal week, most will continue opting to play backups and fringe roster players looking to make one final push toward making the 53-man roster or 16-man practice squad.
NFL
FOX Sports

Chiefs honor Len Dawson during preseason finale vs Packers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It seemed only fitting that, one day after Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson's family announced his death at the age of 87, the Kansas City Chiefs played the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night in a preseason rematch of the first Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs' preseason Week 3 win over Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs have completed their third and final preseason game with a 17-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. The game provided a last in-game look at the roster depth as players on the bubble tried to make a late pitch for a roster spot. There were solid performances on both sides of the ball, with some eye-catching plays that sent social media into a frenzy.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy