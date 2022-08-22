The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped the preseason with a solid performance against the Green Bay Packers. There’s not much we can glean from this matchup about the starting lineup because they didn’t get many snaps. This was mostly an opportunity for depth players and those competing for starting jobs to showcase their talents one last time. The offense caught fire in the second and third quarters, with Shane Buechele really hitting his stride.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO