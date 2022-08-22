ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

earnthenecklace.com

Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?

Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
HARRISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg

Our Friends of TheBurg Bash is coming up, and we can’t wait to celebrate! If you’re one of our supporters, make sure you buy your ticket this weekend to join us. Now, here’s your weekly news digest. Everything you need to know from this week in Harrisburg is listed, below.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival to take place in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will take place at George Park off Nyes Road on Saturday, September 10. According to Lower Paxton Township’s Facebook page, the Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will benefit Make-a-Wish and will take place on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at George Park, 300 N Nyes Road, Harrisburg, Pa., 17111.
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’

As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Construction to begin on Childrens Lake in September

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Executive Director Tim Schaeffer will join Senator Mike Regan, Rep. Torren Ecker, official from South Middleton Township, PFBC Engineering staff, and other to begin the $4.3 million dam and facilities rehabilitation project at Childrens Lake in Boiling Springs.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
theburgnews.com

State press association names TheBurg “2022 News Organization of the Year”

TheBurg has been named “2022 News Organization of the Year,” a statewide honor presented by the state press association. On Thursday, the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation announced the award, which recognizes news organizations “for overall excellence across all departments,” according to the foundation. “This is a...
HARRISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

Weekend Roundup with Sara Bozich

Plan your weekend with my weekly list of things to do around Harrisburg and central PA! Scroll down or use the menu links to find ideas for your weekend. For something new: Tonight’s SoMa Block Party; Saturday Plants + Pints. Worth noting: BIG changes are coming in this space!...
FOX 43

Breaking down student-athlete transfers, as Steelton-Highspire opens doors to Middletown students

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Middletown Blue Raiders and the Steelton-Highspire Rollers are usually on opposite sides of the gridiron. But in a time of adversity, Steel-High's superintendent is hoping that changes. "Middletown football, Middletown athletics, they're our rivals but essentially they're our neighbors," said Steel-High Superintendent Mick Iskric....
MIDDLETOWN, PA
FOX 43

Sports complex planned for North York borough

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The former Central York High athletic field could look much different in the near future with the potential for a brand new sports complex. The site is under new ownership. Inch and Company Construction bought the property and plans to build a sports complex similar...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Lower Dauphin unable to find last-minute opponent

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin School District was set to face Middletown in its first football game of the 2022 season. But, after hearing the news that Middletown was canceling their season, they were in need of a last-minute opponent. After a day spent looking for a replacement, Lower Dauphin released a statement […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Indoor farmers market in Hershey to welcome shoppers with gyros, beer, Korean BBQ and more

Shoppers at a new indoor farmers market in Derry Township will find everything from kimchee and artisan chocolates to deli sandwiches, Greek gyros and bottles of wine. Visitors will get their first taste of the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square when it opens Sept. 1 at the old Hershey Post Office building along West Chocolate Avenue. More than a dozen vendors will sell fresh and prepared foods.
HERSHEY, PA
WTAJ

National Park Service awards Juniata College $62K to preserve Fort Halifax

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Juniata College is receiving a five-figure grant from the National Park Service to help preserve a historic fort in Pennsylvania. The liberal arts college in Huntingdon will be given $62,675 towards archeological work taking place at the site where Fort Halifax once stood in Dauphin County. The archeological field school […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

