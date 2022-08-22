Read full article on original website
Singer Christopher Cross attends Senators game in Harrisburg: “Caught a great ballgame on our day off”
Yacht rock star Christopher Cross recently made a stop in central Pennsylvania to take in a game with the Harrisburg Senators. The artist behind songs such as “Sailing” and “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” posted a photo from the City Island stadium on his Facebook page yesterday, posing with a group while watching the game.
earnthenecklace.com
Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?
Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
Injured Little League World Series player will undergo surgery to replace skull, family says
The Utah Little League player injured when he fell out of a bunk bed on Monday, Aug. 15, is having his skull cap replaced today at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville. Easton Oliverson’s family said the four-hour procedure was scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. “We...
theburgnews.com
The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg
Our Friends of TheBurg Bash is coming up, and we can’t wait to celebrate! If you’re one of our supporters, make sure you buy your ticket this weekend to join us. Now, here’s your weekly news digest. Everything you need to know from this week in Harrisburg is listed, below.
Harrisburg, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Reading High School football team will have a game with Central Dauphin East High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Reading High SchoolCentral Dauphin East High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
abc27.com
Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival to take place in Lower Paxton Township
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will take place at George Park off Nyes Road on Saturday, September 10. According to Lower Paxton Township’s Facebook page, the Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will benefit Make-a-Wish and will take place on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at George Park, 300 N Nyes Road, Harrisburg, Pa., 17111.
Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’
As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
abc27.com
Construction to begin on Childrens Lake in September
BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Executive Director Tim Schaeffer will join Senator Mike Regan, Rep. Torren Ecker, official from South Middleton Township, PFBC Engineering staff, and other to begin the $4.3 million dam and facilities rehabilitation project at Childrens Lake in Boiling Springs.
theburgnews.com
State press association names TheBurg “2022 News Organization of the Year”
TheBurg has been named “2022 News Organization of the Year,” a statewide honor presented by the state press association. On Thursday, the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation announced the award, which recognizes news organizations “for overall excellence across all departments,” according to the foundation. “This is a...
theburgnews.com
Weekend Roundup with Sara Bozich
Plan your weekend with my weekly list of things to do around Harrisburg and central PA! Scroll down or use the menu links to find ideas for your weekend. For something new: Tonight’s SoMa Block Party; Saturday Plants + Pints. Worth noting: BIG changes are coming in this space!...
Breaking down student-athlete transfers, as Steelton-Highspire opens doors to Middletown students
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Middletown Blue Raiders and the Steelton-Highspire Rollers are usually on opposite sides of the gridiron. But in a time of adversity, Steel-High's superintendent is hoping that changes. "Middletown football, Middletown athletics, they're our rivals but essentially they're our neighbors," said Steel-High Superintendent Mick Iskric....
Sports complex planned for North York borough
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The former Central York High athletic field could look much different in the near future with the potential for a brand new sports complex. The site is under new ownership. Inch and Company Construction bought the property and plans to build a sports complex similar...
theburgnews.com
Portion of Harrisburg’s N. 2nd Street to transition to two-way traffic early next month
Harrisburg’s N. 2nd Street construction project is on its way to partial completion. The section of the roadway from Maclay to Division streets is expected to go from one-way to two-way traffic in early September, according to the city. Before that can happen, side road paving will take place...
Lower Dauphin unable to find last-minute opponent
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin School District was set to face Middletown in its first football game of the 2022 season. But, after hearing the news that Middletown was canceling their season, they were in need of a last-minute opponent. After a day spent looking for a replacement, Lower Dauphin released a statement […]
Indoor farmers market in Hershey to welcome shoppers with gyros, beer, Korean BBQ and more
Shoppers at a new indoor farmers market in Derry Township will find everything from kimchee and artisan chocolates to deli sandwiches, Greek gyros and bottles of wine. Visitors will get their first taste of the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square when it opens Sept. 1 at the old Hershey Post Office building along West Chocolate Avenue. More than a dozen vendors will sell fresh and prepared foods.
theburgnews.com
Ten Thousand Villages Mechanicsburg to celebrate 30 years of fair trade, community
For the decades since Ten Thousand Villages opened in Mechanicsburg, the store’s success has relied on community connections. That’s what allowed the organization to grow, reach customers, bounce back post-COVID to an even better place than it was pre-pandemic and most importantly, to support fair trade. “It’s been...
BBQ place opens; pizza shops close; businesses expand: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, August 24, 2022. High: 88; Low: 66. Mostly sunny. Perry’s phone: Central Pa. Rep. Scott Perry said the FBI’s taking his cell phone this month was an “abuse of power,” not linked to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
School transfers discussed at Middletown High School following canceled season announcement
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Following the announcement that the Middletown School District has canceled their high school football season, multiple meetings were held at the high school on Wednesday night to address concerns. "They have children now that are crying, they are upset. You have these parents that are...
local21news.com
Middletown starting QB transfers after season canceled: what is the transfer process?
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — In the wake of the announcement from the Middletown School District regarding their High School football team season cancelation, at least one player has decided to transfer. Former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby will be playing at Steel-High this season. Steel-High head coach Andrew Erby confirmed...
National Park Service awards Juniata College $62K to preserve Fort Halifax
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Juniata College is receiving a five-figure grant from the National Park Service to help preserve a historic fort in Pennsylvania. The liberal arts college in Huntingdon will be given $62,675 towards archeological work taking place at the site where Fort Halifax once stood in Dauphin County. The archeological field school […]
