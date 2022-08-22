ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

hamlethub.com

RVNAhealth Autumn Dinner Celebrates Strength Through Service

RVNAhealth will host its annual Autumn Dinner on Saturday, September 24 at The Amber Room Colonnade in Danbury. The Board of Directors, Autumn Dinner Committee, and friends of the organization look forward to celebrating the meaningful work of RVNAhealth and the continuum of care the agency provides throughout 35+ communities.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Guilded Lynx in Downtown Ridgefield: Art Walk, Stone Sale, and Forging Class

On Saturday during Art Walk, Guilded Lynx will be hosting three artists: ceramic artist Alison Anderson, landscape painter Caroline Duggan and abstract painter Marc Fisher. The artists will be in the studio on Saturday from 12:00-4:00pm to talk about their work. Stone Sale on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, October...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

September's Family Programs at New Canaan Library: Stories, Symphony, and Art

In Trenton Lee Stewart’s Mysterious Benedict Society books, children enroll to tackle a series of missions that only the most resourceful and creative children could complete. Creative and resourceful children, join us for a mystery art project. We will start each meeting with a riddle or puzzle needed to unlock the secret project. For 3rd-5th grades.
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

Stamford Public Education Foundation will receive $250,000 to deliver children’s literacy programming

Thanks to the advocacy of Senator Richard Blumenthal and Senator Chris Murphy, SPEF - Stamford Public Education Foundation will receive a $250,000 earmark to deliver children’s literacy programming. SPEF is partnering with Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) to provide Stamford educators, families, and students with books and literacy resources to empower and inspire a love of reading.
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Meet the force for good behind Housatonic Habitat for Humanity: Diana Arfine talks building futures and thirty years of Blueprints and Blue Jeans

On September 22, Housatonic Habitat for Humanity will celebrate 30 years of building homes, community, and hope with a celebratory fundraising event at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. The community where the nonprofit’s seeds were first planted. Here, we interview the force for good behind Housatonic Habitat, Diana Arfine....
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield County Bank announces #WeWoofWithStyle and supports three local animal shelters!

Fairfield County Bank is excited to announce the launch of a Facebook and Instagram campaign, Together, #WeWoofWithStyle, benefitting three local animal shelters. The three charities being featured throughout the campaign are Lucky Dog Refuge located in Stamford, CT, PAWS (Pet Animal Welfare Society) located in Norwalk, CT, and ROAR (Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue) located in Ridgefield, CT.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Dan O'brien
hamlethub.com

TheatreWorks New Milford To Hold Open Casting Call

TheatreWorks New Milford Holds OPEN CASTING CALL by appointment only for. TheatreWorks New Milford is seeking a male tenor ages 30-60. Auditions will be by appointment only on Saturday September 10 from 2 to 5 pm. SMORGASBORD!, with original music and lyrics by Blake, premiered at New Haven’s Theatre-in-the-Park in...
NEW MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Meet Robert Rushton Jr., Wilton High School's New Athletic Director

Robert “Bobby” Rushton Jr. is Wilton High School’s next athletic director. He joined the administrative team on July 1, 2022 after a rigorous interview process that included two rounds of interviews with a seventeen-member panel of faculty. A former third-grade teacher and instructional leader in the New...
WILTON, CT
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Ridgefield Chamber Names#Chamber Board Chair#Lounsbury
hamlethub.com

Ability Beyond Celebrates Cultural Diversity

Bethel, CT – Ability Beyond celebrated its cultural diversity Thursday during the 2nd Annual Breathe Equality Cultural Festival, a community-wide event that brought people together to entertain and engage. “Diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging have been core values of our organization since our founding nearly 70 years ago,” said...
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Mary E. Teicholz, 61, former Councilwoman for the City of Danbury, community advocate and volunteer, has died

Mary E. Teicholz, 61, of Danbury, wife of Lee M. Teicholz, died on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Affectionately known by many names, “Mary T.” was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, on July 19, 1961, a daughter of the late John and Dolores (Serino) Gallo. She attended Poughkeepsie schools and graduated from Western CT State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Justice and Law Administration.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Walk to Ridgefield town center from this picture perfect colonial: 23 New Street

It doesn't get better than this! Picture perfect, village center, white clapboard and stone clad colonial, tucked back privately on .91 park-like acres yet just a short walk to historic Main Street's Ballard Park, library, theaters, restaurants, and shops. Impressive both inside and out with Belgian block lined driveway, cobblestone...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

WCSU Alumni Golf Tourney on September 19 at Richter Park

Western Connecticut State University’s Alumni Association will host the 2022 Neil Wagner WCSU AA Golf Tournament on Monday, Sept.19, at Richter Park golf course. Proceeds benefit the WCSU Alumni Association Student Scholarship Fund. The tournament is named in memory of Neil Wagner ’52, former dean of the WCSU University...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield A Better Chance to host Annual RABC Golf Outing on September 14th

The annual A Better Chance in Ridgefield (RABC) Golf Tournament is back again so gather your friends for a fun day on the links and support our RABC Scholars on September 14!. This annual event includes lunch at the course, a fun afternoon of golf (Scramble format) followed by a delicious country-style dinner at the course catered by ODeen’s Barbecue. Prizes for the top male/female/mixed foursomes, closest to the pin & longest drive!
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Exciting News from Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons

The City of Stamford secures $2 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE Grant for the West Side. Read more here. The Stamford Public School’s CEP (Community Eligibility Provision) has been approved by the state. That’s great news for you and your children, as it allows Stamford Public Schools to provide free healthy breakfast and lunch at school to all students during the 2022-23 school year!
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

RPAC Gallery celebrates three years in Ridgefield with new gallery exhibit "Time to Remember"

RPAC Gallery, located at 410 Main Street, Ridgefield, is excited to present a new gallery exhibition, Time to Remember. Since the RPAC Art Center opened in July of 2019, with RPAC Gallery’s first opening in September, there have been many successful exhibitions. We were able to stay open through the pandemic and give local artists a creative outlet to not only paint, but to show their work in the spacious gallery storefront, visible to anyone walking by on the bustling Main Street in Ridgefield. In this exhibition, artists will be displaying their best selling and most memorable pieces from previous shows.
RIDGEFIELD, CT

