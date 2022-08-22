Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance Honors Founding Chairman Howard Turner at September 10 Gala
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance Gala: A Night of Special Performances Honoring Howard Turner. On Saturday evening, September 10, 2022, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance (RCD) will host Monte Carlo Night Gala and honor the nonprofit dance studio's Founding Chairman of 20+ years, Howard Turner. RCD became the dance studio we all...
Artisan Co-op Ally Ball Bee Celebrating 10th Anniversary in Ridgefield
Ally Bally Bee and all its Artists are excited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of the store in Ridgefield and would like to invite you to join in the celebration from September 8th – 11th!. As a thank you to all their customers, every purchase of...
RVNAhealth Autumn Dinner Celebrates Strength Through Service
RVNAhealth will host its annual Autumn Dinner on Saturday, September 24 at The Amber Room Colonnade in Danbury. The Board of Directors, Autumn Dinner Committee, and friends of the organization look forward to celebrating the meaningful work of RVNAhealth and the continuum of care the agency provides throughout 35+ communities.
Guilded Lynx in Downtown Ridgefield: Art Walk, Stone Sale, and Forging Class
On Saturday during Art Walk, Guilded Lynx will be hosting three artists: ceramic artist Alison Anderson, landscape painter Caroline Duggan and abstract painter Marc Fisher. The artists will be in the studio on Saturday from 12:00-4:00pm to talk about their work. Stone Sale on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, October...
September's Family Programs at New Canaan Library: Stories, Symphony, and Art
In Trenton Lee Stewart’s Mysterious Benedict Society books, children enroll to tackle a series of missions that only the most resourceful and creative children could complete. Creative and resourceful children, join us for a mystery art project. We will start each meeting with a riddle or puzzle needed to unlock the secret project. For 3rd-5th grades.
Stamford Public Education Foundation will receive $250,000 to deliver children’s literacy programming
Thanks to the advocacy of Senator Richard Blumenthal and Senator Chris Murphy, SPEF - Stamford Public Education Foundation will receive a $250,000 earmark to deliver children’s literacy programming. SPEF is partnering with Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) to provide Stamford educators, families, and students with books and literacy resources to empower and inspire a love of reading.
Meet the force for good behind Housatonic Habitat for Humanity: Diana Arfine talks building futures and thirty years of Blueprints and Blue Jeans
On September 22, Housatonic Habitat for Humanity will celebrate 30 years of building homes, community, and hope with a celebratory fundraising event at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. The community where the nonprofit’s seeds were first planted. Here, we interview the force for good behind Housatonic Habitat, Diana Arfine....
Fairfield County Bank announces #WeWoofWithStyle and supports three local animal shelters!
Fairfield County Bank is excited to announce the launch of a Facebook and Instagram campaign, Together, #WeWoofWithStyle, benefitting three local animal shelters. The three charities being featured throughout the campaign are Lucky Dog Refuge located in Stamford, CT, PAWS (Pet Animal Welfare Society) located in Norwalk, CT, and ROAR (Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue) located in Ridgefield, CT.
Ridgefield residents Chris and Jessica Curran thank local businesses for generously supporting the KOMD benefit!
2022 KOMD Benefit: Together Let’s Build Strength With Kindness. Kindness Over Muscular Dystrophy (KOMD) fundraising event will take place at Captain Lawrence Brewing Company on Saturday, September 10 from 7 -11 pm and supports Conner Curran, son of Chris and Jessica Curran of Ridgefield and all children who battle KOMD.
TheatreWorks New Milford To Hold Open Casting Call
TheatreWorks New Milford Holds OPEN CASTING CALL by appointment only for. TheatreWorks New Milford is seeking a male tenor ages 30-60. Auditions will be by appointment only on Saturday September 10 from 2 to 5 pm. SMORGASBORD!, with original music and lyrics by Blake, premiered at New Haven’s Theatre-in-the-Park in...
Meet Robert Rushton Jr., Wilton High School's New Athletic Director
Robert “Bobby” Rushton Jr. is Wilton High School’s next athletic director. He joined the administrative team on July 1, 2022 after a rigorous interview process that included two rounds of interviews with a seventeen-member panel of faculty. A former third-grade teacher and instructional leader in the New...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Kathy Caprino - Your Path to Career Bliss
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Kathy Caprino:...
Ability Beyond Celebrates Cultural Diversity
Bethel, CT – Ability Beyond celebrated its cultural diversity Thursday during the 2nd Annual Breathe Equality Cultural Festival, a community-wide event that brought people together to entertain and engage. “Diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging have been core values of our organization since our founding nearly 70 years ago,” said...
Mary E. Teicholz, 61, former Councilwoman for the City of Danbury, community advocate and volunteer, has died
Mary E. Teicholz, 61, of Danbury, wife of Lee M. Teicholz, died on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Affectionately known by many names, “Mary T.” was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, on July 19, 1961, a daughter of the late John and Dolores (Serino) Gallo. She attended Poughkeepsie schools and graduated from Western CT State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Justice and Law Administration.
Walk to Ridgefield town center from this picture perfect colonial: 23 New Street
It doesn't get better than this! Picture perfect, village center, white clapboard and stone clad colonial, tucked back privately on .91 park-like acres yet just a short walk to historic Main Street's Ballard Park, library, theaters, restaurants, and shops. Impressive both inside and out with Belgian block lined driveway, cobblestone...
WCSU Alumni Golf Tourney on September 19 at Richter Park
Western Connecticut State University’s Alumni Association will host the 2022 Neil Wagner WCSU AA Golf Tournament on Monday, Sept.19, at Richter Park golf course. Proceeds benefit the WCSU Alumni Association Student Scholarship Fund. The tournament is named in memory of Neil Wagner ’52, former dean of the WCSU University...
Ridgefield A Better Chance to host Annual RABC Golf Outing on September 14th
The annual A Better Chance in Ridgefield (RABC) Golf Tournament is back again so gather your friends for a fun day on the links and support our RABC Scholars on September 14!. This annual event includes lunch at the course, a fun afternoon of golf (Scramble format) followed by a delicious country-style dinner at the course catered by ODeen’s Barbecue. Prizes for the top male/female/mixed foursomes, closest to the pin & longest drive!
Exciting News from Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons
The City of Stamford secures $2 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE Grant for the West Side. Read more here. The Stamford Public School’s CEP (Community Eligibility Provision) has been approved by the state. That’s great news for you and your children, as it allows Stamford Public Schools to provide free healthy breakfast and lunch at school to all students during the 2022-23 school year!
RPAC Gallery celebrates three years in Ridgefield with new gallery exhibit "Time to Remember"
RPAC Gallery, located at 410 Main Street, Ridgefield, is excited to present a new gallery exhibition, Time to Remember. Since the RPAC Art Center opened in July of 2019, with RPAC Gallery’s first opening in September, there have been many successful exhibitions. We were able to stay open through the pandemic and give local artists a creative outlet to not only paint, but to show their work in the spacious gallery storefront, visible to anyone walking by on the bustling Main Street in Ridgefield. In this exhibition, artists will be displaying their best selling and most memorable pieces from previous shows.
University of Saint Joseph Celebrates Hulda Harun of Danbury at Accelerated Second Degree Nursing Class of 2022 Pinning Ceremony
On Friday, August 19, 2022, the University of Saint Joseph's Department of Nursing held its Accelerated Second Degree Nursing Class of 2022 Pinning Ceremony and honored Hulda Harun of Danbury. The event included a welcome from the Chair of the Department of Nursing, Janet Knecht, Ph.D., and greetings from USJ...
