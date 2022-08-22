ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

WVNews

DOH warns of the dangers of high water

CHARLESTON – West Virginia Division of Highways road crews from North Charleston recently worked through the night to reopen a road that had been washed out by flooding; now the agency is sharing photos of the emergency repair as an important safety reminder to drivers. North Charleston road crews...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WVNews

Eastern Kentucky player charged with robbing postal carrier

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Eastern Kentucky defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll has been charged with robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico and suspended from the team. According to documents filed in federal court in New Mexico this week, the 21-year-old Kirkendoll was also charged with stealing a key from the carrier used to open mail bags and lock boxes, as well as brandishing a gun, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNews

Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK

A school district in southwest Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
MISSOURI STATE
WVNews

LaVale Library to reopen with ribbon cutting

LaVALE, Md. (WV News) - The Allegany County Library System’s LaVale Library located at 815 National Highway in LaVale will welcome the public back into the library the weekend of Sept. 23-24 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community celebration. The events will mark the official reopening of the branch...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
WVNews

All-Black female Mississippi football officials make history

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — When Murrah opens the Mississippi high school football season Friday against Cleveland Central at South Jackson Field, the matchup will feature the first all-female crew to officiate high school football in the state. And it will be an all-Black female crew, which, The Clarion Ledger...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WVNews

West Virginia DAR names scholarship award winner

BETHANY, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution (WVDAR) awarded the 2022-23 Blanche L. Reymann State Scholarship to Kaitlyn Adkins, from Weirton. The $1,000 scholarship was awarded Thursday at Bethany College, where she is a student studying psychology.
WEIRTON, WV
WVNews

Scholarship award

BETHANY, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution (WVDAR) aw…
CHARITIES
WVNews

Morrisey NEW.jpg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced …
POLITICS

