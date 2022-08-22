Read full article on original website
Related
NFL roundup: Panthers’ Sam Darnold injures ankle in win
Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes before his backup, Sam Darnold, was carted off with an ankle injury
'Zero Week is a little scary': How Bethany held off Jones in football season opener
BETHANY — Senior quarterback Cale Wetwiska knew there was a mismatch as Bethany’s offense lined up on the Jones 30-yard line early in the second quarter. Standing on the outside all alone were Bethany star Taylor Heim and a Jones cornerback that was about eight inches shorter. ...
Gamespot
NHL 23 Release Date, First Gameplay Revealed With Zegras Flip; No Russian Teams Allowed
Following the announcement of its cover stars Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse, EA Sports has officially announced NHL 23 with a debut gameplay trailer, release date, and details on what's new in this year's pro hockey game. NHL 23 will be released on October 14 for Xbox and PlayStation consoles,...
'He reminds me of Muggsy Bogues': How Del City toppled Choctaw with 5-foot-6 QB Dkalen Godwin
DEL CITY — Coach Robert Jones raised his headset in the air and stormed midfield followed by his enthusiastic Eagles as the final seconds wound off the clock. His emotions were more of relief than anything else. ...
Comments / 0