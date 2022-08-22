ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Look Both Ways' Netflix Movie Just Went No. 1 & Miami's Danny Ramirez Has Quite The Resumé

By Jenna Kelley
 4 days ago
Netflix's new movie, Look Both Ways, has not only been a smashing hit, but it reached No. 1 on August 19 across America two days after its premiere. The film has a cast that brings it home, like Lili Reinhart, and their hidden gem, Danny Ramirez.

From Orange Is The New Black to Top Gun: Maverick, Ramirez played a fairly different role than what he's used to, making his resumé quite a dynamic list.

The actor behind Gabe's character grew up in Miami, FL. He told Narcity that he, himself, had a "look both ways" moment in his own life.

After graduating from Miami Coral Park Senior High School and dropping out of college, he had the opportunity to play soccer in New York and Missouri or stay in the Sunshine State and pursue acting and modeling.

After writing down his values and putting thought into the different paths, the star chose NY, where he went to Tisch School Of The Arts, and we are glad he followed his dreams.

The ex-soccer player and now big screen talent have starred in so many of our favorites. Besides OITNB and the Top Gun franchise, he even played in Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

His latest Netflix debut topped the charts on the streaming app and his role in the air force film topped the box office, and he excitedly told his fans over the weekend.

When Ramirez is able to wind down from his rise to Hollywood stardom, he's most likely catching up with his favorite college football team's games, the Miami Hurricanes.

"One Month until the 2022 Miami Hurricanes begin their football season. September 3rd! I’m HYPED. LFG," he tweeted.

He also has one of the athlete's photos as his current header.

If Danny and his character, Gabe, have anything in common, it's definitely not his Miami roots, but the inspiration taken from his creative arts background, which you can watch on Netflix and be prepared to fall in love!

MIAMI, FL
