ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Raiders cap perfect preseason with 23-6 win over Patriots

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chase Garbers was 12 of 22 for 141 yards and the Las Vegas Raiders finished the preseason undefeated after Friday’s 23-6 victory over the New England Patriots. It marked the first time in franchise history the Raiders (4-0) finished undefeated in the preseason. Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels capped the preseason with a victory over mentor Bill Belichick after sharing Las Vegas’ facility for joint practices this past week. “I think both teams got a lot better this week, we found out a lot of things about ourselves, and that is what the point of it was,” McDaniels said. “I’m very appreciative of the guys’ effort tonight. They put a lot into this week.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Braves reliever hit in head by line drive, appears OK

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was hit in the side of the head by a line drive Friday night but walked off the field and appeared to be unhurt. Stephens was removed in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. With one out and runners on second and third, Brendan Donovan blistered a line drive that struck Stephens in the right temple. The ball ricocheted into shallow right field.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy