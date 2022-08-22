LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chase Garbers was 12 of 22 for 141 yards and the Las Vegas Raiders finished the preseason undefeated after Friday’s 23-6 victory over the New England Patriots. It marked the first time in franchise history the Raiders (4-0) finished undefeated in the preseason. Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels capped the preseason with a victory over mentor Bill Belichick after sharing Las Vegas’ facility for joint practices this past week. “I think both teams got a lot better this week, we found out a lot of things about ourselves, and that is what the point of it was,” McDaniels said. “I’m very appreciative of the guys’ effort tonight. They put a lot into this week.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 58 MINUTES AGO