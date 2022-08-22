Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Woman killed in Portland’s Parkrose Heights neighborhood identified
Police identified the woman found dead on Aug. 8 in Northeast Portland as 59-year-old Penelope Fagan. Medical Examiners determined she died by blunt force trauma, police said. East Precinct officers responded to reports of an assault in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Police blocked off the street and could be seen entering a unit in the Beverly Grove Apartments in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood.
Officials believe missing Portland man may be dangerous, violent
Officials are looking for a 49-year-old man they say may be dangerous after he left psychiatric care in Southeast Portland on Saturday.
Man Shot & Killed At Northgate Park Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park on August 14th just after 10:00pm. He has been identified as 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo. There is no word on an arrest. This is the...
Portland’s 56th Homicide Victim Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed at Southeast 134th and Bush Street has been identified. Officers responded on August 10th just after 9:00pm and found 40-year-old Dejohntae Campbell dead. The suspects were no longer at the scene and there has not been an arrest. Campbell is the...
Alleged serial scammer pepper sprays, spits on Red Robin employee
You've heard of the Hamburgler, but what about the Red Robin scammer?
Man convicted in Portland kidnapping case to be sentenced
The man convicted of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old boy in broad daylight in Portland's Pearl District is expected to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon.
Facebook scam linked to four vehicle thefts in Vancouver
A Facebook marketplace scam has resulted in at least four stolen vehicles, Vancouver Police say.
‘We need to do something’: 200 stolen vehicles recovered by Portland man
What started as helping a veteran get his stolen Harley-Davidson back has turned into Nick Haas's passion project.
Portland business hit by alleged serial graffiti vandal spent hundreds cleaning it up
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old Portland man is facing over 2 dozen charges for allegedly vandalizing dozens of businesses and city property with graffiti. On Monday, the Multnomah County District Attorney announced the charges against 22-year-old Emile Laurent, saying he painted graffiti on dozens of Portland businesses and city property over the last four years.
Police shoot and kill man in McMinnville during confrontation
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — McMinnville police shot and killed a 69-year-old man during a confrontation outside an apartment building Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a report of a suicidal man at an apartment on Southwest Barbara Street around 2 p.m., according to a news release from Oregon State Police (OSP). The man, later identified as Laurence Dickson, left the apartment building and confronted the officers, OSP said. According to a preliminary investigation, officers fired at least one round, which hit and killed Dickson.
MCSO on Corbett student’s so-called ‘kill list’: Report wasn’t given to detective in ‘timely manner’
Parents in Corbett say an investigator at the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office admitted the department "dropped the ball" investigating a “kill list” made by a high school student.
Portland man was supposed to report to prison on federal gun conviction. Instead, he stole another gun, police say
Six days after Jason Lamar Collins was sentenced to three years in federal prison for having a stolen gun as a felon, the Portland man swiped another gun from a city pawn shop, police say. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old was arraigned on a new indictment charging him with three offenses...
‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ seized in Tigard after man reported on top of car, screaming: Police
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police say they seized ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ after it was reported that a man was standing on top of a car screaming and acting “erratically.”. The newer form of powdered fentanyl that is often referred to as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl resembles sidewalk chalk and has been in the news recently, both in the Portland metro area and across the country, as it continues to emerge in a growing number of communities.
Bullets Fly, Cars Crash On Washougal River Road
WASHOUGAL, Wash. – Bullets were flying on Washougal River Road late Tuesday night. Neighbors reported gunshots around 10:45pm. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies found two vehicles that had crashed into each other several times over a two-mile stretch. There were guns in both cars. A man walking along the...
Sheriff: Man arrested after vehicles collide ‘multiple times’
A 49-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after two vehicles "collided multiple times" in Clark County, officials said.
Police ‘bombard’ McMinnville complex after ‘loud bang’
The Oregon State Police are now handling an investigation that brought a heavy police presence to McMinnville late Tuesday afternoon.
Tigard Police Log: Reported kidnapping was internet romance scam
Man arrested for stealing $1,210 in store merchandise, man's tire slashed on Main and Commercial streetsEditor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Aug. 7 A driver was arrested for DUII after wrecking their car on Southwest 121st Avenue. The driver admitted to using marijuana, dabbing, and drinking prior to driving between 50-55 MPH in a posted 35 MPH zone. The driver's blood alcohol content was 0.14%. This is...
Sunday Parkways in East Portland disrupted by enraged, gun-wielding driver speeding through route (video)
Portland Sunday Parkways turned ugly Sunday morning when an aggravated driver, brandishing a gun, sped through the event’s protected bike route. In a video posted by Bike Portland, a man in a large Chevrolet pickup truck is seen yelling at volunteers, causing his truck to speed up rapidly and slamming a gun into the truck’s dashboard. No one was injured during the incident.
Oregon casino robbery suspect threatened to 'bathe everyone in blood', court doc says
PORTLAND, Ore. — We are getting more information about the robbery last week at the Wildhorse Casino and Resort near Pendleton, on the Umatilla Indiana Reservation. According to court documents, in the early afternoon of August 17, Javier Francisco Vigil is alleged to have entered the Wildhorse Casino, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area, and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million.
Portland street undergoes changes ahead of elk statue return
Some changes are coming to downtown Portland as a beloved icon gets ready to be put back on its pedestal.
