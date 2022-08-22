ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

850wftl.com

Man killed in Hialeah Road Rage Incident

Hialeah, FL– One man is dead following a road rage incident that turned into a shooting. The incident occurred on Wednesday in the area of East 6th Avenue and Hialeah Drive. Police say they arrived at the scene around 3:45 p.m. to find 60-year-old Juan Alberto Rocha suffering from a single gunshot wound.
HIALEAH, FL
850wftl.com

Local police officer charged after strangling woman in front of children

Miami, FL– — A Miami-Dade Police officer has been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman. 34-year-old Zamir Vargas Valerio was taken into custody on Tuesday following the incident that occurred at the woman’s Davie home. According to the report, Valerio went to the home and woke the...
DAVIE, FL
850wftl.com

A South Florida detention deputy arrested for smuggling drugs into jail

BROWARD COUNTY, FL– — A detention deputy with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into the jail for an inmate. 21-year-old Victoria Campos-Marquetti was arrested on Tuesday following a joint investigation between BSO’s Public Corruption Unit, Strategic Investigations Division Major Narcotics Unit, and DOD’s Security Threat Group.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
