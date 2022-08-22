Read full article on original website
Related
nhbr.com
Legal Briefs: News From Around NH
The law firm of Shaheen & Gordon has leased 7,000 square feet of office space at 191 Main St. in downtown Nashua, according to Mark Prolman of Prolman Realty Inc., who represented the lessor, Parsons Ventures, and assisted the firm. The 12,000-square-foot building was formerly occupied for many years by Bank of New Hampshire and subsequently TD Bank. It will undergo extensive interior buildout and exterior improvements, bringing the building and initial windows back to their original architectural design, said Rob Parsons, owner of Parsons Ventures. Renovations are being completed by Northpoint Construction.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire
Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
laconiadailysun.com
WOW Trail entrance
LACONIA — More than $300,000 in federal funds could prove an important shot in the arm for t…
mainepublic.org
Poland Spring hopes to double its withdrawals from a York County well
Amid a persistent drought in southern Maine, Poland Spring is proposing to double its withdrawals from a well in Hollis to 60 million gallons a year. The company says there’s plenty of water in the local aquifer, even during dry years. Wednesday evening, the Hollis Planning Board heard a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston has the best pet-friendly hotel in America, according to USA Today readers
Dogs receive homemade dog biscuits and plush beds, among other amenities. If you’re wondering whether Fido should accompany you during your next overnight trip to Boston, a Beacon Hill stay was just named the most pet-friendly hotel in America by USA Today readers. The publication named XV Beacon the...
Dogs in the News ~ A Public Service Announcement
Two current news stories should concern Bedford dog owners. Three dogs have been killed by coyotes, one each in Concord, Wayland, and Sudbury. A little too close to ignore. Multiple dogs, cats killed by coyotes in MetroWest communities – WCVB Aug 25, 2022. Coyotes have been spotted all around town. The news says they are trying to fatten up for the winter. Also, the young coyotes are on their own now trying to establish themselves.
nerej.com
RK Centers acquires open-air retail property for $13.825 million
Manchester, NH RK Centers has completed the acquisition of the open-air retail property at 777 South Willow St. The building consists of 74,935 s/f on 11.85 acres and is home to two blue-ribbon tenants, Burlington Stores and Michaels. The purchase price was $13.825 million. The announcement was made by Kenneth...
New England has 4 of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the U.S., according to TripsToDiscover.com
Two of the celebrations are in Massachusetts. If you can’t get to Oktoberfest, a beer festival held in Munich, Germany, each fall, there are plenty of similar celebrations across the U.S. Four of the very best are located right here in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The travel website...
laconiadailysun.com
Incumbent sheriff stresses transparency, community outreach; opponent eyes changes to staffing, interagency cooperation
LACONIA — The race for Belknap County Sheriff has just two contenders. Incumbent and first-term sheriff Bill Wright is defending his office against Mike MacFadzen, the current head of the county’s restorative justice program. Both are Republicans with long careers in local law enforcement, and both say they are seeking change within the department.
weirs.com
Grand Opening Day @ the Newest Market Basket Store Location in Concord
On Friday, August 26, 2022 at 7am the newest Market Basket store will officially open its doors .. located at 15 Merchants Way, Concord, NH just off Exit 17 on Route I-93. To help celebrate the new store opening, all Market Basket Stores will offer great deals on products during the Grand Opening Sale which continues through Saturday Sept. 3rd, 2022. Find your closest Market Basket location at www.shopmarketbasket.com.
Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts
BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Lincoln Property Company, a Manchester-based real estate investment and property management company, has acquired a four-building industrial portfolio totaling approximately 593,000 square feet for $69 million. The properties – 5 Wentworth Drive in Hudson, 22 Cotton Rd. in Nashua, 1050 Perimeter Rd. in Manchester and 645 Harvey Rd. in Manchester...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Historic Estate on The Ridge in Newburyport
This elegant property offers luxurious spaces, stylish conveniences, and scenic surroundings of exquisite natural beauty. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,795,000. Size: 4,680 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial. What if you combined a...
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Shriners Auditorium To Hold Huge Car Show On August 28
WILMINGTON, MA — The Aleppo Shriners are holding their 7th annual Car Show on Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 10am to 2pm, at the Shriners Auditorium (99 Fordham Street). Proceeds will benefit the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. Admission is free to the public. The event includes music, prizes,...
WMUR.com
Monica Hernandez, her family welcome new baby
MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR would like to introduce the newest member of our family. Anchor Monica Hernandez and her husband welcomed Adeline Elyse on Sunday, Aug. 21, just after midnight. She weighed in at 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Mom and baby are doing great! Monica said her family appreciates...
laconiadailysun.com
Franklin Opera House presents Last of the Duke Street Kings
FRANKLIN — Franklin Opera House welcomes The Last of the Duke Street Kings on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m. The band is one of the premier Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band tributes in North America. They stage authentic reproductions of live concert performances and studio releases,...
manchesterinklink.com
Free admission to 2022 Hampton Beach Seafood Fest for military families and veterans
PORTSMOUTH, NH – As presenting sponsor of the 2022 Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, Service Credit Union is offering free admission to the festival to active duty military, guard, reserves and veterans. The festival takes place from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11. Military and veterans can receive a...
This Place Has the Best Burgers in New Hampshire According to Reader’s Digest
Burgers can really hit the spot sometimes. On those hot summer days when you've been spending time outside or on the water, there's nothing better than sinking your teeth into a delicious, freshly-grilled burger with all the toppings and condiments one could want. It gives your body fuel after an active day, not to mention it tastes incredible.
Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.
The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
whdh.com
Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world
One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
Comments / 0