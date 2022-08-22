ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nhbr.com

Legal Briefs: News From Around NH

The law firm of Shaheen & Gordon has leased 7,000 square feet of office space at 191 Main St. in downtown Nashua, according to Mark Prolman of Prolman Realty Inc., who represented the lessor, Parsons Ventures, and assisted the firm. The 12,000-square-foot building was formerly occupied for many years by Bank of New Hampshire and subsequently TD Bank. It will undergo extensive interior buildout and exterior improvements, bringing the building and initial windows back to their original architectural design, said Rob Parsons, owner of Parsons Ventures. Renovations are being completed by Northpoint Construction.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire

Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
SALEM, NH
laconiadailysun.com

WOW Trail entrance

LACONIA — More than $300,000 in federal funds could prove an important shot in the arm for t…
LACONIA, NH
The Bedford Citizen

Dogs in the News ~ A Public Service Announcement

Two current news stories should concern Bedford dog owners. Three dogs have been killed by coyotes, one each in Concord, Wayland, and Sudbury. A little too close to ignore. Multiple dogs, cats killed by coyotes in MetroWest communities – WCVB Aug 25, 2022. Coyotes have been spotted all around town. The news says they are trying to fatten up for the winter. Also, the young coyotes are on their own now trying to establish themselves.
BEDFORD, MA
nerej.com

RK Centers acquires open-air retail property for $13.825 million

Manchester, NH RK Centers has completed the acquisition of the open-air retail property at 777 South Willow St. The building consists of 74,935 s/f on 11.85 acres and is home to two blue-ribbon tenants, Burlington Stores and Michaels. The purchase price was $13.825 million. The announcement was made by Kenneth...
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Incumbent sheriff stresses transparency, community outreach; opponent eyes changes to staffing, interagency cooperation

LACONIA — The race for Belknap County Sheriff has just two contenders. Incumbent and first-term sheriff Bill Wright is defending his office against Mike MacFadzen, the current head of the county’s restorative justice program. Both are Republicans with long careers in local law enforcement, and both say they are seeking change within the department.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weirs.com

Grand Opening Day @ the Newest Market Basket Store Location in Concord

On Friday, August 26, 2022 at 7am the newest Market Basket store will officially open its doors .. located at 15 Merchants Way, Concord, NH just off Exit 17 on Route I-93. To help celebrate the new store opening, all Market Basket Stores will offer great deals on products during the Grand Opening Sale which continues through Saturday Sept. 3rd, 2022. Find your closest Market Basket location at www.shopmarketbasket.com.
CONCORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts

BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
BOSTON, MA
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

Lincoln Property Company, a Manchester-based real estate investment and property management company, has acquired a four-building industrial portfolio totaling approximately 593,000 square feet for $69 million. The properties – 5 Wentworth Drive in Hudson, 22 Cotton Rd. in Nashua, 1050 Perimeter Rd. in Manchester and 645 Harvey Rd. in Manchester...
NASHUA, NH
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Historic Estate on The Ridge in Newburyport

This elegant property offers luxurious spaces, stylish conveniences, and scenic surroundings of exquisite natural beauty. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,795,000. Size: 4,680 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial. What if you combined a...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Wilmington Apple

THIS WEEKEND: Shriners Auditorium To Hold Huge Car Show On August 28

WILMINGTON, MA — The Aleppo Shriners are holding their 7th annual Car Show on Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 10am to 2pm, at the Shriners Auditorium (99 Fordham Street). Proceeds will benefit the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. Admission is free to the public. The event includes music, prizes,...
WILMINGTON, MA
WMUR.com

Monica Hernandez, her family welcome new baby

MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR would like to introduce the newest member of our family. Anchor Monica Hernandez and her husband welcomed Adeline Elyse on Sunday, Aug. 21, just after midnight. She weighed in at 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Mom and baby are doing great! Monica said her family appreciates...
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Franklin Opera House presents Last of the Duke Street Kings

FRANKLIN — Franklin Opera House welcomes The Last of the Duke Street Kings on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m. The band is one of the premier Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band tributes in North America. They stage authentic reproductions of live concert performances and studio releases,...
FRANKLIN, NH
Boston

Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.

The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world

One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...

