JACKSON, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women and a Milwaukee man are in custody following an armed home invasion robbery in the Village of Jackson last month. A Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion robbery on Stonewall Drive. Officials say four suspects entered a residence and battered two victims. The residents were held at gunpoint and one was taken to an ATM to withdraw money. Several items were stolen from the residence and there was considerable property damage. In addition, two residents were injured.

JACKSON, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO