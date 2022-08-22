Read full article on original website
Dani Rivera
4d ago
2 15 year olds out at 2:42 am...where the hell were the parents??? If they had been killed, we'd be hearing about how good they were and the parents would be looking for someone to blame!!! When are you parents going to open your eyes and realize your kids don't belong running the streets!!! 😡
10
CBS 58
MPD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked car near 6th and Orchard
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 29-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into a parked car in Milwaukee Thursday night, Aug. 25. It happened around 11:45 p.m. near 6th and Orchard Streets. According to police, the 29-year-old West Allis man was transported to a hospital and died from his injuries. He was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal motorcycle crash near 6th and Orchard
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Thursday, Aug. 25 near 6th and Orchard. It happened around 11:45 p.m. A 29-year-old West Allis man, identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Lucas Gepner, was operating a motorcycle, struck a parked car. Gepner was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, and later died.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting, 5 injured: police
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded five people early Friday morning, Aug. 26. Neighbors told FOX6 News they woke up to arguing and a barrage of bullets – as many as 30 or 40 shots – echoing in the street. "I...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Officer shot, suspect dead near 11th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is dead, and a police officer was wounded after an unusual sequence of events near 11th and Keefe on Friday, Aug. 26. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the officer was hit by a bullet that likely came from the suspect's gun after that suspect had already shot himself in the head.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stolen car drives into Milwaukee yard, nearly hits home: video
MILWAUKEE - Ring doorbell camera video captured the moments an allegedly stolen car drove across a Milwaukee front yard and nearly into a home early Friday morning, Aug. 26. Milwaukee police told FOX6 News the incident is under investigation and that officers responded to the area of 44th and Kiley, just south of Good Hope, for a stolen car.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vehicle fire in Racine near Spring Place and State Street
RACINE, Wis. - Firefighters on Friday morning, Aug. 26 responded to the scene of a vehicle fire near Spring Place and State Street in Racine. The call came in around 3:40 a.m. When crews arrived they found the vehicle parked next to a house – fully engulfed in flames.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, fire; Woman killed, others wounded
Reports of a shooting and house fire sent police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center. A woman was killed, and a suspect is wanted.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house fire, homicide near 83rd and Nash
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25 near 83rd and Nash. It happened at approximately 4:12 a.m. MFD responded to a residence for a house fire and located a deceased victim. The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. This incident...
wtmj.com
Quadruple shooting, fire on city’s northside
A quadruple shooting on Milwaukee’s north-side leaves an 82 year old woman dead and three others injured. Milwaukee police say they are looking for a known suspect after shots were fired near 22nd and Center Wednesday night. Fire crews were also called to the scene because of a large fire at the same location.
Five people shot near State and Prospect in Racine
The Racine Police Department said it's investigating after five people were shot early Friday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County crash, entrapment on Highway 59; 1 taken to hospital
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday night. Aug. 24 following a crash in Jefferson County. Crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 59 near County Rd Z around 7:15 p.m. Upon arrival, crews determined complex extrication would be required to remove patient. Kettle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County pursuit, squad struck; driver arrested in Waupun
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A 42-year-old Mazomanie woman was taken into custody Wednesday, Aug. 24 after fleeing from a traffic stop and striking squad car in Dodge County on Monday, Aug. 22. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Aug. 22 shortly before 7 p.m. a sergeant conducted...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car nearly hits Milwaukee home
An allegedly stolen car drove across a Milwaukee front yard and nearly into a home early Friday morning, Aug. 26. Doorbell camera video captured it.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
13th and Burnham shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a fatal shooting on the city's south side Thursday, Aug. 25. FOX6 News was at the scene near 14th and Forest Home, where police said the victim, a 45-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot. It happened around 12:45 p.m. The shooting remains under...
36-year-old woman killed in house fire, ruled a homicide
The Milwaukee Fire Department said one person has died following a garage and house fire Thursday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jackson armed home invasion; 3 from Milwaukee in custody
JACKSON, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women and a Milwaukee man are in custody following an armed home invasion robbery in the Village of Jackson last month. A Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion robbery on Stonewall Drive. Officials say four suspects entered a residence and battered two victims. The residents were held at gunpoint and one was taken to an ATM to withdraw money. Several items were stolen from the residence and there was considerable property damage. In addition, two residents were injured.
wtmj.com
5 people shot in Milwaukee suburb, 3 taken to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in a Milwaukee suburb. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
WISN
Woman, 82, killed in quadruple shooting; suspect's house burned
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman, 82, died after someone shot four people near 22nd and Center streets Wednesday night. Police got the shooting report a 9:19 p.m. Three other victims, a woman, 88, and two men aged 65 and 85, all suffered what police called non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.
