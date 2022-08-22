Effective: 2022-08-25 21:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Hinds; Rankin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River At Jackson affecting Hinds and Rankin Counties. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River At Jackson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Dozens of additional streets flood in downtown Jackson. At 35.0 feet, Some businesses are affected near Town Creek. River waters will flood some of the streets of Northeast Jackson subdivisions which are close to the river and a number of additional streets in downtown Jackson. At 35.4 feet, Water approaches homes in the Hightower Area. At 35.8 feet, Water is close to entering homes in Northeast Jackson. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.4 feet. - Forecast...The highway 80 river gage is expected to crest at 36.0 feet on Tuesday morning. The river gage on highway 25, Lakeland Drive, is expected to crest at 41.5 feet on Monday evening. - Flood stage at the highway 80 river gage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 36.7 feet 02/17/2020 at highway 80. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Pearl River Jackson 28.0 32.4 Thu 8 pm CDT 33.4 33.7 34.9

HINDS COUNTY, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO