New Brunswick, NJ

The Aussie rules: Rutgers football’s Adam Korsak named AP preseason All-American

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Add another preseason accolade for Adam Korsak as the Rutgers football punter got tabbed by the Associated Press as a preseason All-American.

Korsak, set for his sixth year with the Scarlet Knights, returns as arguably the best punter in college football. The argument can be made that he is the best special teams player in Rutgers history as well.

On Monday, Korsak was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team on the first team. He was the only Rutgers player named to the list.

The Australian hasn’t had a touchback in the last two seasons . He is the master of field position; of his 72 punts last year, a staggering 38 attempts landed inside the 20-yard line.

Korsak also had an impressive 19 punts that traveled 50 or greater yards. He averaged 45.8 yards per punt last season.

Last season, Korsak was a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, given to the nation’s top punter. He finished first in the fan voting for the prestigious award.

Kyle Ostendorp of Arizona was named to the second-team of the Associated Press preseason All-America.

