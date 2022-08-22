Year-to-date transits on Great Lakes running ahead of 2021 pace

An aerial view of the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor. (Photo provided by the Ports of Indiana)

Total transits on the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway year-to-date through July 31 are running ahead when compared to the same time frame last year.

The Great Lakes Seaway Partnership reported total transits through July stood at 1,791, up 1.7% from 1,761 through the same time in 2021.

Overall total cargo year-to-date through the system is down from a year ago. The partnership reported 15.7 million metric tons of cargo has been handled by the system through July, down 7.56% from roughly 17 million metric tons through the same time last year.

The partnership reported U.S. ag exports continue to be the highlight of the 2022 shipping season. U.S. grain shipments totaled 511,000 metric tons, up 36.97% from 373,000 metric tons through the same period last year.

“As the season progresses, the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System continues to provide shippers a reliable route for a diverse range of commodities flowing in and out of the U.S. heartland,” said Craig Middlebrook, deputy administrator, Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. “Cargo numbers continue to improve thanks to the dedicated workers at our ports and on the vessels who are keeping essential products like grain and steel moving efficiently through the Seaway’s maritime supply chain.”

It's estimated that U.S. Great Lakes ports traded with at least 27 countries in July, up from 26 in June. The Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor is part of the network.

The Burns Harbor port reported increase in tonnage in 2022 with five inbound shipments of steel in July.

“In July we saw a 4% increase in overall tonnage compared to last year,” said Ryan McCoy, director of the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor. “Year-to-date, Burns Harbor maritime tonnage has increased 15% compared to 2021.”

McCoy said Burns Harbor is finding new opportunities in grain and other mineral imports and looking at ways to sustain those shipments.

The Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System, which includes eight states and two Canadian provinces, extends 2,300 miles from the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes, supporting more than 237,868 jobs and $35 billion in economic activity.

