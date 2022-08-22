Read full article on original website
Oregon volleyball works to win school's first Pac-12 title
EUGENE, Ore. — After an unprecedented 2020 and 2021 Pac-12 volleyball season and a tough loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Oregon Ducks volleyball team is ready to get back on track. "The ending of last season was a combination of a long year, or...
KVAL Sports Director trains as goalkeeper with Oregon Soccer Team
EUGENE, Ore. — Sports Director Hayden Herrera has proven he's never afraid of a challenge. Last month he ran in the Media 800 Meter race at the World Athletics Championships. This week, he's training to be a goalkeeper with the Oregon Soccer Team. Hayden enlisted the help of junior...
The Siuslaw Vikings prepare for the new season, coming off a state title run
FLORENCE, Ore. — Many high school football teams along the Oregon Coast saw a lot of post-season success last year. Teams such as the Marshfield Pirates and the Coquille Red Devils won state titles in their respective divisions 4A and 2A. In 3A, The Siuslaw Vikings won their first...
Ms. Wheelchair Oregon returns from nationals with Rising Star Award
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Ms. Wheelchair Oregon is back in Springfield after competing for the national title. While she did not bring home the Ms. Wheelchair America crown, she did get a special award for her perseverance. “There is a reason that I ended up in a wheelchair, as traumatic...
Oregon considering name change for Swastika Mountain in Lane County
The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering changing the name of a mountain south of Eugene. A proposal to change the name of Swastika Mountain notes that the name is offensive to many Oregonians. The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering two proposed names for the more than 4,000-foot-tall mountain.
Shedd Institute to host ceremony for renovated music school wing
EUGENE, Ore. — The Shedd Institute for the Arts will hold a dedication ceremony in honor of the newly remodeled music school wing, named in honor of the Laraway Family. The ceremony will be Saturday, August 27th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be open and free to the public. Besides the ceremony there will be a Magical Moombah performance and an "Music Box" Open House.
Springfield Public Schools staff take part in active shooter training
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Schools are just a couple of weeks away from starting the new year, and school staff in Springfield are training to respond to a violent situation. The training program is called ALICE, and it's required for everyone working in the district. ALICE stands for:. ALERT. LOCKDOWN.
With school about to start, local officials say to make sure immunizations are up to date
EUGENE, Ore. — The new school year is almost here, and local health officials want parents to make sure kids are up to date on immunizations before heading to class. Doctor Leslie Pelinka, a pediatrician with PeaceHealth medical Group, says immunizations like polio and MMR are a state requirement for kids going to school.
Eugene Police searching for three suspects involved in dealership theft
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is searching for three people involved in a Sunday theft. According to EPD, the three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene. Officials say the truck was recovered Wednesday in Klamath Falls and the suspects...
American Legion searching for woman who dropped off American flag
EUGENE, Ore. — The American Legion Post 83 on River Road in Eugene is looking for a woman who gave them an American flag to retire in honor of her husband who died during the Vietnam War. Staff there were so touched by her story, they forgot to get...
Illegal marijuana operation near Junction City seized; human trafficking suspected
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Over 8,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed after a warrant was granted to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the office received a tip regarding a very large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation west of Junction City. Authorities executed the warrant just after 7:00am Tuesday morning and located approximately 32 separate green houses being used to cultivate marijuana plants at various stages of maturity. The searched property was located in the 26000blk of High Pass Rd.
Car rally hosted in Eugene in honor of Ukraine's Independence Day
EUGENE, Ore. — Multiple community members hosted a parade through downtown Eugene Wednesday, in honor of Ukraine's Independence Day. From refugees who recently arrived in the states to Ukrainian students at the University of Oregon, about 30 cars filled with Ukrainian flags, balloons, and banners paraded through town. Their hope was to bring awareness to the country's independence.
