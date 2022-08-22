ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

KCBY

Oregon volleyball works to win school's first Pac-12 title

EUGENE, Ore. — After an unprecedented 2020 and 2021 Pac-12 volleyball season and a tough loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Oregon Ducks volleyball team is ready to get back on track. "The ending of last season was a combination of a long year, or...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

KVAL Sports Director trains as goalkeeper with Oregon Soccer Team

EUGENE, Ore. — Sports Director Hayden Herrera has proven he's never afraid of a challenge. Last month he ran in the Media 800 Meter race at the World Athletics Championships. This week, he's training to be a goalkeeper with the Oregon Soccer Team. Hayden enlisted the help of junior...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Oregon considering name change for Swastika Mountain in Lane County

The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering changing the name of a mountain south of Eugene. A proposal to change the name of Swastika Mountain notes that the name is offensive to many Oregonians. The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering two proposed names for the more than 4,000-foot-tall mountain.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Shedd Institute to host ceremony for renovated music school wing

EUGENE, Ore. — The Shedd Institute for the Arts will hold a dedication ceremony in honor of the newly remodeled music school wing, named in honor of the Laraway Family. The ceremony will be Saturday, August 27th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be open and free to the public. Besides the ceremony there will be a Magical Moombah performance and an "Music Box" Open House.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Eugene Police searching for three suspects involved in dealership theft

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is searching for three people involved in a Sunday theft. According to EPD, the three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene. Officials say the truck was recovered Wednesday in Klamath Falls and the suspects...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Illegal marijuana operation near Junction City seized; human trafficking suspected

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Over 8,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed after a warrant was granted to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the office received a tip regarding a very large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation west of Junction City. Authorities executed the warrant just after 7:00am Tuesday morning and located approximately 32 separate green houses being used to cultivate marijuana plants at various stages of maturity. The searched property was located in the 26000blk of High Pass Rd.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
KCBY

Car rally hosted in Eugene in honor of Ukraine's Independence Day

EUGENE, Ore. — Multiple community members hosted a parade through downtown Eugene Wednesday, in honor of Ukraine's Independence Day. From refugees who recently arrived in the states to Ukrainian students at the University of Oregon, about 30 cars filled with Ukrainian flags, balloons, and banners paraded through town. Their hope was to bring awareness to the country's independence.
EUGENE, OR

