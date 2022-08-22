Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WILX-TV
Authorities seek family of pig found in Jackson County
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Jackson County are looking for the owner of a pig that was found Friday afternoon. According to authorities, the pig was found on Mount Hope Road, where it was eating apples and “hanging out with some horses.”. Anyone with information is asked to...
Road Made Of Soybeans Is Coming To Clinton County, Michigan
I don't know if asphalt ever had any kind of animal products in them, but if they did, then Clinton County might soon have a Vegan alternative for you to drive on. Some roadways around Fowler will soon have Soy-based asphalt in the roads you drive on. HOW can you...
WILX-TV
Michigan State University veterinarians searching for cause of parvovirus outbreak
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Veterinarians at Michigan State University are working to find out what caused an outbreak of the parvovirus in Northern Michigan. The new strain of parvovirus is causing dozens of dogs to get sick. It’s not clear how many dogs have died from this new strain, because veterinarians are not required to report parvo cases to the state.
WILX-TV
Eaton County Sheriff seeks man in Delta Township theft case
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man was involved in a retail theft in Delta Township on Aug. 10. The theft happened at the same store as an Aug. 19 theft,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Jackson Northwest too much for Eaton Rapids at home
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Coming off a 1-8 2021 campaign, the Grayhounds from Eaton Rapids were unable to secure a win in its season opener at home, falling 28-6. The Mounties from Jackson Northwest jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the half, before Eaton Rapids responded with points of its own early in the second half.
lansingcitypulse.com
News Highlights from the last 7 days: Aug. 24th
The former Krispy Kreme shop on Lake Lansing Road in Lansing Township is getting a $1.3 million makeover. The Lansing State Journal reports McAlister’s Deli in the Eastwood Towne Center will move into the 4,448-square-foot building in April, after renovations. The building, seated on just over three and a half acres, has been vacant for 13 years.
WILX-TV
Traffic Alert: 2 ramps to I-94 in Jackson closed
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A project to rebuild and and widen I-94 closed two entrance ramps in Jackson closed Friday. The Elm Road ramp to eastbound I-94 and the Seymour Road ramp to westbound I-94 have been closed. The work is expected to be completed in October. Drivers are being...
WILX-TV
Michigan State University police captain starts new role as DeWitt Township police chief
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt Police Department has a new chief. Matt Merony, a former Michigan State University Police and Public Safety captain, has been hired as DeWitt’s new chief of police, the university announced Thursday. His first day was Monday. Merony worked with the MSU police...
RELATED PEOPLE
WILX-TV
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - Whether they’ve been in session for a week or are going back Monday, schools across Mid-Michigan are scrambling to find teachers. The Lansing School District had more than 50 teaching positions posted online Friday, with classes starting Monday. Districts are thinking outside the box...
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
WILX-TV
Lansing Community College to host blood drive
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College President Dr. Steven Robinson has announced the college will run a blood drive in honor of his late father, who battled cancer. Robinson said that donating blood is essential to treating some who are sick, even when the diseases or injuries may not...
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Eaton County
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a suspect is in custody and the shelter-in-place order has been lifted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
Livingston County Sheriff’s Office changes Central Records Division hours due to staff shortage
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Citing staffing shortages, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has changed the hours for its Central Records Division. The Sheriff’s Office said the Central Records Division will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone who needs fingerprinting services or sex...
HometownLife.com
Novi family honors son, girlfriend lost in heartbreaking Lake Michigan drowning
Kory Ernster, a 2018 Novi High School graduate, flew under the radar as a student. After his heartbreaking death, a memorial scholarship in his name will ensure he is long remembered by not only those who loved him, but by Novi seniors with Michigan State University dreams. “He was positive...
Boy, 16, reported missing in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI – The Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help after a 16-year-old boy was reported missing out of Laingsburg. Brock Johnston was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, around Laingsburg High School, according to an advisory from MSP. Johnston is described...
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WILX-TV
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, August 26th
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Day two of the Friday Night Frenzy is done, as is the first week of high school football!. Hard-hitting action came from all across the area; See if your team won below!. Parma Western 27, St. Johns 22. Erie Mason 50, Saranac 14. Marshall 14, Richland...
WILX-TV
AG Nessel: No charges will be filed against East Lansing police officers in Meijer incident
DETROIT (WILX) - Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel is in Detroit and set to announce the findings in public integrity cases involving use of force by law enforcement departments. The cases in question involve the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office and the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD). The ELPD case revolves around an incident at the Lake Lansing Road Meijer on April 25, 2022.
Fox17
Crash shuts down section of I-94 in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed to traffic as a result of a crash. Kalamazoo County dispatchers say the closure affects both eastbound lanes at mile marker 85. Motorists are advised to travel along a different route. This story is developing and will be updated when...
WILX-TV
Michigan’s first Raising Cane’s arriving in East Lansing in October
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Raising Cane’s is planning to open its first Michigan location in early October. It’s located at MAC Street and East Grand River Avenue right in the heart of MSU’s campus. The restaurant chain is best known for its chicken and secret sauce....
Comments / 0