Eaton Rapids, MI

WILX-TV

Authorities seek family of pig found in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Jackson County are looking for the owner of a pig that was found Friday afternoon. According to authorities, the pig was found on Mount Hope Road, where it was eating apples and “hanging out with some horses.”. Anyone with information is asked to...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State University veterinarians searching for cause of parvovirus outbreak

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Veterinarians at Michigan State University are working to find out what caused an outbreak of the parvovirus in Northern Michigan. The new strain of parvovirus is causing dozens of dogs to get sick. It’s not clear how many dogs have died from this new strain, because veterinarians are not required to report parvo cases to the state.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Eaton County Sheriff seeks man in Delta Township theft case

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man was involved in a retail theft in Delta Township on Aug. 10. The theft happened at the same store as an Aug. 19 theft,...
EATON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson Northwest too much for Eaton Rapids at home

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Coming off a 1-8 2021 campaign, the Grayhounds from Eaton Rapids were unable to secure a win in its season opener at home, falling 28-6. The Mounties from Jackson Northwest jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the half, before Eaton Rapids responded with points of its own early in the second half.
EATON RAPIDS, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

News Highlights from the last 7 days: Aug. 24th

The former Krispy Kreme shop on Lake Lansing Road in Lansing Township is getting a $1.3 million makeover. The Lansing State Journal reports McAlister’s Deli in the Eastwood Towne Center will move into the 4,448-square-foot building in April, after renovations. The building, seated on just over three and a half acres, has been vacant for 13 years.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Traffic Alert: 2 ramps to I-94 in Jackson closed

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A project to rebuild and and widen I-94 closed two entrance ramps in Jackson closed Friday. The Elm Road ramp to eastbound I-94 and the Seymour Road ramp to westbound I-94 have been closed. The work is expected to be completed in October. Drivers are being...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Community College to host blood drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College President Dr. Steven Robinson has announced the college will run a blood drive in honor of his late father, who battled cancer. Robinson said that donating blood is essential to treating some who are sick, even when the diseases or injuries may not...
LANSING, MI
HometownLife.com

Novi family honors son, girlfriend lost in heartbreaking Lake Michigan drowning

Kory Ernster, a 2018 Novi High School graduate, flew under the radar as a student. After his heartbreaking death, a memorial scholarship in his name will ensure he is long remembered by not only those who loved him, but by Novi seniors with Michigan State University dreams. “He was positive...
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

AG Nessel: No charges will be filed against East Lansing police officers in Meijer incident

DETROIT (WILX) - Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel is in Detroit and set to announce the findings in public integrity cases involving use of force by law enforcement departments. The cases in question involve the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office and the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD). The ELPD case revolves around an incident at the Lake Lansing Road Meijer on April 25, 2022.
EAST LANSING, MI
Fox17

Crash shuts down section of I-94 in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed to traffic as a result of a crash. Kalamazoo County dispatchers say the closure affects both eastbound lanes at mile marker 85. Motorists are advised to travel along a different route. This story is developing and will be updated when...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

