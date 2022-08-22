ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

Delaware Gazette

Campaign aims to curb impaired driving

During the Labor Day holiday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is working alongside the law enforcement community in Delaware County to decrease impaired driving. Now through Sept. 5, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, and local police agencies are...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

City names finalists for police chief

The City of Delaware announced Thursday the search for its next police chief has been narrowed down to two candidates: Mark McDonough and Adam Moore. In a press release, the city said it hopes to appoint one of the finalists to the position after Labor Day. McDonough has been the...
DELAWARE, OH
Delaware Gazette

Delaware to honor Dr. Arthur Flemming

Delaware City Council voted Monday to approve the city’s latest honorary street designation, which will honor Dr. Arthur Flemming for his distinguished service to the country prior to his death in 1996. With council’s approval, part of Cheshire Road between the intersection of Braumiller Road and the Glenn Parkway...
DELAWARE, OH
Delaware Gazette

Tax relief for homeowners

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to enact a 0.5-mill property tax rollback for one year, as well as a measure that will enable the county to use revenues from an already-existing 0.5% sales tax toward any future borrowing for capital projects. Prior to the votes, which were...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Kaelber recognized for work on DACC Board of Education

The Delaware Area Career Center Board of Education member representing Buckeye Valley Local Schools was recently recognized as the “Outstanding Board Member of the Year” by the Ohio Association of Career and Technical Education. Tom Kaelber, who has represented Buckeye Valley Local Schools on the DACC BOE for...
DELAWARE, OH
Delaware Gazette

Moore found not guilty in wife’s death

On Friday morning, a Delaware County jury found a Westerville man accused of murdering his wife not guilty after more than a weeklong trial in Delaware County Common Pleas Court. The trial for Matheau Moore, 51, began on Aug. 16. Moore faced two counts of murder and one count of...
WESTERVILLE, OH
Delaware Gazette

Guidebook: OWU among nation’s best

Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s best colleges for students to earn their bachelor’s degrees, according to The Princeton Review’s newly released guidebook, “The Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition.” Only about 14% of America’s 2,700 four-year colleges are profiled in the book.
DELAWARE, OH
Delaware Gazette

Orange blanks Westerville North, 4-0

The Olentangy Orange girls soccer team picked up a convincing non-league win over visiting Westerville North, scoring a pair of goals in each half on the way to a 4-0 win Thursday night in Lewis Center. Alexis Knisely broke the scoring seal just four minutes into the action. It turned...
DELAWARE, OH
Delaware Gazette

Bears overpower Pioneers, 17-0

What a difference a week makes. Seven days after dropping the opener — turning the ball over three times on offense and allowing 31 points on defense and still nearly coming up with the win — the Olentangy Berlin football team bounced back in a big way, blanking visiting Olentangy Orange 17-0 Friday night in Delaware.
DELAWARE, OH

