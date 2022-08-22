ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

Shots fired, crash at Southeast Memphis car dealership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after Memphis police said he fired shots near a deputy and then crashed into a car dealership parking lot.  An overnight officer on routine patrol in the area of Raines and Shelby Drive in Hickory Hill heard shots fired around 4 a.m., MPD Assistant Chief Crowe said. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found covered in blood charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Orange Mound man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a man who he thought was responsible for stealing his car. Stephen S. Robinson, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Shelby County Jail. Police said the incident occurred around 11 a.m. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man accused of using fake checks to steal $13K from Whitehaven bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man allegedly made off with thousands of dollars after depositing several fake checks at a Whitehaven Regions Bank. Kevin Butler, 21, is facing forgery and theft of property charges. According to Memphis Police, a banker working at the Regions at East Shelby Drive and Elvis Presley Boulevard filed a police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman, 3 children robbed at gunpoint: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for the person accused of robbing a woman and her three small children at gunpoint. Police say the robbery happened at around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Lamar Crossing Apartments on Blue Crane Lane off of Dunn Avenue. According to police, the suspect approached the woman […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Workplace romance leads to shots fired at East Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A workplace romance at an East Memphis hotel led to shots fired inside the building Tuesday evening. It happened at the DoubleTree Memphis Hotel on Sanderlin Road around 6:20 p.m. Police said initially the call came across as an active shooter but that wasn’t the case. A hotel manager told officers 36-year-old Antonio […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot to death at Midtown apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being shot in Midtown Wednesday night. Police responded to the shooting at 8 p.m. at the Belvedere Gardens Apartments near Madison Avenue. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses tell WREG two men ran […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former manager accused of embezzling $266k from temp agency

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former temporary agency manager is now behind bars for allegedly embezzling more than $266,000 from the business. Lashawn Green, the former manager of People Ready temporary agency on Covington Pike, is being charged with 36 counts of identity theft. For nearly four months, police said Green manually put in time for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Suspect with multiple warrants charged after shots fired at gang unit detectives, records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man with multiple arrest warrants is behind bars after a shooting involving gang unit detectives and a stolen car. On Aug. 22, Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Detectives located Prentis Frison to arrest him for active warrants including attempted first-degree murder, evading arrest, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect caught on camera running from scene of downtown Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of firing shots in downtown Memphis last weekend. MPD says officers responded to a shots fired call on South Front Street around 12:57 a.m. Sunday where officers found multiple shell casings of different calibers but no victim.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured, one detained after Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is injured after a shooting in Whitehaven Wednesday night. Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 4900 block of Airways at 8:24 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police said the suspect has been detained. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Two charged after man shot in southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said two people are charged after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Shelby County. Deputies responded to the shooting about 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pelican Bay Drive, near Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross. They found a man injured and he was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was treated and released.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

