MPD officer locates crashed car after hearing shots he thought were meant for him | Suspect in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department has one person in custody after a suspect fired shots, crashed a vehicle, and went airborne, slamming into a pole. The car landed on top of a vehicle on the Toyota dealership lot located at 7370 Winchester Rd. Don Crow Assistant Chief of...
Shots fired, crash at Southeast Memphis car dealership
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after Memphis police said he fired shots near a deputy and then crashed into a car dealership parking lot. An overnight officer on routine patrol in the area of Raines and Shelby Drive in Hickory Hill heard shots fired around 4 a.m., MPD Assistant Chief Crowe said. […]
Man found covered in blood charged with murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Orange Mound man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a man who he thought was responsible for stealing his car. Stephen S. Robinson, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Shelby County Jail. Police said the incident occurred around 11 a.m. […]
Man accused of using fake checks to steal $13K from Whitehaven bank
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man allegedly made off with thousands of dollars after depositing several fake checks at a Whitehaven Regions Bank. Kevin Butler, 21, is facing forgery and theft of property charges. According to Memphis Police, a banker working at the Regions at East Shelby Drive and Elvis Presley Boulevard filed a police […]
Woman attacks neighbor over her clothing choices, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested for yelling at another woman about her fashion, and even making threats to beat up the woman’s kids. On Aug. 10, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a scene in the 3000 block of Jean Drive. The caller told police...
Woman, 3 children robbed at gunpoint: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for the person accused of robbing a woman and her three small children at gunpoint. Police say the robbery happened at around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Lamar Crossing Apartments on Blue Crane Lane off of Dunn Avenue. According to police, the suspect approached the woman […]
Workplace romance leads to shots fired at East Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A workplace romance at an East Memphis hotel led to shots fired inside the building Tuesday evening. It happened at the DoubleTree Memphis Hotel on Sanderlin Road around 6:20 p.m. Police said initially the call came across as an active shooter but that wasn’t the case. A hotel manager told officers 36-year-old Antonio […]
Man shot to death at Midtown apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being shot in Midtown Wednesday night. Police responded to the shooting at 8 p.m. at the Belvedere Gardens Apartments near Madison Avenue. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses tell WREG two men ran […]
Man shot and killed in Midtown, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Midtown. Wednesday evening, just after 11 p.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the Belvedere Garden Apartments at 32 N. Belvedere Blvd. Officers found one victim; he was rushed to Regional One, where he was...
CANCELED: MPD searches for man with schizophrenia who walked away from care home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 7:36 A.M. MPD has canceled a City Watch for 22-year-old Adahnis Jenkins. No further details were released. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has issued a City Watch alert for a missing man with schizophrenia. Adahnis Jenkins, 22, was last seen Thursday morning in the 3200...
Driver charged after hitting, killing 13-year-old girl with truck, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Correction: FOX13 originally reported that the girl was 12 years old, as reported by police. FOX13 has updated this story to reflect that she was 13. According to her family, she was born on 08/02/2009. A day after a young girl died after being run over...
Former manager accused of embezzling $266k from temp agency
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former temporary agency manager is now behind bars for allegedly embezzling more than $266,000 from the business. Lashawn Green, the former manager of People Ready temporary agency on Covington Pike, is being charged with 36 counts of identity theft. For nearly four months, police said Green manually put in time for […]
One man killed after a shooting in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed after a shooting at Belvedere Garden Apartments in Midtown on Wednesday, August 24. Memphis Police Department said officers responded to the shooting call at 32 North Belvedere Blvd at 8:08 p.m. MPD said a male shooting victim was located, but he died...
Over 30 vehicle break-ins at Mud Island apartment complex in a matter of hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Windows smashed, and cars were ransacked. Many Memphians are falling victim to a city-wide crime wave targeting their vehicles. Thefts from vehicles also saw a massive increase in the first half of this year. One local apartment complex had dozens of vehicles hit in a matter...
Suspect with multiple warrants charged after shots fired at gang unit detectives, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man with multiple arrest warrants is behind bars after a shooting involving gang unit detectives and a stolen car. On Aug. 22, Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Detectives located Prentis Frison to arrest him for active warrants including attempted first-degree murder, evading arrest, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property.
Man charged after bullets hit Germantown church, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 24-year-old man has been charged after a Germantown church was hit by gunfire Wednesday. The incident unfolded in the 2400 block of Arthur Road. The pastor of Germantown Presbyterian told FOX13 that bullets hit the church. No one was hurt in the incident. According to...
Suspect caught on camera running from scene of downtown Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of firing shots in downtown Memphis last weekend. MPD says officers responded to a shots fired call on South Front Street around 12:57 a.m. Sunday where officers found multiple shell casings of different calibers but no victim.
1 dead, 1 critically injured after crash on Sam Cooper Boulevard, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another critically injured after a crash on Sam Cooper Boulevard. The crash happened Thursday at Sam Cooper and High Point Terrace, east of Highland. Memphis Police officers responded to a three-car crash just after 11 a.m. According to MPD, one victim...
Man injured, one detained after Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is injured after a shooting in Whitehaven Wednesday night. Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 4900 block of Airways at 8:24 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police said the suspect has been detained. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers […]
Two charged after man shot in southeast Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said two people are charged after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Shelby County. Deputies responded to the shooting about 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pelican Bay Drive, near Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross. They found a man injured and he was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was treated and released.
