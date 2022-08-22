Read full article on original website
These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire
It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
Did You Know There’s a Telephone Museum in New Hampshire?
There seem to be museums for everything nowadays. Up in Warner, New Hampshire, sits, you guessed it, a telephone museum. It's understandable that you might be asking yourself "Why? That seems like such a random type of museum. And why New Hampshire, of all places?" We were wondering ourselves, and decided to look into it.
Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man
It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
Karoline Leavitt: ‘Putting America and New Hampshire First Again’
Seacoast Current invited each of the candidates in the Republican primary for a "live to tape" unedited interview lasting 10-15 minutes with Dan Alexander and SNHU Civic Scholar and founder of NH Political Capital Dean Spiliotes. Of the three candidates in the Republican First Congressional District primary who worked in...
CBS ‘Survivor’ Winner Spotted in New Hampshire Lake
Survivor has been airing for 22 years, as their first episode premiered in 2000, according to a Parade article. With more than a handful of accolades and awards and a four-time Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Reality Host, the series has completed 41 seasons and 609 episodes, according to Parade.
Want to Audition For ‘American Idol’? Here Is When You Can in Maine
Will you be the next "American Idol?" Well, if you have a decent voice and consider yourself a singer then you could be. For years, we have sat down and watched as many have tried (and some have succeeded) at being the next "American Idol." I am not sure about...
WATCH: Story Land in Glen, New Hampshire, Can Be a Creepy Place
Oh, to see the world through the eyes of a child... We can all think of things that we once saw or experienced as kids that we interpret differently now as adults. These could be as lighthearted as adult jokes snuck into children's movies that passed over our heads as youngsters (click here to see some examples if you're in the mood for a laugh), or situations of a more serious nature.
The Best Tippers in the Country Live in This New England State
I spent many years busting my hump as a server, so I know what it feels like to rely heavily on the kindness of others. This is why when I go out, I like to make sure the waitstaff and bartenders are compensated for their work! I am a "leave 20% every time" kind of gal, but once in a while, if Steven and I really bond with our server, we will leave what we call a "Mother Teresa tip". This is when we throw a 30% or more tip their way. It's a great feeling and I wish I could do it all the time! Maybe someday.
NH Lottery Website Under Cyber Attack, Agency Says
The New Hampshire Lottery issued a warning Friday morning that its website was experiencing a cyber attack and advised against clicking on any pop-up messages from the lottery. "We are aware of it, we are investigating and we are working to remove it as quickly as possible so we can...
Harsh NY Post Article Repeatedly Calls Mainers Fat With No Fashion Sense
I have two words for writer Cindy Adams. One of the words is you. Cindy Adams is a gossip columnist for the NY Post and has been since 1979. She is 92 years old. Knowing that it's obvious that her give a damn has most certainly broken. She spent a couple of days in Maine recently and well, didn't have a whole lot of nice things to say.
30 Under the Radar Restaurants in Maine That You Should Try Right Now
One of my favorite things to do on a random weekend is take a trip in-state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, social media post- you get the point. Its fun. Its quite adventurous. And, it always...
NH Congressional Delegation Staff Makes Emergency Landing in NJ
A KC-46A Pegasus refueling plane carrying 16 staff members of the New Hampshire congressional delegation from the Pease Air National Guard Base made an emergency landing at a military base in New Jersey on Tuesday night. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster were...
10 Things You Might Remember if You Grew Up in Maine in the ’80s
Remember the '80s? The places? The fashion? The music?. A lot has changed in the years since, and if you've lived in Maine most of your life, you know a lot of things have come and gone. There are a lot of things you probably miss, too. You know, things...
Gail Huff Brown: From Newsroom to the Capitol
Seacoast Current invited each of the candidates in the Republican primary for a "live to tape" unedited interview lasting 10-15 minutes with Dan Alexander and SNHU Civic Scholar and founder of NH Political Capital Dean Spiliotes. First Congressional District Republican candidate Gail Huff Brown believes she can win the primary...
This Place Has the Best Burgers in New Hampshire According to Reader’s Digest
Burgers can really hit the spot sometimes. On those hot summer days when you've been spending time outside or on the water, there's nothing better than sinking your teeth into a delicious, freshly-grilled burger with all the toppings and condiments one could want. It gives your body fuel after an active day, not to mention it tastes incredible.
Mowers, Pappas Agree on Biden Student Forgiveness…Sort of
At first glance Rep. Chris Pappas and Republican primary candidate Matt Mowers appear to have found rare common ground against President Joe Biden's forgiveness of student loans. Biden's plan will provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the Department of Education, and...
Try These Maine-Approved Lobster Roll Hot Spots Before Summer Ends
Even though we're now somehow at the end of August although it feels like yesterday was Memorial Day Weekend, summer is still alive and well around Maine. Just ask the humidity we've had multiple times over the last few weeks. But the thing about Maine and New England weather, as we all know, is that it can turn on a dime. To the point that it could snow this weekend out of nowhere and then be 100 degrees for the entirety of the following week.
Massachusetts Man Gets Dumped, Offers Literally Anyone a ‘Hairy’ Job
We've all known for years that you can basically find anything on Craigslist and essentially do anything on Craigslist, too. Back in college, I rolled the dice with buying a package of 3 pairs of tickets to the Red Sox on Craigslist. After that, I rolled the dice even more (especially since it was after the days of the Craigslist Killer) and got my first apartment off Craigslist.
Facebook Event Incorrectly Claims Great State of Maine Airshow is Coming Next Month
Facebook users are getting excited after having seen an event page promoting the Great State of Maine Airshow in September. Unfortunately, even though the page claims to be the "official Event Page of the 2022 Air Show," it most definitely is not. The Great State of Maine Airshow has been...
Best Places to Enjoy a Summer Picnic in New Hampshire
This could either be the sweetest and most romantic date idea ever, a special and fun activity to do with your friends and family, or a therapeutic way to enjoy the warm weather with some food, a blanket, a good book, and your own company. Whatever the reason, you can't go wrong with a good old-fashioned picnic.
