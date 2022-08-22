ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolf depredations plague Oregon producers in August

This month, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed 13 wolf depredations on livestock. Two of the most recent depredations occurred last week by OR103 in Klamath County on a private land allotment in Doak Mountain. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated the depredations on August 17....
Illinois Pork Producers offering CDL scholarships

Trucking shortages are at an all-time high that could reach 160,000 by 2030, according to the American trucking Association. Illinois Pork Producers has announced their part of the solution — a scholarship program for applicants who are looking to obtain or renew their Commercial Driver’s License in Illinois.
